Aduro Tanks On J&J Partnership Termination Surprise, But Others Remain In Place

Recently, it was noted that Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) had pulled out of its deal with Aduro Biotech (ADRO). This is not good news for Aduro, but at the same time, I don't believe it will cripple it. Sure, it does lose out on massive amounts of milestone payments. However, there is another partnership still in place that should alleviate this setback. In addition, the programs continue to advance regardless. For these reasons, I believe Aduro Biotech is a buy.

Broken Deal

It was revealed recently that Aduro Biotech was contacted by Janssen Biotech, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson, and it was revealed that it wanted to terminate its partnership deal with the biotech. The original deal was done back on October 13, 2014, and was later changed on November 11, 2015. What do I believe happened? In my opinion, I believe that this change has nothing to do with the efficacy of any of Aduro's clinical products.

The reason why I state that is because Aduro just recently launched a Phase 1b study 3 months ago, and no data has been made available yet from this study. However, there was Phase 1 data that was revealed. This involved a Phase 1 dose-escalation study in patients with advanced-stage relapsed or refractory non-small cell lung cancer. This data was presented at the 2017 International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer’s World Conference.

This is where it gets interesting. According to Aduro, Janssen made the decision then to advance ADU-214 in combination with nivolumab (an anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor). In my opinion, if Jannsen was happy then it makes no sense as to why it would terminate the agreement now. My only guess is that it wants to pour resources towards other indications.

It is not rare for big pharmaceutical companies to change the direction of their pipelines at will. This is why I don't view this as a negative. Had Phase 1b data been revealed, for the combination of ADU-214/nivolumab, that was weak then I would have a differing opinion. This point is explained in a quote below from the Chairman, President, and CEO of Aduro Biotech Stephen T. Isaacs:

"Based on single agent data from a Phase 1 dose-escalation study in patients with advanced-stage relapsed or refractory non-small cell lung presented at the 2017 International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer’s World Conference, Janssen made the decision to advance ADU-214 in combination with an anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor"

This is why I don't believe Janssen pulled out of the deal because of weak data. It liked the data then, and nothing has changed since. I just think Janssen wanted to explore different indications away from cancer drugs. The good news is that at least Aduro obtained an upfront payment of $30 million from Janssen, which it won't have to pay back. The Phase 1b study that was started in January of 2018 is an open-label study, which is expected to be completed by late 2020. With the study being open-label, at some point, management has the option of assessing results along the way.

Backup Plan

The deal falling through with Janssen is not good, however, Aduro Biotech will be fine. That's because it already has another partnership established with a big pharma partner by the name of Novartis (NVS). This was a deal that was established back in 2015, so it's been quite some time. The basis of the deal was so that Novartis could get its hands on the STING platform, which stands for stimulator of interferon genes. In essence, this type of technology improves the process in which the immune system recognizes and kills tumor cells.

Aduro earned an upfront payment of $200 million back in 2015, with the potential to eventually earn an additional $500 million. On top of that, Novartis bought a 2.7% stake in Aduro totaling $25 million, with the potential to rake in another investment of $25 million later on as well. This deal still remains in place, therefore, the Johnson & Johnson deal being terminated should not really be a big issue. I described above the reasoning for why Johnson & Johnson may have pulled out of its deal.

In my opinion, it was not because of the clinical data. I think that the reason why it pulled out was because of a strategy shift in its entire pipeline. For example, back on September 27, 2018, Geron's stock tumbled 70% after Johnson & Johnson ended its partnership with this biotech. Yet again, this was another situation where there was nothing wrong with the drug in question. Both of these partnerships ending clearly points to the fact that it is more likely that Johnson & Johnson wanted to take a different direction with its pipeline.

Maybe it no longer wants to focus on cancer products. Both deals involved cancer products that were to be developed. It seems that it could just be that Johnson & Johnson wants to shift over to pour more resources in other parts of its pipeline. It was not because either of these clinical products were not yielding positive results.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC Filing, Aduro Biotech has cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of $305.9 million as of June 30, 2018. The company believes that this cash on hand will be enough to fund its operations through 2020. Aduro won't earn milestone payment from the Johnson & Johnson deal, but the Novartis deal still remains on track.

In addition, Aduro also has a partnership established with Merck (MRK) as well. This partnership was created to advance an anti-CD27 antibody drug in a Phase 1 study treating patients with solid tumors. Back in March of 2018, Aduro earned $3 million as a development milestone for initiating this study. I believe that Aduro will be fine with its current partnerships and financing situation.

Conclusion

I believe that Aduro Biotech will be fine without its partnership with Johnson & Johnson. Not only does it have two other established partnerships with big pharmaceutical companies, it also has an extensive pipeline. The risk is that these other programs that are partnered with Merck and Novartis may not end up working out. In that case, it's possible that another partner could end up terminating a deal with Aduro.

There is no guarantee that the current programs will end up being successful. Still, Aduro has enough cash to last through 2020 which means it will give it time to establish solid clinical data until then. If the results turn out to be positive, then Aduro stands to gain additional milestone payments. I believe that this biotech is on track with respect to its other partnerships, and for these reasons I believe it is a buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.