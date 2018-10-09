Is Mary Barra The Right CEO For GM?

At what point do shareholders start to admit to themselves that Mary isn’t the right person for the job?

She and her team have reduced GM's total market capitalization by approximately $20bn during her 5-year tenure.

In January Mary Barra will celebrate her 5th anniversary as GM’s Chief Executive Officer.

I say “celebrate” but it will likely be a lonely party only attended by her senior management team who collectively seem to be so deluded by their enlarged paychecks that they forgot who they are supposed to be working for: GM shareholders.

Those shareholders don’t have much reason to smile: Over Mary Barra’s 5-year tenure their shares have seen a decline from around $40 per share to just $34 per share. Let’s be honest: that is NOT the kind of 5-year stock performance one would expect of a good CEO, so naturally it will be very difficult for shareholders to celebrate Mary Barra's upcoming anniversary.

GM’s public relations department would most certainly disagree with my assessment and would be quick to point out all her achievements as CEO:

The successful navigation and conclusion of the ignition switch saga.

The introduction of a healthy annual dividend of $1.52 per share.

The introduction of a buyback programme that maximizes shareholder value.

The exiting of unpromising/unprofitable foreign markets such as Europe, Russia, Australia, etc.. to strengthen and refocus the business.

The restructuring of promising foreign markets such as South America, South Korea, etc.. to position the business for future growth there.

The growth in earnings from ~$4 per share when she took over to around $6 per share today, representing an annualized growth rate of ~8.5%.

The successful acquisition and integration of Cruise Automation for just $1bn, which has grown quickly to around $14.5bn in a short space of time.

And yet, as good as all of this sounds, none of it has resulted in an adequate valuation of the overall business. Today GM is worth approximately $20bn (!) less than what it was worth when Mary first took over in January 2014. Let that sink in for a moment. Despite everything above, she and her team have managed to shrink General Motors from a $68bn valuation down to just $48bn today.

Again, in my opinion, that is NOT the track record of a successful CEO.

When one looks at the company’s valuation multiple of around 3.5x 2019 estimated earnings ex-Cruise, ex-Cash, it is clear that investors absolutely loathe investing in GM. Virtually nobody wants it in their portfolio. That’s a big problem that Mary Barra doesn't seem to be able to fix.

I'll admit, for a few years GM sought to change that predicament with a stated mission of making the company “The most valued automaker in the world”, and while it sounded good, in reality Mary Barra had no idea how to go about it. So after a short 2 years or so she gave up on this goal, all but replacing the mission with “Zero crashes, zero emissions, zero congestion”.

While the road to zero crashes, zero emissions and zero congestion is conveniently so long that no CEO could ever be judged on it in a single life-time, the company unsurprisingly remains the most hated and undervalued company in the whole of the US. GM has been at the bottom of the S&P 500 company valuations table for 5 years running now.

Surely a CEO is doing something wrong when their company retains this status for 5 years in a row?

So that’s why I’m asking: At what point do shareholders start to admit to themselves that maybe, despite the PR hype to the contrary, Mary isn’t the right person for the job? At what point do investors give someone else a chance to make GM the company it deserves to be?

Do you think she's done a good job? Should shareholders give her more time? Feel free to discuss in the comments as I look forward to hearing different people's opinions on this.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.