Why We Love This Play: 2.1% Public Float Retired In 30 Days

The stock is a strong buy and we will be adding alongside the company on any bond market jitters.

The CEO has stepped up to the plate and retired 2.1% of the public float in about the last 30 days.

Morguard Corporation was identified as our pick for the best real estate play for the next decade.

We recently identified Morguard Corporation (OTC:MRCBF) as our pick for the best real estate stock for the next decade. Our thesis rested on three major points.

1) A highly aligned insider ownership of close to 60%.

2) An extremely low valuation relative to other real estate plays.

3) A huge discount to NAV which would likely speed up buybacks.

The last point for us was the key catalyst as we felt that even the extremely shrewd CEO, Rai Sahi, would have a terrible time finding prime properties that were trading at better valuations than his own corporation.

MRC Price to Book Value data by YCharts

What happened since then

When we wrote the article Morguard was trading at a price to NAV ratio of 0.6 and a price to funds from operations (FFO) of 8.4X. We had already seen Morguard ratchet up the buybacks at higher levels than the prevailing price so we were confident that the lull the buybacks was just that. A pause. Morguard kicked up the buybacks again soon enough. A total of 102,770 shares were retired in the last month.

Source: CanadianInsider.Com

How significant is this?

The CEO, Rai Sahi owns 6,691,000 shares out of the 11,444,000 shares.

Source: Morguard.Com, Annual Information Filing

So the company retired 2.1% of the public non-insider float in the last month. Since December 31, 2017, the company has retired 494,345 shares or about 10% of the public non-insider float in the last 10 months.

Why we hope the price stays here or goes lower

Buybacks are a very powerful tool. Many investors attribute the entire bull market since 2009 to buybacks. But the key power of buybacks comes from buying at a low valuation. This is something Morguard has in spades. An extremely attractive valuation.

In our last article we discussed in the comments that we wanted Morguard price to go even lower if possible. That may sound weird but from our perspective as long term owners of this business we want our share value to be enhanced and the lower price at which shares can be retired, the better for us. To show you how powerful buybacks can be at the current price, we modeled a 2% baseline increase in total FFO & total NAV with all funds being directed towards share buybacks. Note the rapid increases in FFO per share and NAV per share.

Source: Author's calculations

Obviously this is not going to happen as the share price will not trade so wide to NAV and by year 5 there will be no one left to sell the shares to Mr Rai Sahi as he controls 6.69 million shares. But the point we are trying to make is that the current discount to NAV represents a compelling way for Morguard to create value by buying back shares and bulls should be happy the longer this discount to NAV persists.

Conclusion

We think Morguard's diversified portfolio with exposure to both US and Canada is best equipped to handle any challenges from interest rates and/or inflation.

Source: Morguard Q2-2018

We saw above how powerful buybacks would be at $177/share. They would be even more powerful should the shares retreat. As long term holders of this stock we wish the shares stay exactly where they are but a higher price is inevitable as people realize how cheap this is getting. In this otherwise expensive and overvalued market Morguard represents a good value play where the insider interests are very aligned with your own. We issued a trading alert to buy MRC at $163.15 CAD or lower on the TSX some time back. The stock has moved up a bit since then but remains an excellent value.

Disclaimer: Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. All amounts referenced are in Canadian dollars.

