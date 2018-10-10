It is poised for another growth spurt, from its recent 30% plus growth - with its focus on the smart home market.

Riding The Amazon Wave All The Way Home

Amazon (AMZN) announced an increase to its company-wide minimum wage in the US to $15/hour. It was previously at $7.25/hour so some lucky employees will see their paychecks double instantly. The new wage is being offered to approximately 250,000 employees and another 100,000 seasonal employees, which could impact the bottom line by a maximum amount of $4 billion – if all employees are currently at $7.25. With sales approaching $200 billion per year, the wage boost will result in a worse-case scenario of a modest 2% decrease in margins, all else equal.

The stock barely moved because all else isn't equal, including the speech recognition capabilities of Alexa vs. Siri, which in my opinion is at the heart of Amazon's next growth spurt.

As Argus analyst Jim Kelleher recently wrote in a note, Siri looks more and more like the bumbling Gaston from the Disney story Beauty and the Beast. I agree. Simple commands that Alexa picks up quite easily are fumbled by Siri. And Alexa is the primary reason why I think Amazon is a buy even at these levels.

Gravity Defying

When I said earlier that Alexa is at the heart of Amazon's next growth spurt, it made me stop and think for a brief moment….how can a trillion dollar company growing at 30%+ have a growth spurt?

Amazon's growth has been gravity defying. The law of large numbers doesn't seem to apply, and if anything, it has enabled it to feed the network effect that is one of the the core strengths of Amazon's business model.

Meanwhile, Wall Street is expecting 33% revenue growth in 2018, which is not far off the recent growth of 39% on the top line. With holiday spending expected to grow 5-6%, and a slew of new products that are reasonably priced, the chance of a positive surprise in 4Q 2018 are more likely than a disappointing holiday season.

According to Morningstar analyst Joe Gemino,

the growth in active users (a 14% compound annual growth rate the past five years), total physical and digital units sold (25% CAGR), and third-party units sold (31% CAGR)--continue to outpace global e-commerce trends, suggesting that Amazon is gaining share while fortifying its network effect.

I'll say it again: The growth numbers for a $1 trillion company are staggering.

Three Years Ago The Stock was a Buy, What Now?

It's been three plus years since I last wrote an article about Amazon (AMZN) even though I have often mentioned the company in other articles – particularly those about Retail REITs – which have had to evolve to survive the onslaught of Amazon on other online retailers.

I suggested in that article written in October 2015 that the more appropriate valuation multiple for Amazon was Price to Cash Flow not Price to Earnings. At the time, Amazon was priced at a P/CF multiple of 29 and a Price/free cash flow of 54.6. The stock is up 297% since then and now we are left wondering….is it too late? Has it run its course? Do I wait for a pullback?

The current Price/FCF is roughly 112 – that's twice as high as it was just three years ago. Furthermore, the price has increased 232% through June 30 th, 2018 while free cash flow has only increased 64% over the same period. If we stop there, you might conclude that you missed the boat and are better off waiting for a pullback that makes the price more reasonable. But as I mentioned in the previous article, there is a strong correlation between capex and free cash flow and capex has continued to grow at a robust pace.

The CAPEX Leading Indicator

From September 2015 to June 30 th, 2018, Capex has grown from $4.4 billion to $13 billion, while free cash flow reached $8.8 billion in the trailing twelve-month period ending in June.

The chart below shows the growth in both capex and FCF along with the price of the stock through the end of June. Unfortunately, while the gap between capex and FCF seems to be wide – meaning FCF might be expected to accelerate in the next few quarters – the recent stock price of $2000 may already reflect that.

Source: Company SEC Filings

Not to worry though, here comes the next wave of growth. With the addition of 15 new products, Alexa's superiority to Siri, and the network effect, price appreciation will come from revenue and FCF growth, not multiple expansion.

The Network Effect

The Amazon we know dominates the online retail market and strikes fear in the CEO's of traditional brick and mortar retailers with every press release announcing any interest in expanding its business into other markets. A case in point is the reaction to shares of grocery retailers when the acquisition of Whole Foods was announced. There was a similar reaction to the stock prices of major drug store chains when Amazon was looking at offering online prescriptions.

It also has attractive international expansion opportunities that physical retailers may not be able to access as easily, but it’s the market closest to "home" that has so much promise. Especially, the networked home.

Advantages of the network effect are well-known:

On the one hand, the more consumers use Amazon for their purchases, the more valuable it becomes to the aggregate consumer base. The shopping feature "People who bought XX also bought YY" strives to highlight similarities in preferences that make shopping on Amazon more convenient for consumers. Not to mention the reviews posted by other customers.

Second, as Amazon attracts more and more customers, it will attract a greater number and variety of merchants to its website, including the Marketplace platform as well as wholesalers selling directly to the company. The recent announcement by Harley Davidson is a case in point.

Lastly, and more importantly, is the interconnectedness of the multiple devices available through Amazon and facilitated by Alexa– particularly as it relates to smart home technology and in my thesis, the networked home.

The Smart Home Sweet Home

Alexa is at the center of Amazon's strategy to win the race for smart home supremacy. If it didn't think so, it wouldn't have recently launched about 15 new products with most of them if not all of them integrated with Alexa.

