Can E&Ps Like WildHorse Disrupt A Multibillion-Dollar Frac Sand Industry?

Whichever strategy WRD chooses with their sand mine, its unique differentials, low supply chain costs, and robust production growth profile should help the stock see $29 again in the near future, which represents over a 25% gain from current levels.

WRD said they are preparing sand loadings for sale to third-party clients, which could have significant implications for WRD and the oilfield services industry.

The bigger highlight of the second quarter was the update of their in-basin sand mine, which is set to save millions on wells in the future.

WildHorse Resource Development (WRD), is fast-growing oil & gas producer who operates primarily in Southeast Texas. Production volumes grew 107% year-over-year to 46,700 barrels of oil per day due to efficiencies gained using longer laterals, multiple pads, artificial lift enhancements, and improvements in completion designs. WRD already enjoys enviable Louisiana Light Sweet pricing, since it operates in the Eagle Ford, and is even adding more takeaway capacity via a new third-party pipeline.

But, WildHorse is making serious progress on their new sand mine construction, which should further increase margins, efficiencies, and potentially disrupt an existing sand mining industry in the process. So, while the company has many highlights to discuss, for the purposes of this article, I would like to focus on the idea of E&Ps like WildHorse building their own in-basin sand mines, since it has drastic implications on their earnings, and the oil & gas landscape as a whole.

Yes. Savings are significant up front for the E&P electing to go with in-basin sand over Northern White sand, but are there more savings to be had down the road by using higher quality, Northern White sand? Will E&Ps start selling their own sand and add a completely new revenue stream to their businesses? Whichever proppant strategy E&Ps ultimately choose, the costs savings and efficiencies realized from abundant sand will allow margins to grow substantially in the coming years, which paints a bright future, indeed, for exploration and production companies like WRD.

New Sand Mine

E&Ps who have their own sand supply, like Pioneer Resources (PXD) or EOG Resources (EOG) see better margins and efficiencies than competitors as a result of having better transport options, surety of supply, and lower costs from not having to go through a more expensive middle-man. WildHorse will now join this elite group of E&Ps who can control their own destiny by self-sourcing proppant for completions.

WRD is ahead of schedule on the construction of its in-field sand mine, which bucks the trend seen lately of sand mine construction experiencing heavy delays. The management team must have some decent experience in the frac sand business, therefore, in order for the mine to come online as early on November 1, 2018, as opposed to the first quarter of 2019.



Source: WildHorse Resource Development

Having all of the necessary permits, experienced staff members, towers, drainage ponds, and the wet plant in place already are accomplishments that any sand miner would envy, especially if the project is scheduled to be completed early and on budget, which was originally $65 to $75 million (much cheaper than what Hi-Crush (HCLP) paid for their Permian mine).

The company expects to save $400K to $600K per well with their new mine and improve returns up to 16%. When an E&P or pressure pumper sources local sand over Northern White sand from Wisconsin, the cost savings equate to about $500,000 per well, since rail costs of $50 per ton are eliminated.

Also, when well level returns increase from 68% to 84% using sand from their new mine, (and the company plans to pop thousands of wells in the coming years), it is a no brainer to build the mine rather than brokering the sand through a costlier third-party.

Selling Sand?

But what about E&Ps selling sand? When WRD mentioned that they would plan separate loadout silos for potential third-party sales, I immediately thought about the frac sand industry being disrupted. After all, what E&P needs a sand miner when they can not only open the mine themselves, but sell to other E&Ps as well?

If E&Ps can find a quality sand mine, whose crush strength matches their depth levels, in close proximity to their acreage and then has enough sand left to sell to third-parties, then all the power to them. But, this may prove difficult since it takes a perfect storm to line up these events.

If WRD, however, can pull this off, both, build their own mine and sell sand to peers, then they could add meaningful revenues to their bottom line next quarter.

If we assume WRD has 500,000 tons left to sell out of their future two million total ton mine, then that would equate to an extra $25 million extra per year, assuming $50 per ton frac sand pricing. With the massive availability of local brown now permeating through North America, WRD should already have all of the proppant supply that they need. So, there should be, presumably, over a million tons left to sell out of their two million-ton per year mine, which would actually double previous revenue estimates given above. Consequently, if frac sand prices rise, WRD stands to benefit even more; and if frac sand pricing falls, WRD still wins by just having cheaper sand for their operations.

Brown Pushback?

The only unanswered question for WRD, and other E&Ps using brown, is how much will the inferior quality that accompanies in-basin sand affect equipment and well results, particularly as it relates to decline rates, not initial production results. Equipment damage can be significant, but E&Ps seem to be getting around this problem, especially when a third-party does the completion job. So, decline rates seem like far the bigger issue. Leaving barrels in the ground after production begins can have opportunity costs that reach into the millions.

Every E&P operator seems to enjoy the $500,000 costs savings up front by avoiding rail costs, which makes them look responsible to the banks in the process, since after the 2014 crash, the oil & gas industry has been punished for spending outside of cash flow, and cannot make these same mistakes again with their lenders.

