Annaly Has 5 Preferred Shares Investors Should Keep An Eye On

NLY-F and NLY-G are both fairly close to the buy range.

We believe NLY-H will likely be called in 2019.

NLY-C and NLY-D have too much call risk at recent prices.

NLY has some of the safest preferred shares in the sector.

There are now 5 preferred shares from Annaly Capital Management (NLY) because NLY bought MTGE Investment Corp. (MTGE) and MTGEP became NLY-H. Currently, all of the NLY preferred shares - NLY.PF, NLY.PG, NLY.PC, NLY.PD, NLY.PH - are sitting in the hold range.

We would be quite interested in any of them if the prices were to dip notably.

NLY preferred shares carry a risk rating of 1 and are some of the best within the mortgage REIT sector.

NLY common stock

NLY has some of the safest preferred shares in the sector. When we apply a risk rating to a preferred share, a large portion of the risk comes from the underlying company. One thing going for Annaly Capital Management is their dinosaur-like size:

NLY is by far the largest mortgage REIT and one of the many reasons their preferred shares carry a risk rating of "1". NLY is attempting to acquire MTGE Investment Corp., which is one of the ways management is using to grow the company.

The underlying portfolio holds safe securities for preferred shareholders:

While their portfolio is made up of many different securities, it is primarily in Agency MBS. These securities are extremely liquid. The liquidity lets the company easily sell off a portion of the portfolio in the event of a market crisis. While NLY may cut the common dividend, it is highly unlikely it'll be cut to zero. The preferred dividend cannot be cut unless the common dividend is cut to zero.

NLY preferred shares

Here are the recent prices from the NLY preferred shares:

We believe NLY-H will most likely be called in May or June of 2019.

NLY-C and NLY-D now carry a worst-cash-to-call in the negative $0.25 to $0.30 range.

With those worst-cash-to-calls, we’d like to see it a bit lower - around negative $0.10. We’d feel comfortable taking on that risk and grabbing those shares because then our loss on a call wouldn’t be too significant. Currently, if we were to buy in, we would have the potential to lose a little over 1% if shares were called immediately.

We don’t like that risk. Losing 1% is a bit on the high end for what we like to take on regarding call risk.

NLY-F and NLY-G are relatively similar in how attractive they are.

NLY-G has a lower stripped yield but it has more call protection and it has a higher annualized yield to call. It has the weaker spread over 3-month LIBOR, but the flip side is the annualized yield to call because it is more much likely that NLY-F would be called than NLY-G would be called. Investors in NLY-F are getting that higher spread over LIBOR and a slightly higher stripped yield in exchange for taking on more risk that the shares may get called when call protection runs out.

NLY-H most likely gets called.

