iClick: It's Time To Buy This Post IPO Dip

iClick is currently trading at about 1 times sales, at a forward P/E ratio of roughly 23, with a YoY revenue growth rate of roughly 40%. I'm a buyer here.

To the contrary, the company is firing on all cylinders, and its valuation appears to have completely decoupled from any fundamental factors surrounding the firm.

However, none of these have anything to do with the company's operational ability.

Since its IPO late last year, the stock has been a victim of a series of unfortunate events.

Source: iClickInteractive.com

iClick Interactive (ICLK) is one of China's largest independent marketing and data technology platforms. The Hong Kong-based interactive marketing solutions provider services China, Hong Kong, as well as other international markets. Perhaps most impressively the company has amassed a remarkable consumer database which houses data on over 750 million Chinese consumers and their shopping habits. The company then uses this data to efficiently market various products and service to millions of potential consumers.

iClick also has a healthy-looking balance sheet with about 2.6 times more cash than debt. Last year iClick reported $125 million in revenues, and full-year revenues in 2018 are set to come in at about $178 million, roughly 42% YoY growth. Next year’s sales are expected to increase by a similar percentage, to a range of $240-$250 million, and 2020 could deliver similar growth. Also, the company is on a fast track to profitability and is expected to be net income positive next year.

Being in a leading, integral market position in a rapidly expanding segment like China’s marketing sector, and growing revenues by 40% YoY, you would think iClick would be a multi-billion-dollar company. Well, you’d be wrong…

A Series of Unfortunate Events

Remarkably, iClick has a market cap of only about $178 million. Yes, that’s right, a rapidly expanding and highly operationally profitable Chinese internet company is currently trading at just 1x this year’s sales.

How is this possible you ask? Well, it is all to do with a series of unfortunate events in my view. This is unless of course you want to own a rapidly expanding enterprise trading at an extremely low valuation. In that case, the situation is fortunate indeed. Let me explain why...

iClick IPOed in the U.S. (Nasdaq) right at the end of last year, and the stock peaked at around $11.50 right as the year was coming to a close. iClick had a market cap of over $500 million at that point, and it appeared like the stock was set to appreciate given the company’s unique market position, strong operational ability, remarkable growth, and upcoming profitability.

However, the market peaked soon thereafter, and a vicious worldwide correction ensued. U.S. stocks tanked, international stocks cratered, Chinese stocks dropped, and naturally, iClick was no exception.

The stock caved due to post IPO profit taking, an overall market correction, one quarterly miss (due to IPO related one-time charges), the expiration of the lockup period, a general souring sentiment towards Chinese stocks due to trade tensions, and other factors.

iClick 1 Year

Source: StockCharts.com

What has changed operationally at iClick since the company went public? Nothing that would justify a deteriorating stock price. To the contrary, the company appears to be firing on all cylinders.

Earnings Likely to Improve Substantially

In iClick’s latest quarter, net revenues increased by 43% YoY from $29.8 million to $42.7 million. Additionally, iClick’s revenues from mobile audience solutions increased by about 57%. Adjusted EBITDA surged by over 2,700% YoY from just $30,000 to $851,000 in the latest quarter. Loss per share improved from a loss of 10 cents to a loss of just 2 cents YoY. And total gross billing increased by 86.4% YoY from $56.5 million to $105.4 million in the latest quarter.

Source: iClick's Q2 unaudited financial results

Next year, the company is expected to increase revenues to roughly $240 million (consensus estimate). However, higher end estimates point to revenues of over $250 million. This suggests a YoY revenue growth rate of 35-40% is likely in 2019. Moreover, given the company’s incredible momentum, 2020’s growth could stay around 30-40% as well.

EPS are also set to improve drastically. This year the company is expected to report a loss of 8 cents, compared to a loss of 59 cents last year. Next year the company is expected to report a 16-cent profit (consensus estimate). A 16-cent profit may not seem significant, but given that the company’s share price today is only $3.70, iClick is currently trading at a P/E ratio of just 23.

Additionally, higher end estimates imply the company could earn as much as 30 cents next year, which suggests the company may be trading as low as 12.3 times forward earnings. In any case, a 12.3-23 P/E ratio is extremely low for a company like iClick which is set to expand revenues by 35-40% next year.

