The Pepper Lunch: Find Out Where You Can Get This Steak At A Reasonable Price

Investment thesis

Pepper Lunch (KPFS) is a rapidly expanding fast-steak restaurant franchise with restaurants all around the world. Despite its outstanding growth and financial statements’ figures, the stock is still heavily underfollowed and therefore has a significant room for growth.

The business’ story in brief – A story of growth & constant reinvention

Pepper Lunch was founded by Kunio Ichinose, a trained chef, who had a dilemma whether to scale his small restaurant business called "Kitchen Kuni" and hire more employees. Because he was concerned that more employees could sensibly alter his business’ distinctive DNA, he did not act immediately but decided to wait for a signal. After some time, Mr. Ichinose coincidentally found what he was looking for - an iron plate which helped him invented a whole new meal called "Beef Pepper Rice", a new menu item which turned wildly successful. Later, attending a food exhibition, Mr. Ichinose met his business partner Norio Yajima who helped him formulate a business plan for the first Pepper Lunch restaurant in Ofuna (1994), serving six different steak dishes, sides and drinks for half the price what Mr. Ichinose’ original Kitchen Kuni was offering. At the turn of the millennium in September 2000, Pepper Lunch franchise was opened at famed Shibuya Station. Over the following twelve years, the restaurant chain grew to the size of 119 restaurants worldwide, making a significant expansion across Japan. Today, Pepper Lunch is operating over 450 restaurants worldwide.

Strong fundamentals

The company has an extraordinary track record of solid fundamentals – its 5-year, 3-year and 1-year revenue growth rates amount to 47, 60 and 62 percent respectively. Likewise, trailing twelve months earnings per share growth totals 134, 31 and 116 percent respectively. 5-year averages of ROA, ROI and ROE stand at 9.6, 20.5 and 32.8 percent.

Valuation

In the light of revenue variation of popular Peter Lynch's earnings line for the projection of intrinsic per share values of the company, Pepper Lunch's shares are currently immensely undervalued. According to my model assuming 55 percent annual revenue growth, an annual equity dilution factor of 5 percent and an average price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 2x, the company's intrinsic value by the end of 2021 is forecasted to stand roughly at 16543 JPY per share. This, with respect to the current share market price, represents more than 60 percent total annualized rate of return upside potential. Should the price-to-sales multiple stand at a rather smaller value of about 1x, the company's shares could still be trading with an annualized upside potential of more than 29 percent.

Key risks

Currency exchange risk – the company is generating revenues in multiple locations and is therefore subject to non-negligible exchange rates and interest rates risks.

Reputational damage – in September 2009, the company must have closed all its restaurants after 38 customers were poisoned with E.coli bacteria.

Litigation risks – the company may become subject to various regulatory and environmental risks.

Data, security breach – the company’s internal systems may become subject to various cyber attacks or other security breaches.

A failure to innovate menu items – the company may fail to identify and fulfill evolving customers’ needs.

The bottom line

To sum up, Pepper Lunch is an outstanding company with a compelling story which is substantially underfollowed. I believe that once the company’s numbers and story get fully discovered, the company’s share are going to take off and reach a totally new dimension. Valuation suggests the company’s shares are unprecedentedly undervalued and therefore more growth is underway.

