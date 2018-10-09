VistaGen: Expensive At 12x Its Book Value Per Share

If the FDA approves the company's product candidates, the jump in the share price should be quite significant. Keep in mind that the company will be addressing a market size of more than 15 billion in 2026.

It trades at 12x its book value per share, which seems somewhat overvalued as compared to peers.

After the product candidate of VistaGen (NASDAQ:VTGN), AV-101, received Fast Track designation, the shares went to 12x its book value per share, which seems overvalued as compared to peers. It does not seem the right time to acquire shares.

With that, investors should recognize the revenue potential of VistaGen. With a market opportunity that is expected to be larger than 15 billion in 2026, VistaGen remains an interesting name. As of today, waiting for a buy the dip opportunity seems the correct trading strategy here.

Business

Incorporated in Nevada and headquartered in San Francisco, California, VistaGen is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing treatments to fight depression and other central nervous system illnesses.

Source: 10-K

The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, an oral, non-sedating treatment, which is being tested for treating the following diseases among others:

Major Depressive Disorder ("MDD")

Chronic Neuropathic Pain ("CNP")

Dyskinesia induced by levodopa therapy for Parkinson's disease ("PD LID")

AV-101 is in Phase 2 after FDA authorized a placebo-controlled clinical study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of the product candidate for treating Major Depressive Disorder in adult patients. Additionally, the company is running a Phase 2 clinical study with the U.S. National Institute of Mental Health to treat patients with treatment-resistant MDD and certain biomarkers. Finally, the company is also testing AV-101 with patients suffering from other conditions, but the clinical research as of today is not that advanced. It is at Phase 1 of development.

AV-101 For Patients Not Responding to Antidepressants

Source: Clinical Trials Website

On March 5, 2018, VistaGen commenced its Phase 2 trial to treat patients with MDD, single or recurrent, and experiencing a major depressive episode of at least 8 weeks. Additionally, the company is looking for individuals responding in an inadequate manner to antidepressants. It is estimated that 180 participants will be tested with AV-101. It is expected that the study will be completed on May 15, 2019. Investors should remember this date since data could be released thereafter. If the results are beneficial, the stock price could increase.

Source: Clinical Trials Website

Effects of the Glycine Receptor Antagonist AV 101 on Major Depressive Disorder

Source: Clinical Trials Website

The company is running another small program, in which, 25 participants will be tested to demonstrate that AV-101 could have antidepressant effects. The company intends to show that AV-101 could act like Ketamine, which is a fast-acting antidepressant and could also have less side effects than Ketamine.

The company commenced its trial in 2015 and expects to complete it on December 31, 2019. The image below provides further information on this matter:



Source: Clinical Trials Website - AV 101 For MDD

AV-101 for Neuropathic Pain and Parkinson's Disease Levodopa-Induced Dyskinesia

With support from the research paper "Characterization of the effects of L-4-chlorokynurenine on nociception in rodents," written by Tony L. Yaksh, Ph.D., Professor in Anesthesiology at the University of California and previous Phase 1 clinical safety studies, the company intends to commence an exploratory Phase 2 clinical study to treat debilitating neuropathic pain. VistaGen did not provide any information on when the study will commence.

Recent research shows that levodopa-induced dyskinesia develops in 45% levodopa-treated Parkinson's disease patients after five years of levodopa treatment. The company believes that it could help in this matter with AV-101. Previous tests seem to support the thesis of VistaGen. According to the prospectus, in a monkey model of Parkinson's disease, treatment with AV-101 helped in reducing 30% of the mean dyskinesia score associated with PD LID. The company intends to commence a Phase 2 clinical study, but it did not specify in the last annual report when the study will commence.

Large Market Opportunity

The total addressable market seems very large. Only taking into account the total market opportunity of major depressive disorder, investors should recognize how large is the target market. According to the World Health Organization, more than 300 million patients suffer from this illness. Additionally, GlobalData reports that the total addressable market for major depressive disorder was equal to $3.2 billion in 2015 and could be equal to $5.8 billion by 2025. This means that the market size could grow at a rate of 6.1%. In addition, according to Persistence Market Research, the total addressable market for the treatment of neuropathic pain management is also expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% from $2 billion in 2017 to $10.41 billion in 2026.

The company's enterprise value equals $24.46 million as of October 8, 2018. With this in mind, if the FDA approves the company's product candidates, the jump in the share price should be quite significant. Keep in mind that the company will be addressing a market size of more than 15 billion in 2026.

