Why Did DAVIDs TEA Say No To Marijuana Producers?

The management decided not to partner with marijuana producers. However, it may accept such an offer in the future.

If the company signs a deal with one of the marijuana producers, the valuation of the company should multiply as the total addressable market should increase.

If the company continues to report negative EBITDA, the share price may continue its downward trend. That’s the largest risk on this name.

Trading at 0.17x forward sales, the stock price of DTEA seems very depressed as the company is not able to report positive EBITDA. Shareholders have a reason to be disappointed.

Trading at 0.17x forward sales, DAVIDs TEA (DTEA) seems a bit undervalued compared to peers. The market is pushing the stock down as the EBITDA is not positive. The fact that marijuana producers have contacted the company to arrange a partnership deal is very interesting. It could represent an explosive catalyst for the stock price. The management does not seem interested as of today, but it could change its mind in the future as it needs new markets to increase business growth.

Source: BNN Bloomberg

Impressive Business Growth

Founded in 2008, DAVIDs TEA is a retailer of specialty tea that also offers accessories, food, and beverages through 240 stores as of February 3, 2018. Below is an image of one of the company’s stores:

Source: Lougheed Town Centre

With approximately 135 premium loose‑leaf teas, pre-packaged teas and tea sachets, the company sells through retail stores as well as its own website.

Source: Company’s Website

With this in mind, what matters the most for the company is building brand equity. DTEA could be selling more products using external distributors. However, the management is not interested, as this practice could destroy the brand image. Keep in mind that once the products are resold by third-party distributors, the company may not be able to elect where to place the products in the store, and perhaps pricing could change. In addition, sellers in big retail stores may not be able to advise clients in the way the employees of DAVIDs TEA would do in the company’s stores.

In 2017, the sale of loose‑leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets and tea‑related gifts was the most significant part of the company’s business. These products represented 70% of the total annual revenues. Tea accessories represented 22% of the revenues, while food and beverages represented 8% of the revenues.

Investors may or may not believe in this business model. However, the truth is that it seems to be working pretty well. Both the company’s revenues and the number of employees have grown in the last three years with a gross operating margin of 43.59% along with positive CFO. The image below throws some light on the fantastic business growth shown by DAVIDs TEA.

Source: Ycharts

Income Statement

With revenue growth equal to 3.71% y/y amounting to C$224.015 million in 2018, the most interesting is the gross profit margin. The gross profit was equal to C$107.243 million, which is a large amount. The fact that the company acquires ingredients from the countries where they should be quite cheap should be helping in increasing the margin. Read the following lines for further details:

“Our teas and ingredients used in our tea blends are sourced from various regions around the world, including but not limited to, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, Vietnam, India, Nepal, Kenya, Sri Lanka and South Africa.” Source: 10-K

The company is not reporting positive net income, which is not ideal. It seems clear that DAVIDs TEA should look for some other business segment to push growth and profitability up. Entering other markets may seduce shareholders. The image below provides the state of the income statement:

Source: 10-K

It seems beneficial that CFO is positive. It is equal to C$9.85 million in 2018, while it was equal to C$11.16 million and C$15.592 million in 2017 and 2016, respectively. The image below provides more details:

Source: 10-K

The company would not be attractive to value investors since the free cash flow has been negative in the past. Investors who follow DCF models may not be interested in DTEA, as the company has not reported positive FCF since 2016.

Source: Ycharts

Balance Sheet: Cash Comprises Of 42.9% Of Total Assets

With an asset/liability ratio of 3.17x, the company’s financial position seems very solid. In addition, the cash in hand seems significant. As of February 3, 2018, the company reported C$63.48 million in cash, which represents 42.9% of total assets. In addition, the amount of inventories does not seem worrying. The company reported C$24.45 million in inventories in February 2018. Undoubtedly, what investors will appreciate the most is that the company gets paid very fast. The accounts receivable is quite low, equal to C$3.13 million. The image below provides information about the assets:

Source: 10-K

On the liabilities front, the accounts payable shows C$14.39 million, which seems beneficial. It shows that DAVIDs TEA can pay late to its suppliers. With this in mind, the company does not need to receive a lot of financing from banks. The image below provides information about the liabilities:

Source: 10-K

Valuation

With no financial debt and 26 million shares outstanding at $2.87, the company’s market capitalization equals $74 million. Using cash in hand of $42.74 million reported as of March 30, 2018, the total enterprise value equals $31.26 million. Assuming forward revenues of $180 million, the EV/forward revenue equals 0.17x sales.

The 10-K does not provide the name of any single competitor. Additionally, the competitors in the United States that sell or produce tea are all private, which does not help in assessing the value of DTEA. The image below provides a list of tea sellers in the United States, which are all private companies.

Source: Wikipedia

Without clear competitors to compare the business, comparing DTEA with other less related companies seems interesting. The business of Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) seems somewhat related to that of DTEA. Both companies sell their own products. In the case of SBUX, the product is coffee in place of tea. In addition, the gross operating margins and profit growth of both companies seem similar. SBUX has a gross profit margin of 22.73% and its revenue growth equals 7.68%, which is close to that of DTEA. With that, SBUX trades at 3x sales, which is much higher than that of DTEA. SBUX is more profitable than DTEA and is also a larger company. It makes a lot of sense that it trades at a higher valuation. However, DTEA, with no financial risk and growing revenues, seems too low as of October 8, 2017.

Cannabis Play

The stock price of DTEA increased as of September 28, 2018 to record highs after the company confirmed that marijuana producers contacted the CEO. Read the following headlines from Seeking Alpha:

Source: Seeking Alpha

The company noted that it is not interested in partnering with cannabis producers. In addition, DTEA released several communications noting that the stock volatility and the recent stock price increases could not be justified by any corporate developments inside DTEA. Read the following lines in this regard:

Source: Seeking Alpha

With the company trading at 0.17x forward sales and cannabis producers contacting the CEO to sign partnerships, DTEA seems quite interesting. Keep in mind that if the company signs a deal with one of the marijuana producers, the valuation of the company should multiply as the total addressable market should increase. With DTEA reporting low revenue growth, is it not the time to enter a high revenue growth sector like the marijuana industry? Shareholders would appreciate this corporate move if revenues commence to flow.

Shareholders: Many Institutional Investors Acquired Shares

The amount of institutional investors that acquired shares of DTEA is large and very beneficial. In addition, they seem to be acquiring new shares recently. For instance, investors need to check this new filing by TDM Asset Management. The image below shows the amount of shares owned by institutional investors:



Source: 10-K

What Are The Risks? - EBITDA Is Not Positive

Shareholders could suffer from the fact that DTEA is not profitable. The company traded at more than $7 in 2015 and went down to $2.87 as the earnings report continued to disappoint investors. If the company continues to report negative EBITDA, the share price may continue its downward trend. That’s the largest risk on this name.

The image below provides the past performance of the stock:

Source: Ycharts - DTEA

Conclusion

Trading at 0.17x forward sales, the stock price of DTEA seems very depressed as the company is not able to report positive EBITDA. Shareholders have a reason to be disappointed. The company has a serious opportunity now that the marijuana industry is booming. DTEA could provide the know-how accumulated to help increase sales of marijuana producers. The CEO does not seem to be interested, because such corporate developments could damage the brand, which makes sense. The problem is that DTEA does not have many options out there to return to profitability. To sum up, DTEA remains an interesting pick. The management decided not to partner with marijuana producers. However, it may accept in the future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.