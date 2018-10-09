Harmony Gold: Wage Deal Will Bear Fruit For The Company In The Long Term.

Introduction:

Harmony Gold (HMY) is one of the largest gold miners of South Africa. The company has its major operations in SA (read: South Africa). In FY 2017, HMY delivered ~1.2 Moz of GG (read: gold and gold equivalent) from reserves at its SA and PNG (read: Papua New Guinea) mining assets.

Figure-1 (Source: Moneyweb)

Investor Takeaway:

This article will include a detailed discussion about the consequences of the wage agreement made recently between HMY and the mineworkers' unions associated with the company. Some of these implications are positive and would bear fruit in the long-term, while others might be slightly negative. Finally, HMY expects to deliver some positive news in 2019, regarding its exploration project in PNG and that should help improve the overall long-term outlook of this SA gold miner.

Details of the agreement:

The NUM (read: National Union of Mineworkers), UASA (read: United Association of South Africa), and Solidarity provide ~70% of HMY's workforce. HMY has agreed to revise the pay structure of the lowest-paid underground workers over the next three years up to 30th June 2021.

The basic pay of these workers would be increased by R700/month in year 1, R750/month in year 2, and R825/month in year 3. HMY also agreed to revise the minimum severance pay up to R50,000 in year-1 (and these numbers will increase by R5,000 in each of the following two years).

The increase in basic pay of these workers (also referred to as category 4 to 8 workers) will lead to a 9% increase in their wages, every year. HMY also engages other categories of workers (associated with the unions) and the scheme awards them a 6.3% increment in their wages.

The implications of this agreement:

According to the Minerals Council South Africa, HMY engages ~31,000 mineworkers from these three unions. If we assume that all these workers belong to the lowest-paid category and are entitled to an increase of R700/month in their wages; that would imply an increase of ~R 21.7 MM per month and ~R 260.4 MM per annum in the wage bills.

At the current R/USD exchange rate of 14.79 R/US$, this would lead to an increase of ~$17.61 MM in wage bills in year 1, ~$19.2 MM ($17.61MM X 1.09) in year 2, and ~$21 MM ($19.2 MM X 1.09) in year 3. These additions to wage bills will accrue in HMY's FY 2019, 2020 and 2021 respectively. Note that if Rand strengthens against the US$, these costs would inflate. Conversely, if the US$ grows stronger against the Rand, then we may expect these costs to shrink.

During the past 12 months, the US$ has generally remained stronger against the Rand (Figure-2) and we may assume that trend to continue, going forward.

Figure-2 (Source: XE Corp)

During FY 2018, HMY produced ~1.228 Moz of GG; that volume amounts to ~34,800 kgs. HMY claims to incur AISC of $509,000/kg of gold production. Given that number, HMY's AISC for its total production will range somewhere around $17.7 B and I don't see how an increase of ~$17.61 MM will have any noticeable impact on these costs.

[Note: It should be well remembered that in deriving the calculation of the estimated ~$17.61 MM increase in annual wage cost, I have assumed that all 31,000 workers will receive the increased wages. However, that number may vary based on the actual number of 'Category 4 to 8' workers engaged by HMY. Nevertheless, the total impact on mining costs would only be marginal.]

The successful negotiation of this wage deal shows the strength of unions in SA. They appear to be determined to bargain similar deals with other gold miners in SA. The Minerals Council South Africa reported another wage agreement successfully negotiated between unions and AngloGold Ashanti (AU) earlier in September. The unions are also currently negotiating revised wage agreements with Sibanye Stillwater (SBGL). Going forward, we may expect SA mining unions to strike similar deals with other SA gold miners. My point is; the impact of increased wages on HMY's operating margins would only be marginal and a similar impact will also be confronted by its peers, sooner or later; and such increments would not materially affect HMY's competitive position within the SA gold mining industry.

These agreements will have a brighter side to them as well. There have traditionally been some tense relations between unions and HMY management recently. HMY has faced labor strikes in FY 2018 that led to shutting down of operations in its Kusasalethu mine in November 2017. This affected production from a mine that contributed ~13% of HMY's annual gold production. Similarly, HMY had previously been accused of "accumulating wealth at the expense of the working class" by the NUM. In my opinion, the wage agreement will also help break the ice between management and the unions. Going forward, we may expect to see fewer (if any) discrepancies between these two parties, little or no production stoppages on account of strikes; and obviously, this deal will help improve the good-corporate-citizen image of the company.

What is the outlook for the future?

Gold prices have been in a slump during the past 6 months (Figure-3), falling sharply from $1,360/oz in April to $1,175/oz in August. But they have recently found support near the $1,200/oz mark. I believe that gold prices would gradually recover and regain their lost charm over the next 12 months or so. A recovery in gold prices would offset the impact of increasing wage costs.

Figure-3 (Source: Goldprice.org)

Secondly, HMC reported a strong FY 2018 in terms of production. Output was 4% in excess of annual production target. The stronger production was mainly due to a healthy output from the recently acquired Moab Khotsong mine (Figure-4).

Figure-4 (Source: Presentation for Q4)

Moreover, Moab Khotsong mine delivered stronger gold grades that helped improve the average gold grading for the company (Figure-5). Improved gold grades imply a reduction in mining costs and that will partially offset the impact of increased wages.

Figure-5 (Source: Presentation for Q4)

Besides the SA mining operations, HMY has a strong portfolio of gold assets in PNG. The Wafi-Golpu exploration project is a resource-rich project with ~18.6 Moz of gold and 8.6Mt of copper. HMY is in the stage of acquiring permissions for this project from the PNG government, and that phase is expected to complete in 2019. If HMY succeeds in obtaining approval, it would consider an investment decision in the project somewhere in 2020. In future years, the project would significantly add to the gold production potential of HMY by adding ~266,000 oz of sustainable gold production.

Conclusion:

HMY has made a three-year deal with unions to improve the wage structure of its mine workers. This agreement will result in increased costs for the company but will not significantly impact the operating margins. Before long, we may expect to see similar agreements signed by all SA gold miners, hence HMY will not be at a competitive disadvantage by striking that agreement.

This deal will also see peaceful relations between the mineworkers' unions and HMY management for the said period. We may expect fewer allegations (if any) made against the company, reductions in strikes and protests; and that would help maintain the stability of operations and sustainability of production from SA mines.

Sustainable production is necessary for HMY to leverage from gradually improving gold prices; and with the increasing total production and improving gold grades, this blends in perfectly. Going forward, we may assume some positive news on the Wafi-Golpu project in PNG that should be another key achievement for the company; and would significantly enhance the production potential in future years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.