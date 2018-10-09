Upwork Could Be An Overhyped IPO

The freelance market is set to see huge growth in the near future,but Upwork could very well be overvalued from an overhyped IPO.

The company runs a digital platform which is focused on connecting independent freelancers with clients and businesses who contract them on a short-term basis, from which it derives a fee.

Freelancers around the world are jumping with joy following news that Upwork (NASDAQ: UPWK), one of the world’s leading digital platforms for freelancers and their clients, enjoyed a tremendously successful IPO that saw shares rocket up by more than 40 percent on the first day of trading. The market went ecstatic for the company, with hordes of investors leaping to catch up with its IPO the minute it went public. Before the freelance company can enjoy the fruits of its success, however, it needs to convince a now-anxious market that it’s worth the pretty price tag it earned for itself.

Here’s everything you need to know about Upwork, its recent market debut, and the company’s industry as it plows ahead as the market’s newest publicly-traded member.

The world is falling in love with freelancers

If there’s any sign that the global economy is falling in love with freelancers, it was likely Upwork’s astonishing market debut, which saw its shares (originally priced at $15 apiece) open up at $23 each. By selling 12.5 million shares, Upwork managed to scoop in over $187 million for itself, a colossal sum that made its IPO one of the most-watched in the tech sector this year. Part of the reason the company did so well is because it has a commanding lead in the freelance market right now. As businesses around the world find themselves looking to hire independent professionals, they often look to Upwork for help.

According to filings made with the SEC ahead of its debut, Upwork expects big things for its industry in the near future, and is banking heavily on its belief that the market will soon be inundated with freelancers. Upwork’s S-1 filing cites research from McKinsey, which posits that online talent platforms could easily add around $2.7 trillion annually to the global GDP by as early as 2025. This fact is bolstered by real-time trends taking place across global markets as we speak, where more professionals are opting for independence rather than settling down with a traditional business.

The company has connected freelancers and business clients to one another in over 180 countries, per its prospectus, and is continuing to grow at a staggering pace. Still, Upwork isn’t yet profitable, and posted losses recently that could turn some investors away. While the company bolstered its revenue from a mere $164.4 million in 2016 to a more impressive $202.6 million in 2017, it ultimately posted net losses in the latter year of $4.1 million This could give some investors cold feet, particularly if its impressive share price turns out to be overinflated.

Upwork could be overvalued

Upwork’s market debut was so tremendously successful but there are reasons to believe it is overvalued. At the end of its first day of trading, Upwork had a market valuation of nearly $2.2 billion, a whopping figure that’s likely not necessarily reflective of the economic reality of its situation.

However, the company is sitting pretty in a freelance market that's growing rapidly, and it’s not ludicrous for the company to assert that it has some massive potential. After all, freelancers now make up 35 percent of the entire American workforce, a figure that would have been mind-boggling just a decade ago.

Upwork’s continuously growing revenue should give you reasons to consider investing in its shares. But to be sold on the company, we need to learn a little more about that revenue, which is derived from fees charged to freelancers and clients for using its network. By hooking up prospective clients with freelancers ready to churn out work for them, Upwork has earned more than $122 million just in the first six months of this year alone. It already has more than 375,000 freelancers and 475,000 clients, too, and is scooping up more every day.

With that said, there are still plenty of reasons to consider Upwork overvalued. While freelancers make up a huge swathe of the market, they’ve yet to dominate online business platforms. Existing competitors like Microsoft’s (NASDAQ:MSFT) LinkedIn ProFinder, too, will continue to give Upwork a run for its money for years if not decades to come. Finally, the company’s expenses (derived from heavy investing in its service) are continuing to inflate at a worrying rate that could tank its future performance in the market if investors call its bluff.

There’s no denying that Upwork had a roaring success of a market debut, and that the online platform has tremendous potential in the near and long-term future. With millions of individuals and businesses alike embracing the gig economy with gusto, it also stands to reason that Upwork’s industry represents the future of the economy. The company’s blockbuster IPO likely left it at least partially overvalued, however, and investors should take a "wait-and-see" approach.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.