Dividend Income Update September 2018

by: Divhut

The beginning of every month is exciting for all dividend income investors as we look back at the previous month and see how much passive dividend income our portfolios generated. No doubt, these are the best posts to write and read online as it only provides further proof that dividend investing can work over time and that anyone can create an ever growing passive income stream. Looking back at my September totals, I see that my year-over-year progress is moving at a nice clip. Now that three quarters of 2018 are in the books my annual dividend income picture is looking a lot clearer. With that being said, let's take a look back at my September 2018 dividend income.

Dividend income from my taxable account totaled $809.61, up from $668.52, an increase of 21.1% from September of last year.

Dividend income from my ROTH account totaled $172.41, up from $154.87, an increase of 11.3% from this time last year.

Dividend income from my IRA account totaled $5.70, down from $44.03 from this time last year. A decrease of -87.1%. No cause for concern here as payment schedules of CCP (now Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA)) and Ventas (NYSE:VTR) have shifted from September.

Grand total for the month of September: $987.72, an increase of 13.9% from September 2017.

Brokerage Account

Year to date dividends: $4,334.24

Date

Description

Symbol

Amount

09/04/2018

DIVIDEND:BMS

BMS

$11.23

09/04/2018

DIVIDEND:PFE

PFE

$16.66

09/04/2018

DIVIDEND:GWW

GWW

$20.07

09/04/2018

DIVIDEND:AFL

AFL

$93.34

09/04/2018

DIVIDEND:WFC

WFC

$18.06

09/05/2018

DIVIDEND:UL

UL

$9.28

09/06/2018

DIVIDEND:SO

SO

$90.00

09/06/2018

DIVIDEND:ADM

ADM

$61.46

09/07/2018

DIVIDEND:YUM

YUM

$21.24

09/07/2018

DIVIDEND:AMGN

AMGN

$2.64

09/10/2018

DIVIDEND:EMR

EMR

$39.48

09/11/2018

DIVIDEND:JNJ

JNJ

$39.60

09/12/2018

DIVIDEND:MMM

MMM

$32.64

09/14/2018

DIVIDEND:KHC

KHC

$36.25

09/17/2018

DIVIDEND:DOV

DOV

$22.08

09/17/2018

DIVIDEND:ED

ED

$53.70

09/18/2018

DIVIDEND:MCD

MCD

$28.28

09/19/2018

DIVIDEND:YUMC

YUMC

$5.80

09/20/2018

DIVIDEND:VFC

VFC

$25.76

09/20/2018

DIVIDEND:D

D

$78.49

09/27/2018

DIVIDEND:GILD

GILD

$2.85

09/28/2018

DIVIDEND:TROW

TROW

$3.50

09/28/2018

DIVIDEND:BDX

BDX

$17.25

09/28/2018

DIVIDEND:PEP

PEP

$26.90

09/28/2018

DIVIDEND:IR

IR

$47.17

09/28/2018

DIVIDEND:ALLE

ALLE

$5.88

Total: $809.61

ROTH Account

Year to date dividends: $1,651.03

Date

Description

Symbol

Amount

09/04/2018

DIVIDEND:PFE

PFE

$3.09

09/05/2018

DIVIDEND:UL

UL

$47.15

09/07/2018

DIVIDEND:YUM

YUM

$6.12

09/10/2018

DIVIDEND:EMR

EMR

$27.60

09/11/2018

DIVIDEND:JNJ

JNJ

$7.20

09/12/2018

DIVIDEND:MMM

MMM

$12.24

09/14/2018

DIVIDEND:KHC

KHC

$22.50

09/18/2018

DIVIDEND:MCD

MCD

$11.11

09/19/2018

DIVIDEND:YUMC

YUMC

$1.70

09/20/2018

DIVIDEND:VFC

VFC

$18.86

09/28/2018

DIVIDEND:PEP

PEP

$14.84

Total: $172.41

IRA Account

Year to date dividends: $690.76

Date

Description

Symbol

Amount

09/28/2018

DIVIDEND:LTC

LTC

$5.70

Total: $5.70

The proof of our dividend investing strategy rests in these real results. After all, dividends don't lie. It's real cash being returned to investors. With patience and consistency, these results and better can be achieved. I'm excited to see what the final quarter of 2018 will bring. All I know for certain is that the market will definitely be higher, lower or flat come New Year's Eve! In other words, I'll continue with my monthly buys and slowly build up my passive income stream share by individual share and let the experts worry about what might happen.

Are any of these dividend stocks in your portfolio too? How was your September dividend income? Please let me know below.

Disclosure: Long all above