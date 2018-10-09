"The crisis takes a much longer time coming than you think, and then it happens much faster than you would have thought." - Rudiger Dornbusch German economist

The reality is we spend our investing lives preparing for the next crisis. We talk of being a contingency planner - in constant preparation for what could derail our portfolio. We look for risk in everything that we do and hopefully sidestep any big derailments of our portfolio and our goals. One place we look in order to sidestep unnecessary risk is in the study of cycles and how markets are shaped by history and our human response. There are cycles all around us wherever we look. The most obvious are cycles to the weather and seasons. We have habits that we reproduce every summer, every holiday. As humans, we have a predictable psychological response to certain stimuli. There are cycles in investing and in economics. It is by studying those cycles and investors' responses to those cycles that we formulate a plan for investing. We are very excited to see that Howard Marks, from Oaktree Capital Management, is out with his latest book, "Mastering the Market Cycle". Here Marks explains economic and stock market cycles and why they are important to study. We must admit his writing puts ours to shame.

"They (cycles) arise from naturally occurring phenomena but importantly also from the ups and downs of human psychology and form the resultant human behavior. Because human psychology and behavior play such a big part in creating them, these cycles aren't as regular as the cycles of clock and calendar, but they still give rise to better and worse times for certain actions. And they can profoundly affect investors." - Howard Marks, "Mastering the Market Cycle"

In the last three decades, it appears that we are stuck in a cycle - a cycle of lurching from one crisis to another. Most of this stems from central bank policy and its interventionist inclinations. Since the 1980s, in the post Bretton Woods period, the Federal Reserve has been given the power and latitude to influence the economy of the United States unlike any other time in its history. For better or worse, the Fed, in its attempt to satisfy its dual mandate of maximizing employment and stabilizing prices, has only succeeded in creating artificial bubbles in the economy.

".…the whole inflation/deflation debate has morphed into a dialectic, which is path dependent on asset prices. Stocks values move up to a critical level (which holders likely believe to be permanent) that stirs the animal spirits and kicks economic growth into gear. Inflation eventually becomes an issue moving interest rates higher. The asset bubble pops, stock values go down, confidence declines, aggregate demand softens and deflation now becomes the headline issue. Wash, rinse, repeat." - GMM

In just the last two decades, we have seen the Dot Com Bubble in 2000 and in residential real estate in 2008. Where is the bubble today? Some have called it the "everything bubble". We see the hallmarks of previous bubbles in markets today. The policy of "easy money" from central bankers is causing there to be too much money chasing too few ideas, raising asset prices to historical levels not seen since the last crisis. We also see very high levels of confidence while investors take on higher levels of risk for what would appear to be too little reward. Most of your investment return is determined by what level you make your purchase. The investing adage is "to buy when there is blood in the streets". At this point, business confidence is hitting all-time highs and valuations are at levels we have not seen since 2000 and 2007. In short, there is a very low level of skepticism and an acceptance of low future returns in light of risk.

"The themes that provide warning signals in every boom/bust are the general ones: that excessive optimism is a dangerous thing; that risk aversion is an essential ingredient for the market to be safe; and that overly generous capital markets ultimately lead to unwise financing, and thus to danger for participants." - Howard Marks "What the wise man does in the beginning, the fool does in the end." - Warren Buffett

The latest quarter brought more upside for US markets as they have performed markedly different than their European and emerging market counterparts. This outperformance by the US is a striking development which can be directly traced back to central bank policy in the US. While most of the world's major central bankers have held steady on interest rates, the US has been methodically raising interest rates. Understand that policy in the US has an outsized effect in the rest of the world. Money has been flocking to the United States to take advantage of its better prospects and rising interest rates. That capital is flowing here and out of emerging markets and is causing disruption. Capital goes where it is treated best and, for now, we see the results in that the S&P 500 was up 7.7% for the quarter!

The lion's shares of the gains were made in the first 8 weeks of the quarter as the market has slowed its ascent in September. Commodities have gained ground while small cap stocks have lagged possibly due to the resolution of some trade issues and rising interest rates. Our outperformance at Blackthorn has been due to our underweight in international stocks and our very low duration in bonds. (Sometimes it's not what you do well, it's what you don't do.)

As you have read our letters, you have noted our caution as valuations have, once again, reached all-time high levels. As much as we would like to say "once in a lifetime valuations", we cannot because this is our third experience with "once in a lifetime valuations". We would note that we do not feel that we are at the precipice of another Dot Com meltdown or 2008 Crisis. What we are saying is that the easy money has been made in this cycle and we see the need to be a bit more defensive.

The list of all-time great investors warning of sky high valuations and a looming downturn continues to grow. In the last few weeks, we have heard from Stan Druckenmiller, Ken Griffin, Howard Marks, Ray Dalio and Lord Jacob Rothschild. These are some of the greatest investing minds of our generation. They see trouble on the horizon.

"My position today is very much focused on managing the tail risks for that… we are late in the cycle," - Kenneth Griffin Citadel LLC "Thus I'm not describing a credit bubble or predicting a resulting crash. But I do think this is the kind of environment - marked by too much money chasing too few deals - in which investors should emphasize caution over aggressiveness." - Howard Marks "…we continue to believe that this is not an appropriate time to add to risk" - Lord Jacob Rothschild

What's Next?

