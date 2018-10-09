Rowan Companies: Merger Benefits Ensco, Not Rowan

It is uncertain what the company will do with the $2.5 billion in bonds that will become due immediately upon consummation of this deal.

The only benefit to Rowan might be slightly higher deepwater exposure, but there are bound to be better ways for the company to achieve this.

I must admit that I woke up this morning quite shocked on the news that British drilling giant Ensco Plc (ESV) is acquiring Rowan Companies (RDC) in an all-stock deal. This comes on the heels of several other acquisitions and mergers in the offshore drilling industry. In this case though, I must admit to not being especially excited about the deal, mostly because I was interested in acquiring a position in Rowan and this looks to be a bad deal for that firm. It is undoubtedly a good one for Ensco, however.

About The Proposed Agreement

The proposed deal will see Rowan shareholders receive 2.215 shares of Ensco for each share of Rowan that they own. At the current share price, that works out to $19.46 per Rowan share or a 1% discount to the current Rowan share price. Following this transaction, Ensco shareholders will have a 60.5% stake in the combined company while Rowan shareholders will have a 39.5% stake.

The proposed agreement also calls for the management of the two companies to be combined. Rowan's current President and CEO, Tom Burke, will stay on as President and CEO of the combined company, while Ensco's current President and CEO, Carl Trowell, will become Chairman of the combined firm. This is something that is rather nice to see as Mr. Burke has done an admirable job leading Rowan through one of the worst offshore drilling downturns in history, so it is nice to see that the combined company would continue to benefit from his leadership.

Advantages To Ensco

As I have discussed in numerous past articles on Rowan (such as this one), it is currently one of the best positioned companies in the offshore drilling industry. In particular, the company has a very strong contract backlog across its shallow-water fleet and exposure to the very strong harsh-environment segment. Ensco has much weaker contract coverage and virtually no exposure to the harsh-environment market. Presumably, Ensco is intending to use the cash flows from these employed rigs to offset the weakness across the rest of the fleet.

Rowan also owns 50% of ARO Drilling, which is a joint venture with Saudi Aramco. Saudi Aramco is the largest individual user of shallow-water drilling rigs in the world and this joint venture is clearly a way for it to expand this usage. As all of the 27 rigs that will ultimately be owned by ARO Drilling will have guaranteed contracts with Saudi Aramco, it will provide Rowan with visible earnings growth for the next fifteen years.

Source: The Rowan Companies

Through the acquisition of Rowan, Ensco would gain exposure to this joint venture and its forward earnings growth. This is something that undoubtedly appeals to Ensco.

Advantages To Rowan

It is admittedly difficult to see what advantages this merger brings to Rowan. Many analysts seem to agree as this was a question that they repeatedly asked during the conference call discussing this transaction. The fact that management was unable to come up with an answer to this question other than being part of a larger entity is telling.

In the news release discussing the merger, the company was able to provide a second reason: greater visibility in the deepwater market. Rowan only has four ultra-deepwater rigs and they do not enjoy the same contract coverage as the company's shallow-water rigs so this reason might make sense. It is difficult to believe that there is no better way to achieve this than selling the entire company. This strikes me very much as management grasping at straws to justify the merger.

Stock Performance

Ensco's shares have been performing quite well this year. As we can see here, the company's shares have risen 69.07% over the past six months:

Source: Seeking Alpha

The company's stock performance year to date is slightly less impressive, having risen 42.46%:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Rowan's stock performance over the same period has not been quite as strong, 35.80% and 21.37%, respectively, which is somewhat surprising given the company's overall stronger position.

This explains why Ensco is doing this deal as an all-stock transaction. The company is clearly using its stock as an inflated currency to make the purchase as opposed to using more cash. This makes even more sense when we consider that cash is something that is in very short supply for many drillers. Ensco does, however, have a sizable amount of cash on hand and it would get more from acquiring Rowan, so it probably could pay out some cash if it were motivated to. This lends further credence to the idea that Ensco is trying to take advantage of the company's high stock price in consummating this deal.

Rowan Bonds

One major consideration here is what will happen to Rowan's outstanding bonds. As we can see here, Rowan currently has $2.51 billion worth of bonds outstanding, with maturity dates stretching from 2019 to 2045:

Source: The Rowan Companies

The most important consideration here will be if this acquisition triggers a change in control provision, in which case the company has to pay off all of the bonds $1.01 per dollar of par value. Although Ensco will acquire around $1 billion in cash following the merger, it is still difficult to see how the combined company will be able to do this without refinancing at least some of this debt. This does seem like something of a minor problem though, and given the relatively strong balance sheet that the combined company would have, it will probably not have a problem accomplishing this.

Conclusion

In conclusion, I am not at all excited about this deal, particularly from the Rowan side. This is largely due to my view that Rowan is not getting anything substantial from this deal. Particularly given the lack of an acquisition premium here, I would prefer to see Rowan remain independent as it already has a very well-positioned fleet for the industry recovery and a strong balance sheet. Ensco very much looks to be getting the better deal here and its shareholders should be quite happy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.