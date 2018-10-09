Time To Look Again At Becton, Dickinson And Company

Introduction

In my dividend growth portfolio there are some positions whose size I am happy with. At the same time, there are several positions that I am constantly looking to add to and increase when the valuation is compelling. In the healthcare sector one of these companies is Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX).

It is an underrated dividend aristocrat and one of my favorite "boring" companies. Therefore, even though I am not lacking exposure to the healthcare sector, I will gladly add to my position if the price is reasonable. While maintain a balanced portfolio is important, as I am still accumulating I put the emphasis on buying quality companies for fair prices.

In this article, I will analyze the company again. I will use the graph below to understand whether I should add to my position at this time. I will look at the fundamentals and the valuation and analyze the growth prospects and risks to see if the company will be able to bring high returns in the coming years.

Becton, Dickinson & Company is a global medical technology company. The company is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents used by healthcare institutions, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry and the general public.

Fundamentals

Becton, Dickinson and Company enjoyed accelerated revenue growth over the past five years, and it will keep enjoying it in the medium term. The company has acquired CareFusion and Bard. Both acquisitions were significant for a company the size of BDX. The company is still digesting the acquisitions, but together with strong organic growth, BDX has shown very impressive top line growth.

BDX Revenue (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

The bottom line also enjoyed from these two acquisitions. Cost cutting after the CareFusion acquisition has contributed over $300 million in 2018 alone. At the same time, the company is confident that it will achieve significant synergies and cost cutting after the Bard acquisition. At the same time all three business segments enjoyed income growth and the company also benefited from margin expansion.

BDX EPS Estimates for Next Fiscal Year data by YCharts

BDX is also a dividend aristocrat with dividend growth streak that has been active for 46 consecutive years. Even though the latest increase after the Bard acquisition was somewhat disappointing, Over the past 5 years the average dividend increase was 10%. The payout ratio when we take into account the forecasted EPS of $12.69 is very low at 23%. It means that the company is very conservative regarding its dividend policy. The downside of that is the low dividend yield. While it is low, investors can be sure that it is safe, and it will grow faster than inflation for years to come.

BDX Dividend data by YCharts

Due to the two major acquisitions the share count has been growing in the past several years. As an investor I never like to be diluted, but I believe that the reasons for this dilution are justified. In the long term it will bring significant growth and value to investors. Hopefully, once the integration of Bard is completed BDX will continue to repurchase its shares.

BDX Shares Outstanding data by YCharts

Valuation

My rule of thumb used to be that I am looking for companies with P/E lower than 20. In the current environment of raising interests rate I am looking for even better valuation as I believe that when conservative assets will become more attractive, shares will trade for lower valuation. The current P/E of 20 is fair at today's business environment and the forecasted growth rate.

BDX PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

The graph below from Fastgraphs.com supports my valuation thesis. The company is fairly valued, but somewhat more expensive than its average valuation. Moreover, if we look at the period before the financial crisis when interest rates were higher we see that the valuation was lower than today's, while growth rate was also impressive. Therefore, while I think the valuation is fair, it is not what I would call attractive now.

BDX is enjoying fantastic fundamentals. A combination of organic growth together with acquisitions is benefiting both the top and the bottom line. In the meantime, investors are rewarded with growing dividend payments, and a conservative payout ratio which allows the company to keep growing the dividend in the future. The valuation is not attractive as the market gives a premium valuation to a company with premium fundamentals.

Opportunities

The first growth prospect is the Bard acquisition. The acquisition will contribute to the bottom line more as the company finishes assimilating it. At the same time, the company is using its excess cash flow to repay the huge amount of debt needed for the acquisition. $400 million were paid in the past quarter alone. The long-term debt grew 4 times in the past five years, and cost synergies will start to affect the bottom line, and the aggressive debt repayment will lower the leverage investors will enjoy higher free cash flow that will be translated into higher dividends and higher share price.

In the medium term, the company is enjoying organic growth. The company offered a conservative guidance for organic growth, and in its latest presentation it has revised it upwards. The ability to grow its legacy business while assimilating two acquired companies is a major advantage as it allows investors to enjoy the upside even before the integration is complete. Investors will enjoy organic growth in the short and medium term, and nonorganic growth in the long term due to the acquisitions.

The company is enjoying global diversification. At the same time most of its sales are made in the developed world. One of its major catalysts for the future is growth in emerging markets, and China. The company has already managed to show double digits sales growth in China and other emerging markets. While these sales only account for 20% of the totals sales, they are growing at the fastest pace, and are forecast to continue to do so.

Risks

The company is facing a medium-term challenge. The integration of two massive acquisitions which together cost the company half of its market share. The challenge includes lowering the debt levels and achieving synergies and cost cutting which will make those acquisitions even more accretive to the bottom line. While I believe BDX will deliver the results expected, it is still a medium-term setback and we can see the effect in the lower than average dividend raise at the end of last year.

While China and the emerging markets are key catalyst for BDX going forward, the tension between some of the countries may hurt the growth in these markets. The first fear is a full-scale trade war between the United States and China. It will affect sales in China and decelerate the growth rate. Another risk the currency conversion rate which may not be favorable to BDX if the USD keeps getting stronger. Many currencies in emerging markets have seen significant devaluation compared to the USD.

In the United States, which is still the primary market for BDX we see a call for tighter regulation on drug prices. BDX doesn't sell drugs, but long-term investors should take into the account the risk of tighter regulation on other manufacturers in the healthcare sector. If drug prices may be regulated, who will stop the price of equipment used in any operating room from being regulated.

Conclusion

I have no doubts that Becton, Dickinson and Company is a high-quality business. The company managed to grow at double digits rate for two decades and rewards its investors with dividend growth and share price appreciation. Its future looks just as bright, and there is no reason to believe that the company won't show significant growth in the future. The management shows a rare combination of long term thinking and short-term execution.

However, even the best businesses should have the right price tag for me to buy their stocks. In my opinion, as we are looking for a different interest rate environment, and conservative assets are going to become attractive again, the valuation is just not attractive enough. I will probably add more if the price reaches the area $220. If I had no exposure to this great business I would consider buying a tiny position, and add when the share price retreats.

