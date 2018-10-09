A True Strong Buy Or Priced Too High? Microsoft, A Due Diligence Dive

I provide a contrast of Microsoft's metrics when it was a market pariah with the company of today. The metrics may surprise investors.

I cannot recall an investment with a combination of the very limited headwinds and the strong prospects currently enjoyed by Microsoft investors.

Well over four years ago, I penned this SA article:

Microsoft For DGI And More

Bear with me as I provide quotes from the last section of the article, as they will have relevance as this piece unfolds.

“With a PE ratio of 13.5, I believe Microsoft is a classic example of a company that is temporarily out of favor with the market.”

“The company's entry into cloud services will prove highly profitable.”

“I believe in Microsoft and I've "put my money where my mouth is." I'll go on record as stating I executed an entry level position at 36.63 per share on 01/29/14. I hope to at least double my position in the coming weeks. (I say hope because my Uncle Sam and Cousin California are visiting me on April 15th. They are a couple of freeloaders and have voracious appetites, so my cash flow may suffer for the short term).”

There are a number of lessons for investors in this Microsoft (MSFT) story. The results throw shade on the efficient market hypothesis. It also provides a strong argument for dividend growth and buy and hold investors. At the cost basis sited above, Microsoft delivers a better yield than one receives by investing in Verizon (VZ) today.

Enough Of Yesteryear. Give Me the Bear

Microsoft Windows will likely face declines as applications move to the cloud. Furthermore, the company’s hardware business is both low margin and cyclical in nature.

PCs are making way for mobile devices of all sorts, and Microsoft missed the bus on cellphones.

There are a handful of lesser concerns: software piracy in India and China, a possibility of a prolonged period of low global software investment, foreign currency concerns, etc, etc, etc.

Here is what struck me after reading scores of articles regarding Microsoft. Nobody foresees serious obstacles to this company moving forward.

Nobody!

The Bull’s Eye View

Those that follow my articles are going to be shocked by the brevity of my Bear/Bull arguments. I typically spill a great deal of ink on both sides, but sometimes pictures (or graphs) speak louder than words.

Peruse the charts below.

Azure is a big focus for those touting Microsoft moving forward, and rightly so. The two charts above speak volumes regarding the company’s successful efforts in that arena.

Furthermore, there has been a consolidation/shake-out among those providing cloud services. While Microsoft now ranks as the number two cloud services provider behind Amazon (AMZN), the company has a market share roughly equal to the third and fourth players combined. I predict that in the near future, Amazon and Microsoft will have positons in cloud services that are equivalent to AT&T’s (T) and Verizon’s (VZ) stature in the cellphone service industry

Microsoft's cloud services act as a hedge against declines in the company’s legacy businesses and will likely provide tremendous growth for the company in the future. Dynamic 365 and Office 365 create a symbiotic environment with Azure.

But Microsoft isn’t a one-trick pony. The chart below speaks to the many drivers for Microsoft’s revenue stream.





An enormous base for Artificial Intelligence initiatives is provided by Windows, Office, and LinkedIn data.

Moat, Management and Solvency

Azure provides a wide moat due to switching costs and customer cost advantages.

While the moat associated with Microsoft’s operating system is shrinking, it still constitutes a formidable position. In calendar 2018, Windows 10 was the OS for 700 million devices.

An example of this supremacy and associated advantages h is apparent in PC gaming. Developers target the largest possible audiences, and that translates into Microsoft. This in turn attracts gamers to Windows and creates both a network effect and results in switching costs for users.

There are also significant switching costs for Office, Office 365 and Dynamics 365 products, as well as some training costs for users.

Microsoft also shares strong relationships with OEM businesses. All considered, Microsoft warrants a claim to having a broad and deep moat.

I believe Satya Nadella’s record as CEO provides ample evidence that Microsoft is headed by an outstanding management team. Nadella’s initiatives have transformed the company, and the results speak for themselves.

Regarding Microsoft’s financial position, it is one that must be envied by almost every corporation. The company’s debt stands at $78 billion while cash reserves total $134 billion. Credit agencies rate Microsoft as triple A-with a stable outlook.

(Debt metrics via Argus)

Dividend Metrics

With a payout ratio and dividend coverage ratio of roughly 42% and 238 % respectively, Microsoft’s dividend is secure and should grow at rates that handily outpace inflation.

(Dividend metrics via Schwab)

Here Is The Real Argument Regarding An Investment In Microsoft

As I previously stated, I read scores of articles when I’m researching a name. The overwhelming consensus is that headwinds are mild and prospects are great for Microsoft. Where pundits deviate is in the current and prospective value of the shares.

Last July, the much esteemed Chuck Carnevale published an article on SA in which he weighed in with the minority and warned investors that the shares might be badly overvalued.

Chuck isn’t alone in his FV estimate. CFRA has a current FV of $76.47 while Morningstar has the shares valued at $130 and Argus provides a target price of $128.

So who is right?

Some food for thought.

While perusing an article by SA contributor Robert Reisen, I found these three charts.

Reading these charts, when I recommended Microsoft and purchased the shares at roughly 36 bucks, the company’s net income, profit margin, and net cash were higher than today. Net debt was markedly lower.

On the other hand, Microsoft’s net sales have increased, and the company’s FCF is higher by nearly 40%.





Source: Microsoft's SEC Filings

(Via SA contributor Robert Riesen)

So what’s my take on fair value? When I pop the hood, I don’t mind getting my hands greasy.

The company’s Price/Cash Flow and Price/Projected Earnings indicate the company is trading at a discount.

I grade the company as trading at FV in relation to Price/Sales and Price/Book.

While the PE and PEG won’t fit into many value investors’ sights, I believe the company’s prospects warrant high multiples. Nonetheless, what multiple makes for a prudent purchase? Therein likely lies the real crux of the investor's focus.

The bottom line?

I agree that Microsoft's prospects are tantalizing. Unfortunately, I can't find the clarity I seek to add to my position. When I look at the last three tables above, and I see the Microsoft of today is at times underperforming the Microsoft I bought for $36 in 2014, it doesn't fill me with confidence.

Once again, net income, profit margins, and net cash were significantly higher than today's levels in 2014 while debt was much lower. Plus, the 2014 Microsoft had PE multiples roughly half those of today.

I will state that I wouldn't belittle an investor that bought shares today. However, I only invest when I feel assured I have a margin of safety.

I will also add that it is becoming extremely difficult for me to find a quality name trading significantly below fair value. For me, this has served as a harbinger of an upcoming correction. I don't claim to know when a correction will occur, but I believe the odds of such an event are mounting.

Consequently, I intend, when funds are available, to sell cash secured puts on Microsoft at a price roughly ten percent below current closing prices and an expiry approximately two to three months out. If the shares fall to that level, I will feel comfortable in the investment. If the shares soar, I've added income to my cash reserves.

One Last Word

Last but not least, I implore you to conduct due diligence before investing.

