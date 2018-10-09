Dividend Stock Analysis - WestRock Company

One may not have heard of the name, but WestRock Company (WRK) is a multinational provider of paper and packaging for customers across the world. Do you know all of those boxes that items come in - such as beverage, wine, paper and even pizza boxes come from? WestRock could be a huge reason behind it. It doesn't stop there. Walk around your grocery store, and you may see the packaging for your favorite ice cream, frozen dinner or a box of your favorite pasta or mac and cheese. You guessed it, WestRock's a big culprit behind being a supplier of those packaging materials.

Recently, the company intrigued me. All of the shipping consumers do and the relentless act of folding and collapsing cardboard boxes had me wondering of who is the maker behind it. This is what my research brought me and I couldn't be any more excited about WestRock. Let's take a look at their results and where they stand through the first 9 months this year, and then for me to consider them as a further dividend investment. In addition to seeing them as a dividend investment, seeing their liquidity and risk potential from that standpoint would be beneficial for any investor. They are a September 30 year-end, therefore, the June 30th results will paint a picture for what the year will look like.

I'd like to start with looking at the risk from a liquidity standpoint. They released their 3rd quarter results in form 10-Q on August 9. Their current assets increased from $4.49B at 9/30/17 to $4.63B at 6/30/18 and on the flip-side, their current liabilities decreased from $3.01B at 9/30/17 to $2.97B at 9/30/18. What does this mean? They become more liquid and their current ratio increased from 1.49 to 1.56! I aim to see over 1, and in WestRock's case, they cruise over it. I won't stop here, however, due to WestRock's business having inventory. Therefore, we'll take a look at their quick ratio, which is the same as above, just removing inventory from their current assets. Current assets, less inventories, at 9/30/17 $2.69B and increased to $2.81B at 6/30/18. Now, dividing that over those current liabilities, equates to 0.89 and 0.95. Therefore, their quick ratio increased, which is a positive and they become extremely close to 1.0. I would not have anticipated them being over 1.00, as if the current ratio was anticipated to be there, then the math would simply not allow it. In conclusion, they are one liquid machine and have the ability to pay all current obligations and chances are - they would be able to turn "some" of that inventory into cash, no problem.

How are they performing from a revenue and income perspective through 9 months? Net sales is up to $12.05B through 9 months versus $10.80B in the comparable period. That is an increase of 11.6%! Further, if you annualize the net sales, they are over $16B expected. From reviewing their income statement or statement on operations, they also had higher expenses of around $956M through 9 months. What were the outliers? First, higher cost of goods sold, to support the higher revenue, of about $756M. Additionally, they have an $184M pension expense due to their withdrawal notification from Pace Industry Union-Management Pension Fund (PIUMPF). These two items are the drivers behind the increase in expense. However, how does net income look, in comparison to the prior year comparable period? They received quite a bit of help from the Tax Cuts Jobs Act, as they re-measured their current deferred tax liabilities, which those decreased, causing a substantial amount of income tax benefit to be recorded. Therefore, after-tax, they made $1.63B in the 9 months ended 6/30/18 versus $512M through 9 months ended 6/30/17. If we review income before taxes, the comparison is $659.4M for 6/30/18 versus $611.2M for 6/30/17, an 8% growth rate. Overall, they are performing very well and are crushing their prior year period, at this time.

Given we are the Dividend Diplomats, what about that side of the equation? Since this is a dividend stock analysis, we have to place them through our Dividend Diplomats' Stock Screener. This will help identify if WRK is an undervalued dividend growth stock. Our stock screener uses three simple screens to identify the stocks: P/E ratio (valuation), dividend yield (what they currently pay), dividend payout ratio (company's ability to grow their dividend), and their dividend growth rate/history of increasing their dividend (to validate their practice of increasing their dividend over a period of time).

1.) Dividend Yield: We will use the current price of $50.56 (10/5). WRK's current dividend is $1.72 per year. This calculates to a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is higher than the S&P 500 average yield (the market, as a whole) and is definitely higher than any savings or short-term CD out there. I like the yield, but let's see the other metrics.

2.) Payout Ratio: Typically, we use a 60% payout ratio threshold for stocks to pass our screener. At $4.06 estimated earnings per share, based on the average of 14 analysts reviewing the company, the payout ratio is 42.4%, based on the $1.72 dividend. This is right in the sweet spot for what we like to see on the payout ratio! I love the above 40% and below 60%, and this is right there. This shows they give a nice chunk back to shareholders, but retain a large portion of their earnings for capital and investment.

3.) Dividend Growth Rate And History: The company has increased the dividend for only 2 years, given they are a new-er public entity. This is not what we typically see and they are young in their dividend growth phase. The last two increases carried dividend growth rates of 7.50% and 6.67%. Those are solid increases for their current yield.

4.) Price to Earnings Ratio (P/E): At a current price of $50.56, with expectations of $4.06 in earnings, this equates to a P/E ratio of 12.45. This is below the S&P 500 on average. I typically like to see below 20 and definitely below the market as a whole. With the price to earnings ratio, I would argue this is strongly undervalued for how they perform.

WestRock Company's Dividend Stock Analysis Conclusion

There we have it. Their liquidity, financial performance and dividend metrics above. This is going to be a scary comment/question, but - what's not to like? They have a strong dividend yield that crushes all of the short-term, low-risk products out there, the dividend is very safe, they generate significant free cash flow and are very liquid, for a primary inventory/product-based company.

Not only are the metrics solid, but they are growing and delivery business all over the world. The top-line growth rate is great to see, as you can always take measures to adjust and correct costs. It's when top-line growth stalls or declines, that becomes alarming. WestRock appears to be firing all cylinders and even announced additional acquisitions of KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp, which will add even more growth to their portfolio.

At current price levels, I will be looking to add to my portfolio WestRock stock. What are you seeing? Anything that I am missing? Would love to hear your thoughts, please share them below! Thank you again for stopping by, good luck and happy investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long WRK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.