However, when good acreage starts to run out or get deeper (where a higher crush is required), E&Ps may be forced to maximize their returns and, therefore, take more of a focus on their decline rates, rather than just blowing away numbers with massive cost savings and initial production numbers up front on shallower wells.

So, these factors could lead to an industry-wide shift back to Northern White over local brown, since Northern White is a higher-quality proppant with a higher crush strength than brown. If this switch is made, E&Ps will lose well savings up front from railing in the more expensive Northern White, but decline rates will improve, saving the company more money down the road.

Technicals Neutral

Although WRD just got a pop above the 100 day moving average (brown line), which was the last of the moving averages, structural resistance still looms at the whole number mark of $30, where the stock last reached before correcting all the way back down to $20. Source: E*TRADE

Even though the stock looks ready to reach $30 again, that would bring the share price return from the lows in the last 52 weeks to over 100%, which is a steep risk/reward model (5 points up, to 10 points down). Normally, investors would like to see this risk to reward ratio inverted. The RSI is also overbought near term.

However, the RSI has stayed extended before while the stock continued to move higher, since, in certain circumstances (like surging WTI prices) a strong RSI is also indicative of a strong stock (rather than it signaling that a stock is probably tired and overbought).

So, with higher oil prices and more efficiencies being gained from owning their own sand mine, I would be willing to give WRD the benefit of the doubt that it can push past $29 in the next 6 to 12 months.

Financials Sound

WildHorse is displaying strong earnings that rivals top players in the E&P sector. Net income was $39.1 million, which marks a critical inflection point in earnings since WRD reported consecutive losses in prior quarters. Their balance sheet also appears to be healthy, with total assets being twice more than total liabilities. So, the company should have no trouble accessing financing or paying down debt.

Source: E*TRADE

Not only does WRD have a healthy balance sheet, but interest payments on their debt should come down since they successfully completed the issuance of 200 million worth of 6.875% senior notes that are now due in 2025. More importantly, their bond base was not affected by the debt offering, and net debt to annualized EBITDAX stands at 1.4 times. As a result of these prudent moves to improve their financial outlook and reach 50,000 barrels of oil per day in production, Moody's investor services increased WildHorse's long-term corporate family rating from B3, with a stable outlook to now a B2, with a positive outlook.

Overall, WildHorse’s net income was attributable to the stellar production growth which, in turn, was caused by enhanced completions, like implementing local sand and various spacing strategies into their designs, and having exposure to LLS pricing, which avoids the dreaded $14.75 in differentials that E&Ps experience in areas of the Permian.

Analyst's Consensus

Analysts see my target of $29 as conservative, since the average high target is $34.67, which represents over a 46% gain from current levels (seen below).

Source: E*TRADE

Guggenheim and Piper Jaffray have WildHorse going to an average of $39.50, which represents an even higher return than what I, and the consensus, are estimating.

Source: E*TRADE

WRD clearly has bullish sentiment working in its favor, and the estimates that were given to the stock occurred before the company's sand mine update. As a result, while these bullish targets are a positive for WRD, estimates could prove to be conservative when factoring in earnings potential from their new sand mine.

Risks

Overall risks to WildHorse's story remain the same as any E&P operator, as lower oil prices from a slowing economy and rising costs from inflation could hinder any of their performances. However, a bigger risk facing WRD is in the ability to successfully operate their new sand mine.

Sand quality in the Eagle Ford is low, which could have an adverse effect on WRD's well performances, as well as on their sales of sand to third-parties. Pushback on brown could also occur for E&Ps focusing on decline rates or deeper wells, which could leave WRD in a precarious position all of a sudden with all of the extra sand reserves they will then have that is unspoken for.

I am sure WRD did their own testing on the sand to prove its worth, and wouldn't be going through the trouble if the sand quality from their mine wasn't thoroughly tested. Nonetheless, this does remain a risk that should be noted.

Conclusion

WildHorse has ample takeaway capacity, healthy margins from favorable differentials due to being located in the Eagle Ford, and lower supply chain costs than most with their in-basin mine. Therefore, WRD is showing an attractive investment opportunity since it is a unique E&P that is insulated from most of the risks that other E&Ps face in other basins, such as bad weather, higher differentials, and shortages of sand supply.

They may even be able to address shortages of sand by selling to competitors themselves, which would make them even more profitable than a traditional, stand alone E&P. Higher sand prices would obviously magnify this effect. In fact, selling one million tons at $90 per ton could yield as much as $90 million more in revenues a year should sand pricing return back to former spot prices seen only 3 months ago.

As far as whether or not E&Ps building out their own mines becomes a widespread trend or not remains to be seen. Many E&Ps have expressed that they’d stick with their core competencies rather than get into the sand mining business; they said they have easy enough access to sand now. Plus, it is difficult to find a quality mine that happens to be in the center of your operations.

So, even though E&Ps building out their own sand mines to save on costs, and even selling to others, probably won’t happen on a large scale, WRD will benefit regardless of what path the industry chooses. As a result, WRD should continue to grow margins and production significantly, especially with WTI at elevated levels, which would allow a high-probability chance for its share price to reach $29 again in the next 6 to 12 months.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GUSH.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.