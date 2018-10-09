The Great Mystery Of The European Auto Sector

Traditional OEMs are trading at near all time lows, while revenues and earnings are at near all time highs.

Something very awkward is happening in the European auto sector. While investors are willing to bid up the share prices of branded auto manufacturers such as Ferrari (RACE) and Aston Martin, they are incredibly pessimistic on traditional auto manufacturers such as BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) and Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF). This incredible aberration is at its extreme.

At some point, something has to give. Investors will soon realize that they have either paid too much for super car manufacturers, or they will decide to re-rate the whole auto sector back to much higher valuations.

How Expensive Is Expensive

Shares of Ferrari are currently trading for 23 times annual ebitda. In contrast, the European auto sector is currently trading for a measly 3 times annual ebitda. To make matters even more absurd, all you need to do is compare the revenues and sales of companies in the sector. For example, Ferrari, which sells about 9,000 vehicles a year is currently trading at 70 percent of the enterprise value of BMW which sells 2.5 million vehicles a year. Aston Martin, which sells 5,000 cars a year according to its latest prospectus, is currently trading close to the enterprise value of Hyundai which sells 4.5 million cars a year.

Fast And Furious

During the month of October, the mystery of the European auto sector has become even more obvious, following the IPO of the ultra- expensive auto manufacturer Aston Martin in London. The favorite brand of the secret agent James Bond has fetched 19 pounds a share in the initial debut, reflecting a value of 4.3 billion pounds for Aston Martin. Now I need you to sit down for a moment before I spell it out to you. The price that Aston Martin fetched in its debut reflects a whopping valuation of 90 times annual ebitda for the company. This valuation is nothing short of amazing. This would certainly have made James Bond very proud.

Note how expensive Ferrari is. Although revenues and earnings (white and green line, respectively) are on the rise, valuation has reached an extreme level (brown line).

Investors Are Fearful

But when it comes to traditional OEMs, investors are amazingly fearful, and that's for two main reasons. The main reason is the technological disruption that's undermining the auto sector. You see, investors can't seem to stop talking about electric vehicles and autonomous vehicles. Investors are so obsessed with this seemingly imminent threat that they seem to be forgetting all about revenues and earnings growth at traditional OEMs. Now, don’t get me wrong. Technological innovation is bound to change the sector dramatically. Yet, revenues and earnings growth still matter to me.

Take a hard look at the at the auto sector index. On the one hand, Revenues an earnings are rising rapidly (White and green line, respectively). On the other hand, valuation (brown line) is tumbling off a cliff.

Take Peugeot (OTCPK:PUGOY) for example. The seemingly boring French manufacturer has been able to generate 38.5 billion euros in revenues during the first six months of 2018. That's about 40 percent higher than the revenues it generated during the first six months of 2017. And earnings were quick to follow too. Underlying operating income at Peugeot was 1.87 billion euros during the first six months of 2018, up 30 percent from the same period last year.

The second reason investors are fearful of the auto sector is that they believe we are nearing the peak of the cycle. That, in combination with ongoing trade wars between the U.S and Europe resulting in tariffs on European cars, has ruined any drop of excitement investors might have had.

Same- Same, But Different

The reasons for investors to remain concerned about the auto sector, as justified as they may be, should also apply to super brands such as Ferrari and Aston Martin. After all, the threat from autonomous cars is no less of a threat for the super brands. In fact, traditional OEMs are much better equipped than minor super brands to deal with technological disruptions. You see, BMW and Daimler have armies of engineers at their disposal working on the next electric revolution in cars. Ferrari, for example, has less than 500 engineers. That's a huge difference in economies of scale in favor of the large, traditional OEMs.

The second concern regarding the traditional OEMs should also apply to the super brands. Political headwinds such as tariffs will hit everybody and everyone, not just the traditional OEMs. In that sense, I believe the radical gap in valuation is not justified.

My Takeaway - It's Time To Be Greedy

The super brands are trading at all- time highs while the rest of the European auto sector is trading close to all- time lows, and that's despite revenues and earnings that are close to all-time highs. I believe that investors will soon realize that they have paid too much for super brands. Then, they will turn and bid up the rest of the sector. It's okay to keep a Ferrari parked in your garage, as long as you invest in Peugeot.

Author's note: If you enjoyed this article and would like to read more from me, you can hit the "Follow" button to get informed about new articles. I am always glad to see new followers!

Disclosure: I am/we are long PUGOY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.