The company is a more attractive investment compared to Pengrowth Energy. But Athabasca Oil needs higher oil and gas prices to generate a positive netback and reduce its debt.

But the company does not operate at a cost advantage. With improved Q2 2018 liquids prices, the company still did not generate a profit.

The latest company presentation touts the low breakeven prices for its thermal oil assets. Management also highlights the high netback from the oil assets.

Yet, I show in this article that, despite improved liquids prices in Q2 2018, Athabasca Oil (OTC:ATHOF) generated a barely positive total netback. But with higher commodity prices in H2 2018, the company will increase its cash flow.

I also compare the costs and the valuation of the company with three other Canadian heavy oil producers: Pengrowth Energy (OTC:PGHEF), Gear Energy (OTCPK:GENGF), and MEG Energy (OTCPK:MEGEF).

All the numbers in the article (including slides) are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

The thermal and oil assets potential

The table below provides the overview of the production volumes during Q2 2018.

Source: Q2 2018 MD&A

The company produced mostly bitumen (68%). Oil, NGL, and natural gas represent 12%, 3%, and 16% of the production.

Assuming a US$18/bbl differential, management announced the thermal oil assets breakeven prices at US$44 WTI and US$56 WTI, as shown below.

Source: presentation September 2018

But with higher netback for light oil assets at current prices, management guided on higher capital expenditure for the light oil (management includes NGL and natural gas in the light oil section of the guidance).

Source: presentation September 2018

Assuming H2 2018 prices at US$68 WTI and the WCS differential at US$21, management announced the H2 annualized estimated FFO at about C$300 million.

But despite improved Q2 2018 liquids prices, the company did not generate a profit because of its costs structure.

High operating costs

Athabasca's production can be compared with the production of the three other Canadian producers listed in the table below.

Source: author, based on company reports

The table below compares the costs and the realized prices for the four companies.

Source: author, based on company reports

Athabasca's operating and transport costs are higher than the other three producers. And the interests cost per barrel is in the high part of the range.

But the company is operating at low G&A expenses. And thanks to the production decline rate at 10%, the DD&A costs for Athabasca are much lower than its competitors.

Considering all the costs and the realized prices, Athabasca generated a total netback margin close to 0 during Q2 2018. The hedge losses drive the netback margin way below 0.

Thus, the Q2 2018 commodity prices listed in the table below give a good idea of the profitability threshold of the company.

Source: Q2 2018 MD&A

A costly but safe debt situation

We have seen that the interests costs per barrel are in the high part of the range when compared with the similar producers. As shown in the table below, the 2022 Notes constitute the whole debt.

Source: Q2 2018 MD&A

As opposed to other producers, the company does not depend on a credit facility with a yearly renewal. A C$120 million reserve-based credit facility is available but the company is not using it.

Taking into account the positive working capital position, the net debt amounts to C$398 million. With expected 2018 adjusted funds flow at C$165 million, the net debt to adjusted funds flow ratio amounts to 2.4x.

This ratio is high but it would drop to 1.3x based on the annualized H2 funds flow provided with the 2018 guidance.

Thus, with a 4 years maturity and the cash flow potential of the assets, the debt is not a threat in the short term. But the 9.875% interest rate penalize the profitability of the company.

Valuation

From a flowing barrel valuation perspective, the market values Athabasca Oil at about the same price as Pengrowth Energy.

Source: author, based on company reports

Compared to Pengrowth Energy, Athabasca Oil generated higher netback in Q2 2018. And the debt situation is much riskier for Pengrowth Energy. At a similar flowing barrel valuation, I don't see any reason to prefer investing in Pengrowth Energy over Athabasca Oil.

The higher valuation for MEG Energy is due to the generous price Husky Energy (OTCPK:OTCPK:HUSKF) is offering to acquire the company.

Conclusion

With high operating and transports costs, Athabasca Oil is not a low-cost producer. The high interests rate also penalize the company. Despite improved Q2 2018 liquids prices, the company generated a barely positive total netback. But with higher H2 2018 oil prices, the company will increase its cash flow.

The flowing barrel market valuation for Athabasca Oil and Pengrowth Energy are similar. Besides generated better Q2 2018 netback, Athabasca is more exposed to oil prices and its debt situation is much safer. Thus, for the same price, I don't see any reason to prefer Pengrowth Energy above Athabasca Oil.

