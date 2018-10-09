Vail Resorts Is A Long-Term Buy - Cramer's Lightning Round (10/8/18)

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Monday, October 8.

Bearish Calls

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN): The stock went down after they reported earnings but it wasn't that bad in Cramer's opinion. This is an opportunity to buy this long-term experiential play company.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA): The stock is up 37% and the ETF money is going out of fintech into the banks. This is just rotation of money and hence one should think about buying the stock.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR): Cramer likes the cybersecurity stocks and the entire cohort is down due to selling pressure. Let this come down by 2 points and it will be a good buy.

TherapeuticsMD (NYSEMKT:TXMD): It's a hormone replacement therapy for women. Cramer thinks it's a good speculative buy.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DVMT): Buying it 5 points down will be exceptional.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW): It's a high-growth device stock that is cooling down and that is an opportunity to buy.

Bearish Calls

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT): The stock got a downgrade. Don't buy.

Marriott Vacations (NYSE:VAC): The stock is oversold but it's acting like a play on interest rates. As the rates go up, this will go down.