The new Alexa-connected products include:

Echo ((New Version))

Dot

Echo Device

Echo Plus

Echo Show

Echo Auto

Echo Sub

Echo Link

Plug

Wall Clock

Microwave

According to Parks Associates, 26% of broadband households intend on acquiring any smart home device or system within 12 months and 13% plan on at least one smart home device. Furthermore, Zion Market Research estimates the smart home market to be valued at $24 billion and is expected to reach $53.5 billion by 2022. Amazon is a player in almost all aspects of it and are clear leaders in two of the three largest segments.

Prioridata reports that the World Smart Home Market grew 95% from Q2 2016 to Q2 2017 to $3.275 billion, with Gateways leading the way at $802 million.

Source: PrioriData IOT Analytics

Furthermore, Amazon leads the market in the Gateway segment with its Amazon Echo despite a decline in units sold of 20% in Q2 2017. (more recent information was not available) The recent launch of new products are likely to reverse the decline in unit sales trend.

Source: PrioriData IOT Analytics

It also leads the Security Systems segment with Ring at an 8% market share and growth in unit sales of 51% in Q2 2017.

Source: PrioriData IOT Analytics

Despite not penetrating the Top 3 within any of the other categories, we believe that with its new roster of products, it could make some headway in coming quarters.

And there is still the Retail Industry

The traditional brick-and-mortar retail industry is undergoing a rapid transformation, particularly in commoditized categorieslike apparel and electronics. Amazon will continue to dominate the space even though online competition has certainly intensified recently. Retailers, both with online and physical locations, must adapt their business models to take into account the 'Amazon effect'.

According to Gemino,

the percentage of traffic to Amazon derived from search has fallen in recent years at a time when other online retailers have become more dependent on search.

Amazon has become the 'anchor-tenant' of the internet. I know it’s the case in my household. Instead of googling a product to find the best price/quality option, I go directly to Amazon and search for it there.

The acquisition of Whole Foods also has implications beyond just the entry into groceries. In fact, I believe it is directly relevant to the push into the smart home market, whether intentionally or as a consequence of its previous moves. There are similarities between Amazon Prime members and Whole Foods shoppers and the similarities extend to consumers interested and willing to buy smart home technology. Households with more than 100K are 2.5x more likely to be smart home shoppers – this is the same demographic as the Prime and Whole Foods consumer, according to a report by McKinsey.

Risks

It goes without saying that there are risks we must be aware of as investors, but for compliance reasons, I have to actually 'say' them. In my opinion they are relevant risks but unlikely to be a factor in the short-term even though any negative media attention on them could spur speculation of imminent threats to the Amazon model. In my humble opinion, there aren't any imminent threats to the Amazon model although what might unfold in the far future is beyond the scope of my crystal ball. Nevertheless, here are some risks to consider, among all the others listed on their SEC filings.

Value/Cost Positioning – Amazon may not truly be the low cost provider, but it does outperform other retailers on pricing, including the more premium priced Apple (AAPL). Maintaining its value-proposition, therefore, is essential.

Discretionary Spending – despite sky-high consumer confidence, there is always the risk that consumers pull back. In fact, the last period in which consumer confidence remained this high for this long was followed by a strong decline in spending.

International expansion – keeping track of evolving online regulations is hard enough in the U.S. so managing the changing global landscape can be daunting. Throw in the potential impact of a trade war and risks may prop un quickly in unexpected places.

I'm not a fan of Amazon' funding of Plant Prefab. While I could see the benefits of a smart pre-fabricated home, I believe that the Amazon target consumer is more inclined to buy a custom home than a prefab home. Nevertheless, it could cater to a slice of the population that favors streamlined manufacturing and technology.

Some Amazon Web Services offerings face competition from Microsoft and Google, possibly exposing it to more aggressive price competition and longer-term margin expansion headwinds.

The Warren Buffet Metric – ROE

Besides the attractiveness of the smart home market, Amazon is performing better operationally as well - which further solidifies my buy rating on the stock. More importantly, when looking at one of Warren Buffets favorite metrics – that is – Return on Equity – I find that the improvement in net profit margins is the key to future stock performance. Yes, I did say that cash flow is more important than earnings. But from 2008 to 2012, asset turnover, leverage, and margins all declined. Since 2012, while asset turnover has continued to drift down – not surprising considering Amazon's size – the combination of leverage and increasing margins has resulted in a Return on Equity of over 22%. It hasn't been that high since September 2010, when the stock had a return of 38% over the following 12 months.

Source: Company SEC Filings

With the potential growth of the smart home market, we might even see stronger returns over the next 12 months.

Valuation

Amazon is not outright cheap, but it is still growing at over 30%. The P/FCF ratio has been as high as 161 just a few months ago. Even if free cash flow remains flat, we would be looking at a price of $2859 if the multiple expands back out to those levels. We don't expect that to happen, but we do expect continued growth in free cash flow. The price target will result from the right combination of FCF growth and multiple expansion, with FCF growth being a bigger driver. The ROI buy price is at $1725 while the ROI Sell Price is $2342. That is, the stock would be a screaming buy at $1725 but is still worth adding to our portfolio at a current price of $1963. Our sell price is on the conservative side and we provide it as a guide to pare back the position if the stock suddenly reaches $2342. As additional information is reported, we will continue to update our price targets.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN, AAPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.