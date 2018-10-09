Titanium Transportation Group: Gearing Itself For Growth

The company has a very good system in place for achieving operational excellence and in scouting for new companies to buy.

Titanium Transportation Group is on a buying spree and the company is looking for companies to buy.

Titanium Transportation Group (OTC:TTTGF), also known as TTG is a logistics and transportation company serving the North American Market. Since its IPO, it has been growing its trucking business through acquisitions and making process improvements to its business. By being externally focused for growth and internally focused for productivity, these factors together makes TTG a strong buy.

The company's share price had hit a peak of $2.15 (CDN) in late August before falling to its current price of about $1.80 (CDN). Investors looking for long term growth can buy it on the dips.

Hungry for Growth

Since its IPO in 2015 it has made a series of acquisitions to build its trucking division:

Oct 2017, Xpress Group

Dec 2015, Windsor Acquisition (terminal)

Dec 2015, ProNorth Transportation

Mar 2015, Muskoka Transport Limited

2014, Georgian Bay Transport

2014, Wm H. Cain Agency Limited

The company finances this growth through its operating line of credit and then refinances the loaned amount through a longer term loan. Refinancing it into a longer term loan has its advantages such as a lower interest rate.

In looking at its leverage ratio (long term debt to total assets), the ratio comes to 0.282 for Q2-2018. Since TTG is buying new companies with debt, a ratio of 0.282 shows there is still debt space for TTG to acquire more companies:

TTG growth strategy is simple. After acquiring a company it shrinks the newly acquired company by stripping it of its older fleet and unwanted personnel, and then TTG regrows it by investing in new trucks and hires better drivers to increase productivity.

In Aug 2018, TTG made the move to speed up its acquisition front by engaging Left Lane (a transportation mergers and acquisition advisory firm) to help it look for trucking companies to acquire.

With Left Lane helping TTG find acquisition opportunities and TTG's capacity to absorb more companies, it is only a matter of time before TTG buys again. The process of buying more companies and absorbing it into its own business will only help drive more profit - and in the end provide a boost to its stock price.

Good at Adapting New Technology to its Operations

The company is an expert at buying and integrating new companies into its own. But another area that should not be overlooked is its ability to find efficiencies.

In Dec 2016, TTG made the decision to equip its entire fleet with Blackberry Radar. Blackberry (BB) built its Blackberry Radar system to allows users to get a realtime data on the status and location of their trailers and the goods they are transporting. This type of real time data helps management make better decisions in planning the routes and better coordination with other trailers.

In Nov 2017, it made a reservation with Tesla (TSLA) for 5 all-electric Class 8 Tesla Semis. It is estimated that these all-electric vehicles will amount to a 20% reduction in costs compared to diesel trucks. The anticipated production is expected to begin in 2019 but likely it will encounter production delays. However, the point is that TTG is willing to invest now for future cost saving and efficiencies.

In Aug 2018, TTG again made further improvements to its fleet by upgrading its trucks to include ISAAC Instruments. This technology allows the company to improve its tracking and communication among its fleet. Other side benefits include reducing fuel consumption and building a database to improve its operational capacity.

These little steps shows the company is indeed committed to cost control and taking something and making it better.

Strong Balance Sheet to Drive Growth / Weathering a slowdown in the Economy

Its latest financials in Q2-2018 marks a pretty spectacular quarter for the company. Its Piotroski Score was an 8/9. This is the highest its ever been when it is compared to the last 7 quarters:

Some notable highlights in the Piotroski score:

A quarterly high gross margins of 13.9%

A quarterly high in Return on Assets (ROA) of 0.018

A quarterly high in Asset Turnover of 0.39

Its earnings per share also hit $0.06

Also, TTG was recognized as one of Canada's fastest growing companies by Canadian Business. Its 5 year growth was 296%.

These financial highlights shows that whatever TTG is doing at the moment, it is working.

Good at Mitigating Short Term Risk and Achieving Operational Excellence

One of the biggest threats to the trucking industry is the shortage of drivers. But surprisingly, TTG doesn't have this problem. Early on, management at TTG decided to raise its pay for its cross-border drivers. Also, as an additional incentive, it offers a share purchase plan for all its drivers. The share purchase plan gives employees an opportunity to become part owners of the company. This helps build employee loyalty to the company. For its efforts, TTG was named a winner of the Performance Management award.

From the perspective of health and safety, TTG also achieved Platinum status from insurer Northbridge by implementing best practices in safety management. For its efforts, TTG is ranked in the top 10% for fleet safety.

The salary increases, the stock sharing program, being awarded the "Best HR Performance Program", and focusing on best practices for its truck drivers, this is an ongoing theme in TTG where the focus is employee satisfaction and process improvements. This is another area where TTG stands out among the competition.

Industry Comparison

To see how TTG compares to other competitors in the industry, Daseke (DSKE) and XPO Logistics (XPO) were selected as comparisons.

Daseke is the largest owner of flatbed and specialized transportation in US with over 5,200 trucks and over 11,000 flatbeds. XPO Logistics is one of the world's largest transportation and logistics companies.

Below is a summary of the Q2-2018 financial results for TTG, Daseke, and XPO Logistics:



Based on the above results, TTG has a gross margin that more than doubles its competitors. Although Daseke and XPO Logistics have a much higher current ratio (implying a better balance sheet), TTG shows a much lower leverage and a higher Asset Turnover.

This makes TTG a much more attractive stock. Its P/E ratio also reinforces this thesis. TTG P/E ratio is 7.50 while Daseke is 9.78 and XPO Logsticis is 24.57. This implies that TTG is much cheaper in price compared to the earnings it makes.

Risk: A Cyclical Economy

What may hold TTG back are forces beyond its control and that is the cyclical economy and cross border trading. The US, Canada, and Mexico finalized the USMCA agreement so a lot of uncertainty was taken out of the cross border trading. A lot of TTG's business is across the border to the US and nothing prevents cross border trading from being an issue again.

TTG has a very diverse clientele where only 32% of its business comes from the manufacturing sector. The rest are from various industry sectors:

32% from manufacturing may not seem like much but when the economy hits a snag, typically manufactured goods are the first to see a drop when the economy faces a downturn. Consequently, this affects TTG transportation business.

Titanium Transportation Group is a BUY

It is clear, the company is doing well on almost all fronts. Its management has the know how to buy and integrate newly acquired companies. Internally, it is very focused on process improvements by using the latest technology and has a strong focus on employees. It increased trucker drivers pay twice in the last 2 years and it started an employee share purchasing plan to discourage truck drivers from being poached by other companies. All these elements makes for a great company.

The company has a great foundation. The growth momentum that TTG is building will only get faster. I rate this company a buy!

