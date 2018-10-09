Dynavax: Can Heplisav-B Carry The Load?

New competition for HEPLISAV-B is unlikely to be a factor over the near term.

Dynavax (DVAX) is one of several smaller biotechs that have been trying my patience of late. I most recently checked into Dynavax last May, shortly after its Q1, 2018 earnings CC. At the time it was trading at ~$20.

Today, 10/8/18, it is reacting positively to an analyst call on its pipeline asset SD-101, per the following Seeking Alpha news headline: "JPMorgan sees volatility in Dynavax on release of SD-101 data; shares up 2% premarket". Its price has continued improving, closing the day at >$11.00.

Nonetheless, this stock remains challenged. Even if favorable SD-101 news boosts it by 50% per the analyst note, it will only trade at ~$15, well below $20. In order for Dynavax to truly recover, it needs to show that HEPLISAV-B can ramp up sales to cover development costs for SD-101 and other pipeline assets.

The question for this posting is to decide whether HEPLISAV-B is up to the task such that Dynavax is quality that is on sale at a big discount or whether it is a falling knife.

HEPLISAV-B has been a problem child for Dynavax for a long time

Dynavax struggled for years to achieve FDA approval for HEPLISAV-B. The earlier article, "Dynavax Receives CRL For HEPLISAV-B: Here We Go Again", documents the difficulties that Dynavax has faced with its struggles to achieve FDA approval.

It started its clinical trial for HEPLISAV-B over a decade ago in 2006. Dynavax harvested its first CRL on February 25, 2013. It garnered a second on 11/14/16. Then, showing admirable persistence, if not elegance, it finally managed to achieve FDA approval for HEPLISAV-B on 11/9/17.

Uncomfortably, Dynavax's share price and market value have been tumbling downward ever since as shown by the chart below.

Dynavax has used the period of ~year since HEPLISAV-B approval to great effect.

Now we stand on the threshold of the first anniversary of its 11/9/17 FDA approval. In the interim Dynavax has implemented an impressive suite of achievements to secure long term success for HEPLISAV-B. It has:

launched HEPLISAV-B for sale in the United States (1/8/18).

obtained HEPLISAV-B recommendation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) for use in the vaccination of adults (publication 4/20/18).

received Q1, 2018 HEPLISAV-B revenues of $0.2 million.

received Q2, 2018 HEPLISAV-B revenues of $1.3 million.

targeted and received pharmacy and therapy committee approvals (slide 7) from hundreds of key customers with hundreds more in process.

completed launch target of insurance coverage for potentially insured patients in Medicare (100% of covered lives), Medicaid (73% of covered lives) and privately insured plans (94% of covered lives).

HEPLISAV-B is progressing apace; however, proof is unlikely before next year

CEO Gray provided a stirring endorsement of, and update on, Dynavax's HEPLISAV-B launch during his recent (10/1/18) Cantor Fitzgerald presentation. His ambition is for HEPLISAV-B to become the recognized standard of care (SOC) for hepatitis B vaccination for adults.

He touts (3:05/29:06) HEPLISAV-B's improved protection with easier administration than the current SOC. He characterizes the market as "established and concentrated". This permits Dynavax to cover the market with a small sales force.

He also notes that there is room for market growth, particularly in the case of adults with diabetes. The currently available vaccinations require three doses over 6 months; this results in a completion rate of 50%. HEPLISAV-B's easier dosing regimen of two doses one month apart provides it with a significant positive differentiator.

CEO Gray lists the current US market for adult hepatitis B vaccination as >$300 million. He plans to grow the market (6:21/29:06) with premium pricing, improved coverage and market expansion in underserved groups, particularly diabetics. In passing he notes that only 65% of healthcare professionals are currently vaccinated speaking to the inconvenience of the previous SOC.

CEO Gray indicates that all Dynavax sales and marketing efforts have gone as or better than expected. He expects to grow the adult hepatitis B vaccination market to $500 million a year.

The one factor that is slowing Dynavax's HEPLISAV-B rollout is the logistical challenge of coordinating the various linkages among ordering, delivery and payment operations in the prevailing institutional setting. CEO Gray characterizes this function as a key customer service issue, necessary to assure customer satisfaction and not one which has anything to do with the merits or demerits of HEPLISAV-B.

Enthusiastic talk from the C-Suite is encouraging. It falls well short of proof. With latest revenue figures of $1.3 million, I will want to see some proof that all the positive reports are having an effect on the bottom line. I have no expectations for Q3, 2018. The earliest I expect anything substantial is Q4, 2018 or more likely Q1, 2019.

How will Dynavax fare for cash as it waits for HEPLISAV-B to reach its potential?

The takeaway from Dynavax's public Cantor presentation is that HEPLISAV-B revenues should ramp up during 2019 and it should become a profitable product at some point during the year. We get no cash runway assistance. For that we have to revert to Q2, 2018 earnings filings.

In its Q2, 2018 10-Q, Dyanavax provides the following insight into its liquid resources:

As of June 30, 2018, we had cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $216.0 million. On February 20, 2018, we entered into a $175.0 million term loan agreement (“Loan Agreement”) with CRG Servicing LLC. The Loan Agreement provides for a $175.0 million term loan facility, $100.0 million of which was borrowed at closing and, subject to the satisfaction of certain market capitalization and other borrowing conditions, up to an additional $75.0 million is available for borrowing at our option on or before July 17, 2019. During the six months ended June 30, 2018, we used $63.8 million of cash in operating activities and paid $9.5 million in fees under patent license agreements [see page 15 for further details] relating to HEPLISAV-B.

