Cancer Research Highlight: Affimed Has A Major Setback; Can They Recover?

The news creates a good bit of chaos for tough-mined, risk-resistant investors, but there is indeed a lot of risk in this one for now.

Affimed Therapeutics (AFMD) came onto the public equities scene in 2014, with the promise to capitalize on the emerging field of bispecific immune cell engagers. We've already seen one such compound hit the market from Amgen (AMGN): blinatumomab, a CD19-CD3 bispecific engaging antibody that has made a significant impact on the management of acute lymphoblastic leukemia (NYSE:ALL).

Many of AFMD's drugs are built on the same principle: bridge the cancer target of interest and the surface of T cells forcing them to be together and create an immune response. Of note, they have three drugs in the pipeline using this general principle: the T-cell engagers AFM11 and AMV564, which are both in phase 1 clinical trials; and the natural killer (NASDAQ:NK) cell engager AFM13, which is involved in several studies.

Today's highlight covers AFM11, which grabs CD19 and CD3 in a mechanism of action reminiscent of blinatumomab. The company announced that the FDA has placed a clinical hold on the phase 1 trial for this agent. The hold was placed on both the non-Hodgkin lymphoma and the B-cell ALL studies due to several severe adverse events, which led to the death of one patient with ALL.

AFMD guided that they're working with regulators to resolve the issue and see if there is a way forward for AFM11. Of course, the clinical hold put in place here doesn't have any kind of impact on the other developmental programs that are ongoing.

This is a rather odd development, given that blinatumomab was able to achieve a tolerable adverse event profile, although it is worth noting that even AMGN's drug is associated with the risk of severe adverse events, particularly those relating to cytokine release and neurotoxicity.

Is this the cause of the clinical hold for AFM11, as well? If so, then AFMD could well have an argument to make that the study should continue with new monitoring and managing procedures for adverse events to prevent more serious complications.

Even if this proves to be the end of AFM11, I'm skeptical that this will have a reverberating effect on AFMD's other programs. In particular, this should not necessarily be viewed as an indictment of their more advanced agent called AFM13, which engages NK cells and binds CD30, an important target in Hodgkin lymphoma.

Now, as I write this, AFMD is slated to lose 25% of its market cap on this news, which comes across to me as an overreaction from one of their earlier-stage developments. The company maintains nearly 40 million euro in cash and equivalents. With a net loss of 7.9 million euro per quarter, this comes out to around 5 quarters of cash, optimistically. So is the market overreacting to the news? I'm inclined to think so, if the 25% selloff plays out.

Addendum: We must also consider the recently announced collaboration with Genentech, which will bring in $96 million in upfront cash, taking AFMD's working cash position out to nearly three years of runway. Moreover, the company is eligible for up to $5 billion in total milestones.This definitely presents a de-risking for would-be investors, and it helps quell any unease I feel for this stock in the event that they do drop 25%.

It is worth noting that this level of cash on hand is going to require addressing in the near future if AFMD is to remain solvent. Without enough funds in the tank, the company won't be able to keep pursuing research, and I'm sure potential investors are wary of another public offering, given that AFMD just completed one this past February.

So the risk/reward for this one is a bit wonky to me, and I think you need a big appetite to take this one on. For my taste, I don't like the prospect of needing to drop an important (although not THE most important) drug due to toxicity concerns. But if investors overreact to the news, then it could create an opportunity to enter into a tentative position for those who can accept the risk of 1) dilution and 2) AFM11 being shut down permanently, further eroding confidence in the platform.

In this case, there is a serious risk to be considered as we enter a period of uncertainty in the economy and continued excitement for other therapies that might compete with AFMD's current developmental agents (Seattle Genetics and Amgen come to mind immediately). But for those with the fortitude, there is a definite opportunity, but be prepared to place rules for your position and act in a disciplined manner.

