Blackbaud: Rapidly Souring Investment

Given that half of FY18 has already passed, this implies serious deceleration in the back half of the year to less than 5% y/y revenue growth.

The company slashed its revenue expectations by $26 million on the low end and $46 million on the high end, or a ~4% reduction.

Blackbaud (BLKB) probably couldn't have picked a worse time to lower its guidance forecast for the year. Sentiment on SaaS stocks has already hit lows for the year over the past several weeks - and Blackbaud added fuel to the fire by announcing that it would not be able to meet its revenue forecast for FY18. The vertical software vendor, which focuses on software solutions for non-profits, tanked more than 15% in after-hours trading, bringing the stock to its low points for the year:

At this point, shares of Blackbaud are down -18% year-to-date - horribly underperforming the broader software sector, which despite a bloody few recent weeks is still up for the year. In fact, shares of Blackbaud haven't traded this low since March 2017. The company's fall from grace may come as a surprise to some investors - after all, Blackbaud is one of the few SaaS companies that is nearing ~$1 billion in annual revenues. Its focus on non-profits, charities, and public sector institutions has made it quite a niche provider in the sector with limited competition. Up until now, many investors had considered it a "safe" stock in the software sector. So what went wrong?

Part of it, in my view, is a less-than-clean transition into subscription-based revenues. Blackbaud, of course, isn't the only SaaS company guilty of this - plenty of "legacy" tech names were late in switching to cloud, even companies like Oracle (ORCL), for whom cloud is now a central pillar of its corporate strategy. But Blackbaud is one of the few application software companies that have truly failed to drive a massive stock rally and meaningful growth from its cloud transition. Adobe (ADBE), Autodesk (ADSK), Tableau (DATA), and similar other names all struggled initially through a period of low growth and contracting cash flows, but ultimately emerged as fresh SaaS companies valued at higher multiples and growing tremendously. Blackbaud, however, has dragged its feet. Execution issues on the cloud side are partially to blame for the company's guidance reduction, according to the press release.

The main question for investors now is: is it the right time to catch a falling knife and hope for a rebound in Blackbaud?

In my view, Blackbaud will remain a "dead stock" in the penalty box for quite some time. It's not cheap enough to truly become a value play (we'll discuss Blackbaud's post-crash valuation shortly), nor is its growth trajectory exciting enough to stack it up evenly against the many other SaaS companies that have fallen from grace over the past few weeks.

With the tumble in the NASDAQ, plenty of fallen angels - with much better fundamentals - are ripe for the picking in the software sector. Within this category, I'm partial to Red Hat (RHT), Dropbox (DBX), and Instructure (INST) - all trading at or near YTD lows. Any of these names will make for far better rebound investments than Blackbaud.

Getting a grip on Blackbaud's latest FY18 numbers

Here's a look at Blackbaud's updated guidance range for FY18:

Figure 1. Blackbaud FY18 guidance, October 8

Source: Blackbaud investor relations

As taken from the company's earnings release, the guidance reduction is attributed to three primary drivers:

"Reduction in one-time services revenue resulting from the continued business model transformation towards subscriptions-based recurring revenues. This represents roughly half of the updated change in our outlook.

Reduction in transaction-based revenue associated with recent shift in trends in consumer behavior within the UK market, a shift in the mix of payment methods within our Tuition Management business, and less major one time-events during 2018.

To a lesser extent, reduction in subscription-based recurring revenue."

Loosely translated, the company's cloud transition momentum isn't going as well as planned and the reduction in on-prem revenues is eating into top-line growth, and plus there's a little trouble in the UK.

This ~4% guidance reduction represents just 7.7% y/y growth over the company's FY17 revenues of $788.3 million, which also grew just 7.9% y/y from $730.98 million in FY16. The midpoint of Blackbaud's prior guidance range, on the other hand, would have implied 12% y/y revenue growth, which at least crossed the psychologically important double-digit growth mark.

Figure 2. Blackbaud historical revenues

Source: Blackbaud 2017 10-K

Note also that Blackbaud's latest revenue guidance represents a serious deceleration in the back half of this year. The company generated $417.8 million in Q1 and Q2, so the midpoint FY18 guidance of $849 million represents $431.2 million of revenues in Q3 and Q4 - which is just 4.8% y/y growth against 2H17 revenues of $411.6 million.

The company's latest EPS range of $2.46-$2.52 (down 12% at the midpoint) also represents just 15% EPS growth over last year's EPS of $2.17, no better than the broader S&P 500 (so why pay a premium P/E multiple?) and almost all of it due to tax reform.

Is there even enough of a market to go after?

Perhaps more than any other company, Blackbaud's deterioration in growth raises serious questions about the company having fully penetrated its addressable market. For a smaller SaaS company that's about to go public, with ~$150-$250 million in revenues, a small and well-defined niche is a great thing. It reduces competitive chatter and helps the company paint the picture that it's truly an expert. But as a company that is at a ~$900 million annual revenue run rate, it seems that Blackbaud has long outgrown its niche.

In its second quarter release, Blackbaud grew revenues at 11.5% y/y. That's slated to get sliced down to under ~5% y/y, according to the latest guidance picture. As much as the company claims the causes of the guidance cut are "one-time events", the sequential deceleration looks more or less symptomatic of a company that has reached a saturation point.

Thus far in its life (note the company was founded more than 30 years ago, in 1981), Blackbaud has largely stuck to one major product segment. Contrast that to Oracle, which is only four years Blackbaud's senior but has a software solution for just about every use-case imaginable. Blackbaud, on the other hand, has clung very tightly to its roots and resisted pivoting. Sure, the company has CRM, ERP, and a variety of other solutions - but they are all geared at a very limited market.

Perhaps the most progress Blackbaud has made in recent times is its announcement of a new Church Management System, targeted toward religious institutions and the management of tithes. It's unclear how much incremental revenues this extension will bring in - but the product itself won't be generally available until sometime in 2019, so it can't help this year's growth rates.

The main point here - the biggest risk in Blackbaud is that it simply has nowhere else to go. Until we see the company pick up its pace of innovation, single-digit growth will more likely than not be the new norm.

Valuation and key takeaways

One other important point to make is that, even despite the company's tumble, it's still not exactly a cheap stock. As shown in the chart below, Blackbaud is still trading at a 5.7x forward revenue multiple and a 28.4x forward P/E. Yes, that's lower than at any other point this year - but still not low enough.

BLKB EV to Revenues (Forward) data by YCharts

On a P/E basis, Blackbaud is still enjoying a ~10-point premium to the roughly ~18x forward multiple of the S&P 500 - this is despite the fact that its new revenue growth pace of ~5% and EPS growth pace of ~15% are hardly much better than the broader market. I'd much rather, for example, pay a slight premium and invest instead in Red Hat, which is still growing revenues in the mid-to-high teens:

RHT EV to Revenues (Forward) data by YCharts

The post-guidance slide is a strong indicator that Blackbaud will underperform the markets for quite some time. Don't hold out hope for a rebound in this stock - it has neither the product innovation nor the sales execution/cloud transition to support a return to growth. There are far better downtrodden SaaS companies to invest in at this juncture, especially with the NASDAQ now down ~5% from highs.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.