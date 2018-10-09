Despite Short-Term Risks, BOIL Is Poised For Additional Gains

Mild weather forecasts and the expansion of the U.S pipeline network will halt BOIL's advance.

Introduction

Welcome to my ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) report. As you may know, BOIL is a U.S incorporated ETF that replicates 2x the daily return of an index (Bloomberg Natural Gas Sub-Index) that measures the price performance of natural gas futures. This ETF is not recommended for long term holding, since the rollover costs and expense ratio of 1.31% slowly erodes its value.

In this report, I wish to discuss (based on the Energy Information Administration ((EIA)) estimate), recent changes in natural gas inventories and speculative positioning (released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC)) to assess the impact on natural gas futures and BOIL. Then, based on the recent macro developments, I highlight the triggers, which will impact BOIL share price.

Natural gas stocks

According to the latest EIA report, U.S. natural gas storage surged 3.54% or 98 Bcf to 2866 Bcf, during the September 21 – 28 period and slightly weighted on recent bullish momentum.

The unexpected injection figure announced by the EIA last week has not been ample enough to dissipate worries linked to current natural gas deficit level. Even if the storage deficit flattened (w/w), establishing 7.5% under the 2014 inventory level, natural gas futures could follow that year’s price trajectory, which corresponded with a price hovering over $6 per MMBtu. Compared to last year, current natural gas deficit slightly improved (w/w), but remains 18.3% or 642 Bcf undersupplied. Going forward, persisting natural gas deficit should continue to sustain the natural gas complex and BOIL shares.

Source: EIA

During the September 27 – October 3 period, aggregate U.S natural gas daily supply steadied, up 0.1% (w/w) to 89.3 Bcf/d, following slightly decelerating U.S production rates and growing imports from Canada. U.S marketed and dry production slowed slightly, down 0.2% (w/w) to respectively 95.8 Bcf/d and 84.2 Bcf/d, but were counterbalanced by net imports from Canada, which climbed up 4.2% (w/w) to 5 Bcf/d.

On the other side, aggregate natural gas daily demand slowed 0.7% (w/w) to 75.5 Bcf/d, amid declining natural gas power burns. With nuclear capacity returning to full normal generation levels, power demand dipped by 5.3% (w/w) to 30.2 Bcf/d, whereas residential and commercial demand jumped 11.2% to 10.9 Bcf/d, on the back of colder than normal temperatures across the northern part of the country.

With a steady natural gas supply and declining aggregate demand, November 2018 natural gas futures, which represent 203.21% of BOIL exposure pulled back from the latest high of $3.25 per MMBtu, following a confluence of bearish factors.

Source: CME Group

Meanwhile, BOIL share surged 11.4% to $33.21, amid increasing residential and commercial demand needs and persisting uncertainties linked to current gas storage deficit. Source: Bloomberg

Speculative positioning

According to the latest Commitment of Traders report (( COTR)) provided by the CFTC for the September 25 – October 2 period, net speculative positioning on NYMEX natural gas contract lifted 30.41% to 27 729 net short contracts, whereas BOIL share price advanced 6.95% to $33.39 per share.

Source: CFTC

The trend behind this strong net speculative positioning climb is both short sellers unwinding their positions, down 2.94% (w/w) or 10 558 contracts, and long speculators increasing their bets, up 0.49% of 1 559 contracts over the period. Despite the booming speculative accretions registered during the last two weeks, the momentum seems to falter and could trigger robust cover up in the coming days.

Since the beginning of 2018, net speculative length climbed notably, up 80.26% or 112 772 contracts, while BOIL (YTD) is almost flat, down 1.21% to $33.39 per share.

Mild weather forecasts and the expansion of the U.S pipeline network will halt BOIL advance.

After spiking to levels not seen since winter 2017, natural gas futures and BOIL might come under short-term pressure, with the approval of pipeline capacity expansion and milder weather forecasts announced in mid-October.

Indeed, the long-awaited Atlantic Sunrise project, expected to unleash regional Marcellus Shale production into the East Coast markets is set to ramp up takeaway capacity by 1.7 Bcf/d just in time for the heating season. This should somewhat ease natural gas infrastructure bottlenecks in the region, weigh on natural gas prices and accelerate injections into storage in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, latest weather reports call for warmer temperatures on the October 14 – 20 period in the West and South East parts of the continent, which might lead to decreasing power burns and weakening residential power demand. Although, the National Weather Service expects cooler-than-average temperatures over the Center and Southern regions, it should only slightly boost aggregate heating demand, given the medium-low populated areas it will touch.

Source: Natural Weather Service

Given the above, natural gas futures and BOIL shares will remain under short-term pressure in the coming weeks and a pullback near the $3 per MMBtu for the commodity should not come as surprise. However, with subdued storage levels, winter rapidly approaching and natural gas trend still oriented upward, BOIL is still positioned to reaching new highs in the mid to long-term.

