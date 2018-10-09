F5: Tougher Competition Ahead

With a share price above my estimation of fair value, the market does not seem to take into account the increasing competition.

But entering these new markets implies an intense competition with established vendors.

To offset the decline of its core business, F5 is expanding into cloud and security. These areas are a natural extension for the company.

Over the last couple of decades, F5 (FFIV) had been growing its load-balancers core business to become the market leader. But since the development of cloud computing a few years ago, product revenue has been stagnating.

The company has to evolve beyond on-premise hardware load-balancers to offset the decline of this business. Virtualizing load-balancers for cloud environments constitutes a natural evolution. Also, the company is expanding into the security area, focusing on standalone security products.

These evolutions are necessary for the company to keep on growing. But getting into the cloud and security businesses involves tougher competition.

The market, which does not seem to take into account the increasing competition, is pricing the company above my estimation of the fair value.

The decline of the historical business

The company is the leader of application delivery controllers (ADC) with a market share of about 46% (I will also use the term "load-balancer", which is a sophisticated ADC).

But product revenue has been stagnating over the last three years despite sales and marketing representing more than 31% of sales.

This lack of growth is due to the growth of cloud computing. Companies have been offloading their applications to the cloud. Thus, the need for on-premise load-balancers is diminishing.

The slide below shows the expected decline rate for the ADC market over the next few years.

But during the last quarter, the trend reversed with product revenue growing by 1.6% year over year.

Software, representing about 15% of product revenue, grew by 24% while systems - the historical ADC business with 85% of product revenue - declined by 1.5%.

The natural evolution to cloud and security

Facing the decline of the historical on-premise load-balancers, the company is developing its cloud and security businesses. This evolution makes sense. Cloud and security are natural extensions for application delivery controllers.

ADC already include some security features. Often, these devices, like the firewalls, are placed between the external world (Internet) and internal corporate servers. Thus, integrating security features to protect against external threats is a logical evolution. And F5 can expand its load-balancer security related expertise into the broader security market.

Management gave the following overview of the evolution of the security business.

But expanding into the security business means competing more and more with established vendors like Palo Alto (PANW), Fortinet (FTNT), and Cisco (CSCO). Palo Alto, for instance, has been gaining market shares at an impressive pace with no focus on short-term profitability. And some other companies like FireEye (FEYE) are also expanding their security businesses.

Management indicated in the Q3 2018 conference call:

And the thing that is for me a significant sign of the traction we're getting there is in a number of these deals we're winning with our SSL orchestration solutions or our Advanced WAF solutions, we are not competing with any ADC vendors. We're really only competing with traditional or next-generation security vendors and our win rate is very strong.

The migration of applications to the cloud reduces the need for on-premise load-balancers. But load-balancers are still needed in the cloud. Thus, the company is addressing this growing demand with virtualized and software-based solutions.

By entering into cloud-based load-balancers, F5 is competing more and more with the simpler ADC solutions the big cloud providers propose.

In any case, the company announced the following outlook highlighting the importance of the software.

With more software, the company expects to improve its gross margin and its operating margin. And with the help of share buybacks, management expects EPS to grow faster over the next few years.

Short-term expectations

The company will release the Q4 results on October 24. Management announced:

We expect to deliver another quarter of solid revenue growth with continued strength in product revenue. For the quarter, we are targeting revenue in the range of $555 million to $565 million. [...] In Q4, we expect GAAP gross margins of approximately 83%.

I will pay attention to the evolution of the product revenue to confirm the trend reversal initiated during Q3 2018.

I will also follow the progress of the new cloud and security solutions like the Cloud Edition and the Advanced Web Application Firewall.

Valuation

Assuming revenue of $2.16 billion for FY 2018 and a 22% GAAP net margin, I estimate FY 2018 GAAP net income at about $475 million.

With the growth guidance provided above and considering the risks associated with the evolution of the business, a PER of about 18 seems reasonable.

Thus, taking into account the net cash position of approximately $1.1 billion, I estimate the fair value at $475 million * 18 - $1,100 million = $7.45 billion.

With 60,818,323 shares outstanding, my estimation of the fair share price amounts to $122.5.

The market values the company at $179.01/share. I view the market as optimistic because the company will be competing more and more with established security and cloud providers.

Conclusion

It makes sense for the company to turn to the cloud and security businesses. These areas are a natural extension of the declining application delivery controllers core business.

But expanding into these markets means getting tougher competition. In the security area, some companies are focusing on gaining market share with no short-term profitability goal. In the cloud area, the virtualized load-balancers will compete with the offers from the big cloud providers.

By valuing the company above my estimation of fair value, the market does not seem to take into account the tougher competition in these new markets.

