What's Next For Metals & Mining Companies?

Even though I believe commodities and mining stocks have a lot of long-term potential, I think the current environment is a reason to stay cautious.

In this article, I am going to discuss one of my favorite cyclical industries. Metals and mining companies have frequently been in my portfolio since the economic upswing of 2016. I am going to give you a broad overview of my expectations for this industry going forward. It will mostly consist of leading indicators that have guided me very well over the past few years.

Note that this article is covering the SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (XME). This ETF contains the most important players in the business and can be considered a good tool to track this industry as I will further explain in this article. Source: Pathfinder LLC

Macro Matters

Let's start by looking at the price performance charts of both the XME ETF and the Invesco DB Base Metals ETF (DBB). Both accelerated between the first quarter of 2016 and the first quarter of this year. The correlation is quite obvious given that base metal prices are the main driver of sales in the mining industry. Even if you go back more than 10 years, you see that both assets are trading in lockstep. That said, metals and mining stocks are delivering more alpha. XME is up 125% since Q1 of 2016 while base metals are up a little more than 40%.

XME data by YCharts

The point of me showing you this historical performance will become clear once you look at the graph below. The graph below shows Chinese economic expectations displayed by the leading Chinese manufacturing PMI. A value above 50 indicates economic expansion while a value below 50 does the exact opposite. That said, look how well sentiment has guided the base metals/mining stocks price rally. Sentiment increased from roughly 47 in Q4 of 2015 to 52 in Q1 of 2017. Sentiment started to peak in Q1 of 2018. And this is exactly what the graphs above also display. China's economic sentiment is not supporting higher prices. Especially because the September PMI came in at exactly 50.

The American ISM PMI also slowed to 59.8. This is not even close to a growth slowing trend, nor is it at levels that indicate any weakness. The only problem we are seeing in the US, is that the growth cycle is ending as I discuss in this article. And even if we ignore my outlook, we see that US economic sentiment has also accelerated between Q1 of 2016 and Q1 of 2018. It was a synchronized global growth rally.



So far, I have to say that I am getting cautious when it comes to mining stocks. I do expect further pressure over the next few months as weaker US economic growth could put additional pressure on mining stocks.

However, I am not done yet. I still believe that there are tremendous chances on the long-term.

Long-Term Chances

One of the things I have discussed in quite a few articles is the fact that we are dealing with cyclical commodity bottom. Commodities as displayed by the S&P Goldman Sachs Commodity index have underperformed the 'stock market' since 2011 as the ratio spread between those two assets in the graph below shows. The good news is that we are seeing signs of a bottom. Commodities started to bottom in Q1 of 2016 along with economic growth across the globe. The interesting thing is that the dollar has guided every major commodity trend. That's also why I believe that commodities have a lot of potential on the long-term.

Source: TradingView

So, why do I believe that? First of all, I expect that the current trend of higher inflation will pressure foreign central banks to rise rates. German inflation for example is already at its highest level since 2011 while rates are still at record lows. Below, you see something I wrote in my article about oil stocks. It is a few months ago, but I still support everything I wrote back then.

..., I am not sold on the strong dollar thesis. The majority of the dollar basket (ECB, BoE, BoJ) are getting tremendous pressure to hike rates given the inflationary pressure and economic growth. This only gets worse given the current strength of oil.

In other words, the simplest explanation would look like this: inflation surges, foreign central banks are forced to hike rates, US dollar loses strength, inflation rises, foreign central banks continue to hike, etc.

As simple as that sounds, it would cause commodities to rally like they did after 2000 (also see graph above). This would be a best case scenario for global mining stocks.

Why XME?

Why would you want to buy/trade XME? The single biggest argument to trade XME is the fact that you avoid the risks of owning a single mining stock. By buying XME, you buy a wide range of industrial commodities. Steel for example accounts for roughly 40% of the ETF weight while aluminum and gold account for roughly 20% (combined). Adding to that, I like that the top 10 holdings only account for 46% of the ETF's exposure. XME is not an ETF where a handful stocks can decide the direction of the ETF. It is also a good sign that the expense ratio is at 0.35% which is not expensive at all.

Source: ETF.com

Takeaway

Mining stocks and commodity stocks in general are dealing with mid-term pressure from falling economic sentiment in China and peak growth in the US while long-term chances remain quite attractive. It seems that commodities are still working on a long-term bottom which could be supported by a hiking-cycle across the globe after the US already started its hiking cycle at the end of 2015.

Personally, I own mining stocks like Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) because I am a huge fan of the company's new CEO and the way he is transforming the company. That said, I am currently not adding to mining stocks. The risk/reward on the mid-term is not interesting enough and I would not be surprised if mining stocks were to fall even further.

Adding to that, I am also not shorting. I will use the next correction to add to mining companies when economic growth shows signs of improvements again (especially in China).

Stay tuned!

Thank you for reading my article. Please let me know what you think of my thesis. Your input is highly appreciated!

Disclaimer: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CLF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.