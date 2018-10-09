The Spectacular Rise And Stall Of Aurora Cannabis

The rise of Aurora (OTCQX:ACBFF) as one of the most prominent cannabis names in the industry is an intriguing story that is mixed with aggressive M&A and bold thinking. As Aurora reported its 2018 Q4 results last week, we think it is time to review how Aurora successfully built a world-class cannabis company with over $11 billion in market capitalization. The infamous hostile takeover of CanniMed and subsequent $2.5 billion takeovers of MedReleaf (OTCPK:MEDFF) showed that the Aurora is not shy from paying up for assets it wants. Aurora has also made numerous equity investments in a wide range of firms across the cannabis value chain. Aurora has grown from a no-name stock to the third largest cannabis companies in the world, only behind Canopy (CGC) and Tilray (TLRY). What's the secret to Aurora's success? We think it's a combination of aggressive M&A and perfect use of inflated share price to acquire strategically important assets. But why has Aurora's share price been stagnant with no visible gains for shareholders in 2018 so far? How should investors think about their Aurora investments and what to expect from the management going forward? We will discuss all these in our article.

Inflated Stocks As Currency

Despite the negative consequences of shareholder dilution and bloated share count, Aurora has effectively used its inflated share price to acquire assets that are strategically important to them. Aurora's shares have gone on a meteoric rise since it launched the hostile takeover of CanniMed. We have analyzed the CanniMed transaction in excruciating details in our article "True Reasons Behind The CanniMed Acquisition". Despite Aurora raising its initial bid price by over 80%, Aurora's own share price had also risen from around $2.0 to over $12.00, a more than 6.0x increase in a matter of months! The $1.1 billion acquisition brought Aurora into the eyes of cannabis investors as that was the first-ever hostile attempt in the cannabis sector. Just how important was that acquisition? Imagine Aurora did not launch the hostile takeover and its share price remained at C$2.0, there was no way the company could have completed the subsequent acquisition of MedReleaf and its market capitalization would not have reached its current level of over $11 billion. Essentially, Aurora used the high-profile hostile acquisition to market its stock which in turn significantly increased its war chest benefiting from the higher share price. Then, Aurora would use its own stock to acquire competitors which worked out extremely well for shareholders in the case of the CanniMed deal.

It Works Until It Doesn't

However, as Aurora announced its friendly takeover of MedReleaf in May, the transaction failed to produce the same effect on its share price. First of all, we think the acquisition of MedReleaf is highly strategic and essential to position Aurora as a national player. As we said in "Why Acquiring MedReleaf Was An Upgrade", we believe the acquisition significantly expanded Aurora's presence in Ontario and boosted its capabilities in extraction and medical patients. However, we think there are a few reasons for the negative investor reaction including a slowing cannabis market when the deal was announced and that the premium paid by Aurora was viewed as high. Despite the strategic merit of such a deal, the market did not reward Aurora the same way it did during the CanniMed transaction. Part of it was the fact that Aurora was already so big after it became one of the largest cannabis firms at the time. Aurora was on track to surpass Canopy (CGC) as the largest cannabis firm by market cap, which obviously did not happen after Canopy's stock price took off after the Constellation investment and Tilray (TLRY) soared 10x after the IPO. The bottom line is that Aurora still managed to amass one of the largest market capitalizations and it is a feat that cannot be denied. We will discuss what all this means for shareholders given that the company's share price has not appreciated to the same extent as the market capitalization.

Other Investments

Besides the two large acquisitions, Aurora has also made numerous equity investments in a variety of cannabis companies. Aurora has used a combination of cash and equity in these investments. Some of them have turned out quite well. The notable investments include:

Aurora's investment portfolio was worth $700 million as of the latest quarter, which signals the success it has had so far. We think Aurora captured the uprise of the cannabis sector and was able to generate a significant return on its deployed capital through its investments. In hindsight, the move proved prescient and shareholders should be very happy with the outcome.

Market Capitalization vs. Share Price

As we talked about the use of inflated share price to acquire these important assets for Aurora, shareholders need to focus on value creation on a per share basis. As discussed in "Why Is Aurora's Share Price Struggling?", Aurora's ballooning market value does not equal shareholder gain as share counts also grew substantially. Aurora shareholders are still looking at the share price that is trading below its 52-week high last achieved in early January. In other words, Aurora is still struggling to surpass its old self and shareholders are still looking at a stagnating share price especially when you compare to peers such as Canopy and Tilray, both of which delivered spectacular gains for shareholders. Aurora has outperformed Aphria (OTCQB:APHQF) but many would have hoped that the stock could perform more in-line with Canopy.

Management has failed to create shareholder value in 2018 despite its success in building a larger firm, which is not the recipe for success in the corporate world. Simply slapping two companies together without any value creation will increase market capitalization but not the share price. Aurora's acquisition of CanniMed benefited from a perfect combination of timing and media attention that resulted in the significant appreciation of Aurora's valuation. The MedReleaf acquisition so far has not produced any shareholder value judged by share price, because Aurora paid a significant premium for these assets and it has not proven that they could derive additional value. In short, Aurora essentially merged with MedReleaf at fair value by paying a large premium and the market does not believe that it has created value in this process.

Looking Ahead

We think going forward shareholders need to focus on value creation and really hold management accountable for use of capital. The inflated shares can be a useful tool for making acquisitions while it lasted, however, when your share price struggles to keep up with others problems start to appear. We think Aurora management needs to do the following:

Focus on making more focused acquisitions with defined strategic direction instead of a basket approach which was more appropriate in the early days. We have discussed where Aurora could go next in terms of M&A in "What Will Aurora Cannabis Buy Next?". We discussed hemp being a potential strategically important area of focus for the company.

Explore other sources of capital other than equity. We think cannabis firms are seeing an opening from Canadian banks to explore other sources of capital including debt and hybrid securities. Aurora is a leader in this regard when the firm announced a $200 million debt facility from Bank of Montreal. We think firms need to eventually deviate away from funding its growth entirely from equity and they need to start generating cash quickly once legalization begins.

We have left Aurora out from our top picks in the past (Canopy, Hexo (OTCPK:HYYDF), Aphria) due to our concerns around their aggressive use of shares to fund expensive acquisitions. We are more pleased with the recent acquisitions including ICC Labs (OTC:ICCLF) and hemp assets in the EU. We are turning slightly more positive on the stock given the chatter around a Coca-Cola (KO) partnership, which we believe has a decent chance of translating into some sort of agreement eventually (not necessarily with Coke, could be with others). The reason why we are not putting Aurora into our top list is that the stock still has a very high level of execution risks stemming from an asset base that is assembled from a couple of major acquisitions recently and Aurora already has one of the largest market capitalizations in the industry. Without a partnership just yet, Aurora still doesn't quite match up against Canopy. We believe Tilray and Cronos (CRON) share prices are both artificially inflated due to the scarcity effect from their U.S. listing and limited float in the case of Tilray. We think Aurora needs to prove why it's worth almost 3.0x the market value of Aphria and more than 10.0x the market value of CannTrust (OTC:CNTTF). Upcoming catalysts also include its announced U.S. listing. Bottom line is that Aurora is a good company and it has performed well in the recent weeks. Looking forward, execution is key and management still needs to prove that they are good stewards of shareholder capital in the long-run.