This provides some comfort that Dynavax can cross the 18 month bridge from June 30, 2018 through 2019 to the time when HEPLISAV B becomes profitable without the need to raise additional cash.

Dynavax has $7 million more (p.15) coming due in license fees for Q1, 2019. The $7 million license fee plus three more six-month periods of $63.8 million operating burn would deplete $198.4 million from Dynavax coffers. This would take Dynavax to a situation where it would need to qualify for its second loan tranche of $75 million in order to maintain the status quo.

The following nonspecific language from the Q2, 2018 10-Q (p. 36):

Additional amounts may be borrowed only if we meet certain requirements. The loan agreement contains covenants that restrict our ability to take various actions, including, among other things, incur additional indebtedness, pay dividends or distributions or make certain investments, create or incur certain liens, transfer, sell, lease or dispose of assets, enter into transactions with affiliates, consummate a merger or sell or other dispose of assets. ...

offers the best I can find on the prerequisites for this tranche. This takes Dynavax to 2020 when a bull case sees HEPLISAV-B carrying the weight of Dynavax's other expenses.

New competition for HEPLISAV-B is unlikely to be a factor over the near term

To this point, I have stayed focused on the issues as presented by management. However, now I will consider a different issue. The question arises as to whether HEPLISAV-B has an exposed flank from future competition. A long, long time has passed from 2006 when Dynavax started its HEPLISAV-B epic.

At this point, when I search for potential HEPLISAV-B competitors, the closest appears to be VBI Vaccines (VBIV) Sci-B-Vac. It has been approved for hepatitis B vaccination in Israel and 14 other countries. According to VBI's website:

In December 2017, VBI initiated patient dosing in a global, 15-month Phase 3 clinical program that, if successful, will allow the company to seek marketing authorization in the U.S., Europe, and Canada.

It is doubtful as to whether a second to market after HEPLISAV-B would damage HEPLISAV-B unless it could match or exceed HEPLISAV-B's dosing advantages and seroprotection rates. At this point the clinical trial shown at ClincalTrials.gov for Sci-B-Vac compares it to Engerix-B and employs a three dose regimen.

It does however show a secondary outcome measure of seroprotection rate after two doses. Accordingly, it bears watching. One source downplays its potential as a HEPLISAV-B competitor.

Conclusion

HEPLISAV-B has been and remains a challenging but likely lucrative revenue source for Dynavax. Its revenues have so far been dwarfed by its costs of manufacture and sale. Assuming revenues double for Q3, 2018 to $2.6 million, this will still be the case.

In order to get to its target of being product profitable in 2019, Dynavax will need quarterly sales in the $20 million area (SG&A plus cost of sales and other). In order to support its entire quarterly burn, it will need to raise >$30 million per quarter. This is obviously a tall order.

While HEPLISAV-B's dosing provides a substantial differentiator to the prior SOC, it will take flawless execution to dethrone an entrenched competitor, particularly one with GlaxoSmithKline's (GSK) clout and experience.

In this regard, Dynavax includes the following somewhat disconcerting notes to its Q2, 2018 10-Q, in the section on risks to its intellectual property:

GSK, a competitor of ours, is an exclusive licensee of broad patents covering methods of production of rHBsAg, a component of HEPLISAV-B. In addition, the Institut Pasteur also owns or has exclusive licenses to patents relating to aspects of production of rHBsAg in the U.S. While all of these patents have expired outside the U.S., they remain in force in the U.S. We have had negotiations with GSK to obtain a sublicense. However, there remains a risk that these negotiations may not result in an agreement, or that we may be required to agree to unfavorable terms. With our recent commercialization of HEPLISAV-B in the U.S., while these patents remain in force and until we obtain a license to these patents, GSK or its licensor or the Institut Pasteur may bring claims against us. If we or our collaborators are unsuccessful in defending or prosecuting our issued and pending claims or in defending potential claims against our products, for example, as may arise in connection with the commercialization of HEPLISAV-B or any similar product candidate, we or our collaborator could be required to pay substantial damages or be unable to commercialize our product candidates or use our proprietary technologies without a license from such third party. A license may require the payment of substantial fees or royalties, require a grant of a cross-license to our technology or may not be available on acceptable terms, if at all. Any of these outcomes could require us to change our business strategy and could materially impact our business and operations.

The question I posed at the outset is whether Dynavax is quality on sale or a falling knife. My answer is that it is neither. It is a stock of a company that has an ambitious, well-conceived plan.

The better question is whether it can execute against this plan. I believe the answer is that yes it can. However, the market has proven that it is impatient in this regard over the last year.

The stock price has been dropping for this entire year. I do not see a near term catalyst that is likely to arrest this. Highly favorable Q3, 2018 HEPLISAV-B revenues could do so as could a blowout report on SD-101. That is not my play. I am biding my time for an inflection point at a lower price.

There is an outside the box possibility that would tidy things up. HEPLISAV-B seems destined to deprive GSK of substantial Engerix-B revenues in coming years. Wouldn't it make sense if discussions over sublicensing GSK's patents morphed into buyout negotiations? It is even possible that SD-101 fit GSK strategies going forward.

