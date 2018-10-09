Reflect And Reframe For Greater EQ

To paraphrase Ben Franklin, there are three things in life that are hard – diamonds, steel and self-awareness.

“They question my strategies and don’t trust that I know what I’m doing.” The statement was delivered with exasperation, along with some other choice words. The advisor I was coaching had fired a client that month, and had lost two more over the course of the year, over what he described as “irreconcilable differences” regarding his advisory process. “Do they have their CFA designation? Did they spend years following the markets and learning this craft? If they could do it themselves, why waste time with me?”

In my experience with Janus Henderson Labs, and as a coach to thousands of advisors over the better part of two decades, I’ve learned to recognize when to pause and reevaluate a situation. I couldn’t break through in this moment; my client was too “triggered” by what he was feeling to be able to reflect. When we are triggered – often due to past experiences – we don’t act in accordance with our values. Fortunately, I was able to get him out of his own head by asking, “What do you think they are not getting that is causing them to question your approach to investing?”