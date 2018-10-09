50 Top Yield Basic Materials Dividend WallStars For October By Dividend Dogcatcher

$5k invested in 5 lowest-price, high-yield October Basic Materials WallStars showed 19.03% more net gain than from $5k invested in all ten. The little low-price, top-yield dogs ruled.

Basic Materials top ten WallStar broker-augured price target upsides were from Olin Corp., KRONOS Worldwide, Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Gold Fields Ltd., DRDGOLD, POSCO, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., Hallador Energy, Ferroglobe PLC, and Valhi Inc.

Actionable Conclusion (1-10): Brokers Calculated 29% To 51% Net Gains For Ten Top Basic Materials WallStars By October 2019

Two of ten top-yielding Basic Materials WallStars (tinted in the chart above) were verified as being among the top ten net gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. Thus, the yield-based forecast for the October Basic Materials WallStars as graded by Wall St. wizards was 20% accurate.

The following probable profit-generating trades were identified by estimated dividend returns from $1000 invested in each highest-yielding stock. That dividend and the aggregate 1-year analyst median target price, as reported by YCharts, created the 2018-19 data. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to October 5, 2019 were:

Hi-Crush Partners LP (NYSE:HCLP) was projected to net $514.09 based on dividends plus mean target price estimates from seventeen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 34% more than the market as a whole.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. (NYSE:SWM) was projected to net $513.54 based on dividends plus median target price estimates from two analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 32% more than the market as a whole.

KRONOS Worldwide Inc. (NYSE:KRO) was projected to net $503.17 based on dividends with a median of target price estimates from three analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 140% more than the market as a whole.

Olin Corp. (NYSE:OLN) was projected to net $461.03 based on target price estimates from thirteen analysts plus projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 53% more than the market as a whole.

Ternium SA (NYSE:TX) was projected to net $409.03 based on dividends plus the median of fourteen analyst estimates, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 14% more than the market as a whole.

Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB) was projected to net $382.36 based on dividends plus the median of four analyst estimates, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 150% more than the market as a whole.

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) was projected to net $365.09 based on dividends plus a median target price estimate from two analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 31% less than the market as a whole.

SunCoke Energy Partners (NYSE:SXCP) was projected to net $355.00 based on target price estimates from four analysts plus projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number was showed this estimate subject to volatility 38% more than the market as a whole.

Norbord Inc. (NYSE:OSB) netted $295.58 based on target price estimates from nine analysts plus projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 26% less than the market as a whole.

Sociedad Quimica Y Minera (NYSE:SQM) was projected to net $292.85 based on dividends plus a median target price estimate from fourteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 6% more than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 40.92% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 72% over the market as a whole.

Top 50 Basic Materials WallStars By Yield and Target Gains Represented All 13 Industries For October

Yield (dividend / price) results from YCharts October 5 verified by Yahoo Finance for 50 stocks from all thirteen Basic Materials Industries produced the actionable conclusions in this article.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest-yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs". More precisely, these are, in fact, best called "underdogs".

Top 50 Basic Materials WallStars By Target Gains

Top 50 October Basic Materials WallStars By Yield

Actionable Conclusion (11-20) Yield Metrics Identified 10 Top Basic Materials WallStars

Top ten Basic Materials WallStars selected 10/5/18 showing top yields represented six of thirteen industries constituting the sector: (1) industrial metals and minerals [2 listed]; (2) coal [3 listed]; (3) lumber and wood [1 [listed]; (4) chemicals [2 listed]; (5) gold [1 listed]; and (6) steel [1 listed].

Best yield basic materials "WallStar" stock was the top of two industrial metal and mineral firms, Hi-Crush Partners LP [1]. The other industrial metal and mineral firm placed fifth, Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) [5].

Three coal representatives placed second through fourth: CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) [2], SunCoke Energy Partners [3], and Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) [4].

Sixth by yield was a single lumber and wood products representative, Enviva Partners LP (NYSE:EVA) [6], while two chemicals firms secured the seventh and tenth positions, Braskem SA (NYSE:BAK) [7] and Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) [10].

Finally, the eighth and ninth positions were claimed by a gold firm, DRDGOLD Ltd. (NYSE:DRD) [8], and a steel producer, Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) [9], respectively, which completed the top ten October Basic Materials WallStar list by yield.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Ten Basic Materials WallStars Showed 26.5% To 48.4% Upsides To October 2019

To quantify top rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high yield "dog" metrics, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Forecast A 19.03% Advantage For 5 Highest-Yield, Lowest-Priced Basic Materials WallStars By October 2019

Ten top Basic Materials WallStars were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend / price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, the top ten Basic Materials WallStars selected as on 10/5/18 showing the highest dividend yields represented six industries in the basic materials sector.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest-Priced of the Top Ten Highest-Yield "WallStar" Basic Materials Stocks (31) Delivering 24.44% Vs. (32) 20.53% By October 2019

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten dividend "WallStar" Basic Materials kennel by yield was predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 19.03% more net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in each of all ten. The third-lowest priced Basic Materials top yield WallStar, Hi-Crush Partners LP, was projected to deliver the best net gain of 51.41%.

The five lowest-priced top-yield Basic Materials stocks as of October 5 were Companhia Siderurgica Nacional, DRDGOLD Ltd., Hi-Crush Partners LP, SunCoke Energy Partners, and CONSOL Coal Resources LP, with prices ranging from $2.40 to $19.15.

Five higher-priced Basic Materials as of October 5 were Alliance Resource Partners, Westlake Chemical Partners, Ciner Resources, Braskem SA, and Enviva Partners, whose prices ranged from $20.86 to $32.35.

That distinction between the five low-priced dividend stocks and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a "here and now" equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20-80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0-20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

The stocks listed above were only suggested as possible reference points for your Basic Material dog stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

