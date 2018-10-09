Radcom In Reset Mode

Radcom (NASDAQ:RDCM) management held a business update conference call on Tuesday October 9, and the new information was not all that appetizing as Radcom deals with lengthening sales cycles for its NFV technology solutions.

Breaking into the guidance, management lowered its full year guidance from $43 to $47 million to $33-$35 million and signaled that Q3 revenue will be between $8 and $8.5 million. Backing into Q4 based on those numbers, the new guidance implies Q4 will be in the range of $3 to $6.5 million with AT&T (NYSE:T) likely accounting for most, if not all, that revenue. Q3 and Q4 will be loss quarters, and likely will consume some of Radcom’s ~$70 million cash balance.

Those are bad results, and they illustrate the risk of customer concentration, long sales cycles and dealing with large customers whose investment plans are nebulous in a complex technology ecosystem. While CEO Yaron Ravkaie suggested Radcom’s NFV network visibility solutions remain best-in-class from a technology perspective and that they are now well known in the industry, he also pointed to some CSP customers electing to go with a one-stop shops like Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) or Nokia (NYSE:NOK) for their NFV needs. Mr. Ravkaie suggested Radcom has not lost any NFV related deals due to a competitive situation.

Turning now to Radcom’s management turnover, the company announced the VP of Professional Services is exiting the firm soon, replaced by an internal resource. This is on top of the CFO and CBO departing the company a few weeks ago, and resulted in Radcom restructuring its sales efforts with regional sales directors reporting directly to the CEO. The management shake up, coupled with the lowered guidance and lack of 2019 visibility, has changed the Radcom story significantly.

With the stock likely trading under $10, the enterprise value of the firm has dropped significantly, likely somewhere in the $50-$60 million range, or about 2x EV/sales, down from a 4.5x EV/Sales multiple the stock generally traded around the last couple years. Given there is still uncertainty around the 2019 revenue stream and AT&T’s spending plans next year, the stock doesn’t deserve a premium multiple and RDCM will likely suffer from tax loss harvesting selling pressure for the remainder of 2018.

Radcom — the company and the stock — are both in reset mode. I’m not giving up on the Radcom story quite yet, as I still think there could be a lollapallooza effect when the cloud-native NFV and 5G industry gains enough maturity for CSPs to ramp their investment in these technologies. But reality is reality. The problem is the NFV revolution doesn’t sound like it will happen soon, so RDCM shares will likely languish until NFV is ready for prime time. To that end, I’m keeping RDCM on the watch list and watching the tape action to see if another opportunity arises to own RDCM shares.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.