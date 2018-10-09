PepsiCo Is Getting Attractive Again

It’s rare that high quality, defensive, reliable, dividend growth stocks experience weakness. The market is typically willing to pay a hefty premium for access to assets like that. Because of the high quality nature of dividend aristocrats, I too am willing to lessen the margin of safety requirements on purchases, simply targeting fair value rather than a meaningful discount. Well, PepsiCo’s (PEP) recent sell-off is sending shares back down towards my fair value estimates and I’m hoping to have the opportunity to add shares in the near future.

I’m not exactly sure why, but PepsiCo appears to be in the income oriented investor dog house. Shares sold off earlier in the year, showing cracks in the sentiment armor. I was able to take advantage of that weakness, adding shares to my position back in April at $100.96. I didn’t time that bottom as well as I might have liked. PEP shares bottomed out at $95.94 earlier in the year, before rallying back strongly to $117. Well, shares are down ~$10/share since their summer highs and now that they’re approaching $100 again, PEP has moved up towards the top of my current watch list.

As you can see on the F.A.S.T. Graph above, PEP bounced off of the 18.5x mark earlier in the year and it’s approaching that point again. Looking further back, it appears that this ~18.5x multiple has served for support to PEP shares in 2013 and 2014 as well. I suppose it’s worth noting that PEP shares bounced off of the ~18.5x level in June of 2008 before falling much further, to what we know now to be generational lows of ~13x in 2009. Could a similar situation be playing out again here in 2018? Admittedly, the chart looks somewhat similar.

However, I don’t think so and I feel fairly comfortable buying shares at what I believe to be support. If PEP shares were to continue to sink towards 17x, 15x, 13x, etc., I’d also feel comfortable to dip into my cash reserves to buy more at those levels. That’s all very speculative at this point, and in the short term, I’m watching PEP shares closely to see if they dip down to the $100 area.

I maintain a ~10% cash position for significant market downturns and it’s companies like PEP that I hope to buy at extreme weakness. What I mean is, companies with strong dividend yields and reliable dividend growth prospects. Right now, PEP’s yield is 3.5%. This is well above the company’s 5-year average of 2.8%. PEP’s current ~19x TTM P/E ratio is also well below the company’s long-term average P/E of ~21x. Furthermore, PEP is expected to post mid to high single-digit EPS growth during 2019 and 2020, so using forward looking earnings estimates, PEP shares are even cheaper. What’s not to like about buying a name like PepsiCo trading at a discount?

So, what was the reason for the recent sell-off? Frankly put, I’m not so sure. To me, the results were satisfactory. PEP posted 5.9% organic revenue growth, which is fantastic for a packaged foods/goods company in today’s environment. This sales growth led to 9% EPS growth year over year. This 5.9% figure was the company’s highest organic growth rate in 12 quarters. Analysts love to harp on PEP’s North American beverage performance, but that segment posted 2.5% organic growth, which was the best NAB growth in 8 quarters. And, on top of all of this, despite the issues that we’ve seen in emerging market economies/stocks lately, PEP posted 10% organic growth in those markets during Q3, led by strong performances in Latin America, Sub-Saharan Africa, and Eastern Europe. When I see a behemoth like PEP posting such strong organic growth figures, I cannot rationalize a sell-off in response.

There have been negative calls made regarding the ongoing price war scenario playing out between branded goods and generics; however, I think PEP is better suited to deal with the generic threat than many of its peers in the consumer staples space.

On a bit of a side note, it’s interesting that the market has essentially priced all of the popular branded packaged goods plays similarly, at least in terms of dividend yield. PepsiCo, Procter and Gamble (PG), Kimberly-Clark (KMB), and Coca-Cola (KO) all currently carry dividend yields in the 3.5% area. It appears that the market has grouped up these names and is pricing them relative to bond yields. If this is the case, rising yields likely won’t be great for their performances in the short term. However, bonds don’t produce EPS growth that results in dividend growth, so I’m quite happy to use any interest rate related drama to increase my exposure to DGI names.

But, getting back to generic competition, I think it’s clear that the beverage names have fared the best thus far in this battle. For years now, we’ve seen the rise of popularity of generic produces. Most analysts agree that the Millennials are less brand loyal than prior generations and this is a potentially bearish trend for large cap packaged goods companies.

Just today, Target (TGT) announced that it was launching a discount brand with plans of selling goods ~70% below the branded prices. Other discount retailers have been crushing it as of late and their shareholders have been greatly rewarded. This trend doesn’t bode well for packaged goods plays, yet I think it’s still too early to tell whether or not the pendulum won’t swing back the other way towards branded goods if the race to the bottom in terms of the price of generics begins to create large discrepancies in quality.

Regardless, while I’ve even noticed myself increasingly adding generics to my shopping cart, I never buy off-branded drinks. First of all, the price of the branded goods in the liquids space isn’t so high that they lock out certain consumers. I think this is why PEP and KO face less generic competition than the likes of PG or KMB. Oh, and I’ve yet to find a generic soda/sports drink that can compete with the big boys on taste.

Generic competition is a secular trend that PepsiCo has to deal with, but I think the organic growth figures cited above prove that this company can compete. It’s worth noting that NAB advertisement did have a double-digit increase during the quarter and certain analysts expect that spending will have to remain high to continue to drive sales, which will have a deleterious effect on margins.

PEP’s margins did suffer a bit during Q3, with total core gross margin falling 10 bps to 54.5% and total core operating margin falling 30 bps to 17.6%. Could increased ad spend continue to put pressure on margins? Sure it could. These multinational companies face a wide variety of hurdles on a daily basis; yet, a company doesn’t become as dominant as Pepsi unless it has proven its ability to overcome such obstacles. Companies are never going to post perfect results, and being that PEP wasn’t priced to perfection prior to the Q3 print, if the market is upset about a few basis points shaved off of PEP’s margins, then I think the sell-off in response has been overdone.

And maybe the market agrees. I started putting this piece together on Sunday night when PEP shares were trading for ~$106. Well, on Monday, PEP caught a bid, closing the day up 1.6%, over $108/share. I think it’s far too soon to say whether or not PEP has bottomed out in the $106 range, though personally, I wouldn’t be surprised if I don’t get an opportunity to add at my price target of ~$100, because if the tech trade continues to falter, I could easily see investors flocking to more defensive names, like PepsiCo.

Only time will tell, but in the meantime, I’m not going to lose my focus on PEP’s fundamentals (and specifically those surrounding its dividend). PEP is expected to earn ~$5.65 in 2018, meaning that its $3.71 annual dividend is well covered. PEP hasn’t given its shareholders an annual dividend increase that was less than 5% since 2002. The company’s most recent increase was an impressive 15%. Over the last 20 years, PEP’s dividend growth CAGR is ~10%. Over the past decade, that growth CAGR has fallen to ~8.5%; however, if you give me a 3.5% yield that is posting annual growth in the high single digits, it’s going to be fairly easy for me to meet my long-term financial goals.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PEP, KO, KMB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.