So, What do the Analysts Think About iClick’s Price?

Well, the estimated 12-month price target range for iClick is $10.25-$14, with a consensus estimate price target of $12.13. So, essentially, the stock would need to rise by 228%, or more than triple, to get to its 12-month consensus target. iClick would need to rise by 177%, or nearly triple, just to get to the lower end of its price target range. This factor also clearly suggests that iClick’s stock is likely substantially undervalued right now.

Strategic Partnerships Could Lead to Sustainable Growth

iClick provides marketing solutions and has forged strategic partnerships with some of the most influential and valuable companies in the world. Some of iClick’s partners include Amazon (AMZN), Baidu (BIDU), Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), Visa (V), American Express (AXP), McDonald's (MCD), and many others.

iClick performs a very valuable service as it connects its customers with potential consumers. To achieve optimal results, the company implements complex algorithms derived from a combination of machine learning, keyword pools, efficient target marketing and other elements.

Over its operational history, the company has amassed an enormous pool of data on over 750 million consumers, which is incredibly valuable. In conjunction, iClick has built up a formidable infrastructure, capable of processing an enormous number of queries each second. The company has essentially mapped out detailed spending habits of millions of consumers and has aggregated the data by industry, product, and service in a feedback loop dynamic. This allows the company to target consumers very effectively and is what ultimately gives iClick an edge over its potential competitors.

The Bottom Line

iClick appears to be the victim of a series of unfortunate events. The company’s stock ran into a series of detrimental factors shortly following its IPO. A significant market correction, souring sentiment surrounding Chinese stocks, post IPO profit taking, expiration of the lockup period, a quarterly miss due to IPO related one-time charges, as well as other elements all contributed to iClick’s excessive decline. The company’s stock has been relentlessly sold off, and the current valuation appears to be completely decoupled from reality.

The company has extremely strong fundamentals, a business model that works, operational efficiency, remarkable growth, extremely strong partnerships, a unique market position, upcoming profitability, and even a forward P/E ratio that seems incredibly low for a company in iClick’s position.

Therefore, I believe the risk-reward is substantially skewed to the upside here. Will iClick remain trading at 1 times sales for long? With such promising fundamental prospects, will iClick trade significantly below 1 times sales? This seems incredibly unlikely.

The much likelier scenario is that the market begins to reprice iClick aggressively higher once China/U.S. tensions simmer down, and/or the market confirms that the company is indeed on a sustainable path towards increased profitability.

However, by this time the stock could be much higher, so I began building a position last Friday, and continued to add to my position on Monday following a retest of last week’s lows. Ultimately, I expect shares of iClick to be trading significantly higher 1 year from now.

Risks Do Exist

Some risks do exist as iClick is a relatively small cap company with a market cap of only about $180 million. It is also a relatively new company that has only been in business for about 9 years. Additionally, iClick is Hong Kong based, so there is an additional risk associated with investing in a China/Hong Kong-based entity.

In my view, iClick may be most suitable for investors with moderate to significant risk tolerance, and should represent a relatively modest space (1-5%) in a well-diversified portfolio.

If you enjoyed reading this article, hit the "Like" button, and if you'd like insight about my future ideas, press the "Follow" link. Thank you for taking the time to read my article, and I hope that the information was helpful!

Disclaimer: This article expresses solely my opinions, is produced for informational purposes only, and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investing comes with risk to loss of principal. Please always conduct your own research and consider your investment decisions very carefully.

Want more? Want technical analysis, trade triggers, trading strategies, portfolio insight, option ideas, price targets, and much more? To learn how to best position yourself for a rally in iClick, and to find out about other high alpha investments, please consider joining Albright Investment Group. Subscribe now and receive the best of both worlds, deep value insight coupled with top-performing growth strategies.

Join and get access to FULL ARTICLES that include technical analyses, trade triggers, trading strategies, portfolio allocations, price targets, options ideas, and much more.

that include technical analyses, trade triggers, trading strategies, portfolio allocations, price targets, options ideas, and much more. Enjoy access to my best investment ideas, and trade alongside AIG's top-performing core long portfolio that has outperformed the S&P 500 by about 73% over the past year.

Take Advantage of the limited time 2-week free trial offer now and receive 20% off your introductory subscription pricing. Click here to learn more.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ICLK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.