"But for me, the import of all the above is that investors should favor strategies, managers and approaches that emphasize limiting losses in declines above ensuring full participation in gains. You simply can't have it both ways." - Howard Marks

We are struck by the line from Marks above which we emboldened, "emphasize limiting losses in declines above ensuring full participation in gains". This is not the time to be leveraging returns. The easy money has been made in this part of the cycle and caution should be paid. We can still generate returns, but we just need to accept lower returns in exchange for tempering our risk and avoiding big losses. Markets have a real potential here to move lower and move lower quickly. As an investor, it always pays to have some dry powder. In this instance, maybe some additional dry powder is warranted.

We are not calling for a full blown collapse ala 2000 or 2008. The reason being that the economic statistics are strong enough that we and most investors that we follow are not calling for an imminent collapse in the economy or a recession. A recession, on average, will see equities fall in the area of 35%, on average; hence, the reason investors fear a recession. A recession does not appear to be on the horizon for at least 18-24 months. What we need to be prepared for is a momentary lapse, a crisis of confidence. What we do know is that we are not in the early days of a cycle. There is no blood in the streets; people are not panicking and selling assets wholesale without regard for price. That is an all hands on deck buying moment. This is not it. However, markets continue to rise and we continue to age. We must continue to plan and invest. We cannot choose our market cycle or where we are in that cycle to coincide neatly with our needs. Markets are cyclical. We study history in order to profit from it. While valuations are sky high one cannot predict when they will correct. We, as investors, cannot simply wait out markets. We have children that need to go to college and retirements to save for. We cannot simply move back our aging process because we don't like the investment opportunities in the market. So what to do? We move on. Manage risk. Find competent managers and find pockets of investments to bring returns forward.

Latest Thoughts

"Never make predictions especially about the future." - Casey Stengel

Last month our favorite bond guru, Jeffrey Gundlach, noted that he sees 3.25% on the 30-year as the Maginot Line. He felt that if the US 30-year bond closed above a 3.25% yield for two consecutive days, we could be off to the races for bonds and not in a good way. Since we began our writing the 30-year has indeed closed above the 3.25% level and in fact has risen to 3.40%. The velocity of the move has taken markets aback. The yield on the 10-year is a part of just about everyone's excel spreadsheets and the pricing of investments. A rapidly rising 10 year could shock markets and test liquidity as valuations are pressured. As far as our bond holdings go, we are very short in our duration and perhaps getting shorter. From this positioning, a move higher in bond yields would help us as we would be reinvesting our short duration bonds more rapidly into higher yields. However, other markets, such as emerging markets, currencies and stock markets could be in for a shock should rates continue to move higher. How high could bond yields go? Gundlach sees bond yields rising to 6% on the 10 year by 2020-2021.

This market keeps proving its resilience so we try not to fight it. The economy is clicking and Trump tax/repatriation polices are giving it a booster shot. That booster shot is giving the Fed room to tighten more aggressively, but their policy is still considered loose. While our Federal Reserve is reducing its balance sheet by $40 million a month, global central banks around the world are still injecting $500 million a month collectively into the global financial system. They are slated to take that number to zero early in 2019. Policy is loose but getting tighter. You can almost picture them getting ready to take the punchbowl away.

Right now the economy is riding the sugar high of tax cuts and repatriation with accommodative monetary policy. The Fed knows that this is their cover to raise rates. They are tightening policy and lightening up on their balance sheet holdings. There will come a tipping point where monetary and fiscal policies become too tight. If not, then markets and inflation will run. Right now we are riding markets higher but preparing for higher bond yields and higher commodity prices.

Conclusion

Investing is boring, not sexy. We are not calling market moves or breakouts. We are contingency planners. The equity market in the US has shown a tendency to go up over time so we stay invested in markets. We are not calling tops or bottoms, just adjusting the sails a bit. We let the sails out when we see favorable winds. We take them in when we see danger because when danger comes, it will come quickly.

"…the animal spirits have been unleashed and when these correction occur they happen with very little notice" - Kenneth Griffin Citadel LLC

While we began our letter with the famous quote from Rudiger, we emphasize preparedness by ending our letter with this message from Ken Griffin. We are reminded of the sandcastles that we built on the beach as a child. We would pour sand on the pile, building ever higher and, at some point, without warning, a side of the sandcastle would collapse. We could not predict which side would fall or which grain would make that side fall. Just like our sandcastle we cannot predict where, when or why markets will recede, but we can tell from our study of cycles that the sandcastle has grown high enough to be at risk. Now is the time to pare back now that the easy money has been made in this cycle. We continue to be invested, but we are looking for places to cut back on risk and adding active management to weather the approaching storm. It is prudent to sacrifice some return, at this point in the cycle, in order to avoid major losses and to profit from corrections. We cannot run from markets as we know that we must continue to prepare for retirement and our investing goals. Being out of the market is not an option as 0% gains over years will not allow us to reach our goals. In fact, standing aside from markets has the effect of us receiving a negative real return when compared to inflation. So we soldier on, our bucket just a little bit lighter, because when the sandcastle does fall, it will come quickly and without warning.