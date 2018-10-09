October Opens With A Huge Switch From Small-Cap To Big-Cap Stocks

We remain in a nervous “mean reversion” market, since many previously-hot small-capitalization stocks consolidated last week (after being strong in the last week of September), while big multinational stocks firmed up. Specifically, Bespoke Investment Group broke down the S&P 1500 by 10 deciles of market capitalization. The 150 largest (top 10%) rose 0.08% last week while the smallest 10% were down 3.74%.

The S&P 500 fell 0.97% last week, but the Nasdaq 100 was off 3.2% and the small-cap Russell 2000 fell 3.8%. Small-cap growth was down -4.58%. Among the sectors, Consumer Discretionary, Technology, and the new Communication Services sector were hit hard, while Energy, Financials, and Utilities rose.

A “Mean Reversion” Pushes Commodities Up & Stocks Down

It was quite a “mean reversion” last week in many markets. Commodities rallied, while Treasuries fell and interest rates rose. Outside the U.S., most stock markets fell 2%-3% and India fell by a jarring 9%.

Sudden oscillations in the previously-strong U.S. dollar are triggering algorithmic trading systems to sell the Russell 2000 and buy large capitalization multinational stocks. In other words, computerized trading is largely responsible for last week’s small capitalization underperformance and late week sell-off.

The strength of the U.S. dollar caused a big currency headwind for the S&P 500 for most of this year, since approximately half the S&P 500’s sales are outside of the U.S. So essentially, the dip in the U.S. dollar late last week triggered algorithmic buying pressure in large-capitalization multinational stocks. This algorithmic trading may persist until the dollar gets its “mojo” back and resumes its previous steady appreciation. I believe that will happen since the U.S. has (1) very strong economic growth, (2) a central bank that is raising rates vs. flat rates in Europe in Japan, and (3) a strong leader in President Trump.

The good news for investors is that money is not leaving the stock market. Instead, it is merely being reshuffled. Furthermore, stock buy-back activity remains incredibly strong. In the second quarter, stock buy-backs in the S&P 500 rose to a new all-time record of $190.6 billion vs. the previous record in the first quarter. After two quarters of record stock buy-back activity in the S&P 500, in the past 12 months, stock buy-back activity has risen by an amazing 58.7%. If stock buy-back activity continues to accelerate this year, we could see at least $800 billion (and possibly $1 trillion) in stock buy-backs for all of 2018.

One part of the U.S. economy that is expected to continue to create plenty of jobs is the energy sector. Big companies like ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) have expanded operations in the Permian Basin, where the number of uncompleted wells has soared 80% to 3,630 in the past year. The transportation infrastructure in the Permian Basin cannot handle the booming output, so more natural gas is being flared and trucks are increasingly transporting crude oil. Clearly, more pipelines need to be added to West Texas, since shale producers must increasingly discount their crude oil due to expensive transportation costs.

Currently, shipping crude oil by pipelines costs $4 per barrel; rail costs $8 to $12 per barrel, and trucks cost $15 to $25 per barrel. I should add that 15 new mines to supply crude oil producers with fracking sand have been created in the Permian Basin in just the past year, so U.S. crude oil production is expected to steadily rise, especially after the transportation infrastructure catches up with these new wells.

On Wednesday the Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported that crude oil inventories surged by 8 million barrels in the latest week, the largest weekly rise in crude oil inventories this year. China is no longer importing U.S. crude oil, so some of this inventory rise could have been due to the trade spat. Furthermore, crude oil demand tends to ebb in the fall as the weather in the Northern Hemisphere cools.

On Wednesday, Bloomberg reported that Saudi Arabia has “significantly” increased its crude production to 10.7 million barrels per day, according to Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih, which is near an all-time record. Bloomberg also reported that Saudi Arabia “appears to be bowing” to pressure from President Trump to boost production to offset the impact of sanctions on Iran. Naturally, the upcoming mid-term elections is another reason that Trump would like to see prices at the pump to temporarily moderate a bit.

Can’t Anybody Around Here Count Jobs Right?

The big economic news last week was the September payroll report, in which the Labor Department announced that 134,000 new payroll jobs were created, substantially below economists’ consensus estimate of 180,000, but there was also a huge upward revision for July and August, with payrolls revised up by 69,000 to 270,000 in August (from 201,000 previously estimated) and up 18,000 to 165,000 in July (from 147,000 previously). This makes me wonder why they even bother to announce the job totals so early every month if they must revise the last (August) totals by 69,000 jobs (+34%) just one month later!

The September totals might be revised higher, too. Hurricane Florence may have cut the September job totals, so September jobs may be revised higher next month. Another reason that I expect the September payroll report to be revised higher is that on Wednesday, ADP reported that 230,000 private payroll jobs were created in September, which was substantially above economists’ consensus estimate of 179,000.

The jobless rate declined to 3.7% in September, down from 3.9% in August, reaching the lowest level in 49 years. Average hourly earnings rose 8 cents to $27.24 per hour and up 2.8% in the past 12 months.

The Institute of Supply Management (ISM) reported last week that its manufacturing index slipped a bit to 59.8 in September, down from a robust 61.3 in August, which was a bit below economists’ consensus expectation of a reading of 60.7. The culprit behind the decline in the index was that new orders slipped by 3.3 points to 61.8 and the prices component declined by 5.2 points to 66.9. Since any reading over 50 signals an expansion, manufacturing activity remains very healthy, so these oscillations are likely trivial.

On Wednesday, the ISM non-manufacturing (service) index surged to 61.6 in September, up from 58.5 in August. Economists were expecting the ISM service index to slip to 58 in September, so this was truly a big surprise! This is also the highest reading ever recorded for the ISM service index since it was created in 2008. Since the service sector accounts for approximately 70% of GDP growth, it will be interesting to see if economists revise their third-quarter GDP estimates higher; they are currently hovering around 4%.

No wonder Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said on Tuesday that there was a “remarkably positive outlook” for U.S. economic growth! However, that raises concerns that the Fed may need to raise rates further.

On Friday, the yield on the 10-year Treasury bond hit 3.24%, breaking its previous high-water mark from July 2011. The 30-year Treasury bond on Friday yielded 3.42%, a four-year high. I remain concerned that the bid-to-cover ratios at the recent Treasury auctions slipped to 2.4 to 1, down from 2.8 to 1, so Treasury yields are now meandering higher due to fewer bidders. The fact that China may no longer participate in our Treasury auctions due to the escalating trade spat, may be another reason that Treasury bond yields are steadily rising. At this point, a December rate increase by the Fed is becoming increasingly likely.

Before closing, I should add that on Thursday the Commerce Department announced that factory orders rose 2.3% in August, the biggest monthly gain in 11 months. In the past 12 months, factory orders rose 8.6%, so the manufacturing sector is clearly booming. The component for motor vehicles rose 1% in August after increasing 1.6% in July, which bodes well for the automotive sector. The transportation sector is booming, especially since orders for commercial airplanes and parts surged 69.1% in August, so overall transportation orders rose 13.1% in August. I should also add that Boeing (NYSE:BA) and Heico (NYSE:HEI) continue to rank very well in my StockGrader and are my top two transportation stocks.

(Navellier & Associates holds BA, COP, and HEI in managed accounts and a sub-advised mutual fund. Louis Navellier and his family are invested in this sub-advised mutual fund that owns BA, COP, and HEI.)

Disclosure: *Navellier may hold securities in one or more investment strategies offered to its clients.

Disclaimer: Please click here for important disclosures located in the "About" section of the Navellier & Associates profile that accompany this article.