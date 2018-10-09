Columbus Had Fled Europe To America For A Very Good Reason - And He Wasn't Even Aware Of It

Italy looks bad, in-spite of., well, nothing really.

Germany looks bad, in-spite of being the largest European economy.

Background

I hope it's not to late to with a Happy Columbus Day to my fellow Americans!

526 years ago, an Italian (Italy again...) explorer, navigator, and colonist named Christopher Columbus sailed away, under the auspices of the Catholic Monarchs of Spain, in a long journey that - among other stops - saw him making a landfall in the Americas on October 12th.

Looking at the markets today, it seems like Mr. Columbus was a wise man for three reasons (from a contemporary investment perspective):

1. He left Europe behind.

2. He didn't sail East to, for example, China.

3. He decided to turn West, to America.

Today, when I'm looking at the world's capital markets, this feels more like a 526-year old, early bird, self-fulfilling prophecy than a grand voyager.

China

The trade war between the US (SPY, QQQ, DIA, IWM) and China (FXI, MCHI, GXC) is taking its toll.

In light of a slowing economy, China just eased its monetary policy again, reducing the required reserve ratio, aka "RRR", by another 100 bps as of October 15th.

That doesn't help much and despite the People Bank of China ("PBOC") lowering the required reserve ratio for banks, both stocks and currency are sown sharply.

Chinese stocks are down with the Shanghai Composite index closing down no less than 3.7%, on its first trading day since the country went on a holidays break. Certainly not a good way to start the week...

Meanwhile, the Chinese Yuan(CYB) falls to over 6.93, getting closer to the multi-year and very important level - both psychologically as well as technically - of 7 Yuan per 1 US Dollar (UUP).

Europe

In Europe things are not looking any better-prettier. How bad Europe is doing? Let's just say that 18 European nations now have negative 2-year sovereign yields. Bad/worrisome enough?

Due to the peripheral uncertainty resurfacing, the EuroStoxx Banks closed at its lowest level since 2016. With more than a 20% decline YTD, the index is now officially in bear-market territory.

Reminder: That is happening when bond yields have broken on the upside. Aren't higher yields and widening spreads suppose to be European banks' (EUFN) best friends?

Germany

Germany's (EWG) industrial production just turned negative, Y/Y, in August. That's the first time this is happening since January of last year.

August marks the third month in-a-row with a decline in production and it seems likely Germany is heading for a contraction in its industrial production during Q3.

Should production level is unchanged in September, we will talk about production contracting by 1.2%, Q/Q, in Q3. If and when, this would be the sharpest decline since Q4/2012!

The DAX, Germany's benchmark index, plunged below the 12k level, to the lowest level since March. on Italian worries. Dax now down 6.2%.

Speaking of Germany, which is a developing country in the equity culture. All German stocks are now worth $2.2T, representing only 2.82% of the world's aggregate stock market capitalization. That is far below the 3% mark at the beginning of the year, showing how bad things are in Europe (VGK, EZU) and how weak is the single currency (FXE).

The biggest German company is SAP AG (SAP), with a market cap of "only" $148B. That is making SAP only the 57th biggest company in global (IVV, VTI, VOO) ranking.

Italy

Haven't Italians (and my readers...) already suffered enough?

Italy (EWI) - the country that seems like it can't, and perhaps don't want to, leave the daily headlines - keep ensuring that there's no chance for any respected newspaper to get published these days, with no mention of "Italy" on top of its front page.

The country's populist government is on the attack against the EU, with deputy PM Salvini calling Jean-Claude Juncker, president of the European Commission ("EC") and the Brussels bureaucrats "the real enemies of Europe", while attending an event in Rome with France's Marine Le Pen.

Credit market is not reacting too well to the intensifying budget-conflict between Rome and Brussels.

Italy's 10-year bond yields is now well over 3.50%, approaching 3.60%!

The spread of Italy's 10-year bond yield over that of Spain (EWP) is at the highest in over 20 years; higher even than the sudden pop-up back in 2011!

On the other hand, for those looking for something positive to hang onto, the Italian 10-year bond yield is still far from the 2011 peak levels or the Greek (GREK) bond yields during its, much severe, debt crisis.

The yield on the 2-year Italian-BTPS debt looks much worse...

The country's risk spread also jumps as the Italian government and EU officials are set for (another) deficit showdown. Deputy PM Di Maio shrugged off the EC's rebuff of Italy's fiscal plans, saying the government will stick to its deficit targets.

Italy's stock looks like it's very firmly (and quickly) heading into a bear market territory. Its stock market is down now 18.5% from its high in May.

As Italian 10-year yield jumps over 3.5% for the first time since February 2014, the country's FTSE Banks index dropped another 4%.

Doom-loop in action.

Brazil

Brazil (EWZ) is a country that rely and depends on commodities (DBC, PDBC), especially agriculture-related (DBA), e.g. coffee (JO, CAFE).

In light of the very noisy day across many markets, many commodities are down today and even oil (OIL, USO, BEO, UCO) - this year's undoubted superstar - is down over 1% today.

Brent Crude Oil Spot Price data by YCharts

Luckily for Brazil, there is a counter-factor with much more weight that is pushing Brazilian assets up sharply today.

Investors' favorite presidential candidate, Jair Bolsonaro, took a commanding lead in the first round of the presidential election, garnering support that surpassed all polls.

As a result, the Bovespa - Brazil's leading stock index -jumped almost 7% today (up about 15% since mid-September), and the beaten-up (until very recently) Brazilian Real (BZF) is up about 2% today (up about 12% since mid-September)

Bottom Line

Overall, this was an ugly day. Unfortunately, so is this chart (coming directly from the new Hetherington & Weiler book):

Columbus Day is a national holiday in many countries of the Americas and elsewhere which officially celebrates the anniversary of Christopher Columbus's arrival in the Americas on October 12th, 1492.

Today, October 9th, is not a special day for itself, but it's an interesting day, placed in-between two other, important/interesting, historical dates.

This year, Columbus Day occurs on Monday, October 8th. Two days later, it will be exactly 25 years since Menachem Begin, the 6th Prime Minister of Israel (21 June 1977 – 10 October 1983) resigned and never seen on a public stage ever again. During Begin's term in office, the peace agreement between Israel (EIS) and Egypt (EGPT) had been signed.

This is as a good day as any to quote what he said upon signing the ISraeli-Egyptian peace treaty on March 26th, 1979:

No more wars, no more bloodshed. Peace unto you. Shalom, salaam, forever. - Menachem Begin, 6th Prime Minister of Israel (21 June 1977 – 10 October 1983). During his term in office, a peace agreement between Israel and Egypt (EGPT) been signed. Author's note: Blog post notifications are only being sent to those who follow an author in real time. In order to receive notifications for both articles and blog posts, go to Author Email Alerts, which lists all the authors you follow and turn on "get e-mail alerts" (see below).

