Dividend Income Update September 2018

The beginning of every month is exciting for all dividend income investors as we look back at the previous month and see how much passive dividend income our portfolios generated. No doubt, these are the best posts to write and read online as it only provides further proof that dividend investing can work over time and that anyone can create an ever growing passive income stream. Looking back at my September totals, I see that my year-over-year progress is moving at a nice clip. Now that three quarters of 2018 are in the books my annual dividend income picture is looking a lot clearer. With that being said, let's take a look back at my September 2018 dividend income.

Dividend income from my taxable account totaled $809.61, up from $668.52, an increase of 21.1% from September of last year.

Dividend income from my ROTH account totaled $172.41, up from $154.87, an increase of 11.3% from this time last year.

Dividend income from my IRA account totaled $5.70, down from $44.03 from this time last year. A decrease of -87.1%. No cause for concern here as payment schedules of CCP (now Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA)) and Ventas (NYSE:VTR) have shifted from September.

Grand total for the month of September: $987.72, an increase of 13.9% from September 2017.

Brokerage Account

Year to date dividends: $4,334.24

ROTH Account

Year to date dividends: $1,651.03

IRA Account

Year to date dividends: $690.76

The proof of our dividend investing strategy rests in these real results. After all, dividends don't lie. It's real cash being returned to investors. With patience and consistency, these results and better can be achieved. I'm excited to see what the final quarter of 2018 will bring. All I know for certain is that the market will definitely be higher, lower or flat come New Year's Eve! In other words, I'll continue with my monthly buys and slowly build up my passive income stream share by individual share and let the experts worry about what might happen.

Are any of these dividend stocks in your portfolio too? How was your September dividend income? Please let me know below.

Disclosure: Long all above