Good Financial Situation

With an asset/liability ratio of 2.58x, the company's financial shape seems quite solid. In addition, the liquidity shown in the balance sheet seems quite significant. Cash in hand equals $10.378 million as of March 31, 2018, which is larger than the total amount of liabilities, $4.361 million. With that, the financial debt seems also very small. The company shows notes payable of $0.0539 million. The image below provides the balance sheet reported in the last annual report:

Source: 10-K

Income Statement, Equity Structure, And Convertible Securities

The income statement is a bit scary. The company reported losses of $11.62 million and $15.57 million in 2017 and 2018 respectively, which is larger than the total amount of assets on March 31, 2018. VistaGen seems to be burning cash at a large pace. Investors should study this feature closely in the future. Bear in mind that if VistaGen runs out of cash and assets, it will not be able to continue its research operations. Additionally, capital increases to obtain additional resources should create share price declines. The image below provides the income statement for the years 2017 and 2018.

Source: 10-K

From the image above, investors should recall that the company is paying a considerable amount of money to preferred stockholders. With this in mind, assessing the equity structure does seem relevant on this name. The image below provides this information. VistaGen sold three types of preferred stock, options, and warrants. Some of these securities are convertible into stock, which creates some dilution risk. The market will not appreciate this fact. As of June 26, 2018, there were 23.037 million shares outstanding. The conversion of these securities could lead to the issuance of 26.132 million new shares, which is a large amount. Additionally, the number of convertible securities is increasing at a high pace. In 2018, the amount of shares issuable increased by 149%.

Source: 10-K

Assuming a share price of $1.90, the enterprise value equals $74.4 million. Most investment sites provide a different number. Seeking Alpha notes an enterprise value of $24 million because the convertible securities are not taken into account. Investors need to know that the figure seems much higher than that. Finally, the amount of convertibles needs to be monitored every quarter. If the company keeps issuing these convertibles, the market should realize and the share price could decline.

Competition

The following companies are working on treatments for MD or have products that could compete with that of VistaGen:

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS)

Allergan (AGN)

AmKor Pharma

Aptynix

Avanir Pharmaceuticals

Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding (BHVN)

Cadent Therapeutics

Cerecor (CERC)

Eli Lilly (LLY)

Newron Pharmaceuticals (OTCPK:NWPHF)

Among them, there are a few companies that seem to have the same size of VistaGen. They seem to be peers that can be used to assess the valuation of VistaGen.

There is Axsome Therapeutics, which has several candidates at Phase 3 of development as shown in the image below:

Source: Axsome's Website

With an enterprise value of $70.65 million and no sales, AXSM is trading at more than ten times its book value per share. VistaGen product candidates are not still at Phase 3, thus investors should not expect it to trade at more than 10x book value per share. Investors should see 10x book value as the maximum ratio at which the company can trade at Phase 3. With that, it should be understood that it will take years until the VistaGen achieves Phase 3 of development.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding is another company trading at very high valuations because it has several candidates at Phase 3 of development. The image below provides the pipeline:

Source: Website of Biohaven Pharma

BHVN trades at more than ten times its book value per share with an enterprise value of $1.32 billion. Like the previous case, VistaGen should not trade at 10x book value since its products are still in Phase 2 of development.

In addition, Cerecor seems to have a pipeline, which seems similar to that of VistaGen. Cerecor has one product candidate at Phase 2 of development and two product candidates at a preclinical stage of development. The image below provides the pipeline.

Source: Website of Cerecor

Cerecor trades at 7.9x book value per share with an enterprise value of $153.1 million. With these numbers in mind, the share price of VistaGen should be close to this ratio. The size of Cerecor is somewhat similar to that of VistaGen and both have products at Phase 2 of development.

Valuation of VistaGen

VistaGen Therapeutics, with an enterprise value of $24.46 million, trades at 12x its book value per share, which seems somewhat overvalued as compared to peers. The company trades at the ratio of BHVN and AXSM, which have product candidates at Phase 3 of development. However, VistaGen reports candidates at Phase 2. It seems more reasonable that the company trades closer to 7.9x book value per share, as Cerecor does.

Why is the company trading at so high valuations? On October 3, 2018, VistaGen released that AV-101 had received Fast Track designation, which made the share price increase from $1.25-1.5 to the $1.7-2.0 range. The demand for the stock seemed to increase, which took the valuation of VistaGen to reach very high levels.

Source: Seeking Alpha

AV-101 is still at Phase 2 of development. Thus, it should trade close to the ratio of Cerecor, 7.9x book value per share. Using 7-9x book value, the share price of VistaGen should trade at $0.98-1.26, which seems a more reasonable mark.

Conclusion

With a large target market size and candidates at Phase 2 of development, VistaGen seems an interesting name. With that, the company seems currently overvalued as compared to other peers. Investors should not be able to justify 12x its book value per share since the company's research and development is not quite advanced. Peers at Phase 3 of development are trading at more than 10x book value per share. In addition, Cerecor with product candidates at Phase 2 of development trades at 7.9x book value per share. With this in mind, buying at these price levels does not seem very reasonable.

