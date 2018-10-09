Visa: Buy This Total Return Company With 18% Forward Growth

Visa dividends are below average at 0.6% and have been increased for 10 of the last ten years with low dividend growth of 4%.

Earnings for Visa last quarter (ending June) were good with, beating estimates and higher than last year, with increasing revenues and revenues beating estimates.

Visa three-year forward CAGR of 18% is great and will give you good growth with the increasing growing world economy and population.

Visa total return outperformed the Dow average for my 57.0 month test period by 108.83%, which is great, and makes up for the low yield.

Visa (V), the largest is a payments technology company that connects consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners and government entities to electronic payments, is a buy for the total return investor. Visa has steady growth and plenty of cash, which it uses to increase the dividend each year and buy back shares.

With an earnings beat in the last quarter, Mr. Market did like it; I think this is an opportunity to buy a great growing business. Visa is a buy for The Good Business Portfolio, my IRA portfolio of good business companies that are balanced among all styles of investing. I want to increase the portfolios growth companies, and Visa fits the bill.

When I scanned the five-year chart, Visa has a good chart going up and to the right in a steady, strong slope for all five years. This is the kind of chart you like to see, strong up and steady.

Fundamentals of Visa will be reviewed on the following topics below.

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines

Total Return and Yearly Dividend

Last Quarter's Earnings

Company Business

Takeaways

Recent Portfolio Changes

I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am taking a further look. For a complete set of the guidelines, please see my article " The Good Business Portfolio: Update To Guidelines and July 2016 Performance Review". These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

Good Business Portfolio Guidelines

Visa passes 10 of 11 Good Business Portfolio Guideline, a good score (a good score is 10 or 11). These guidelines are only used to filter companies to be considered in the portfolio. Some of the points brought out by the guidelines are shown below.

Visa does not meet my dividend guideline of having dividends increase for 8 of the last ten years and having a minimum of 1% yield, with 10 of the last ten years of increasing dividends and a 0.6% yield. Visa is, therefore, a poor choice for the dividend income investor. The payout ratio of dividends is low at 20%. After paying the dividend, this leaves cash remaining for investment in expanding the business, increasing the dividend and buying back shares. I have a capitalization guideline where the capitalization must be greater than $10 Billion. Visa easily passes this guideline. Visa is a large-cap company with a capitalization of $334 Billion. Visa 2018 projected cash flow at $9 Billion is good allowing the company to have the means for company growth and buying back shares. I also require the CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses and my RMD with a CAGR of 7%. My dividends provide 3.2% of the portfolio as income, and I need 1.9% more for a yearly expense distribution of 5.1%. The three-year forward CAGR of 18% exceeds my guideline requirement. This good future growth for Visa can continue its uptrend benefiting from the continued strong growth in the worldwide economy. My total return guideline is that total return must be greater than the Dow's total return over my test period. Visa passes this guideline since the total return is 108.83%, more than the Dow's total return of 60.88%. Looking back five years, $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $32,200 today. This makes Visa a great investment for the total return investor looking back, that has future growth as the world economy continues to grow. One of my guidelines is that the S&P CFRA rating must be three stars or better. Visa's S&P CFRA rating is three stars or hold with a target price to $129.0, passing the guideline. Visa's price is presently 6.6% below the target. Visa is under the target price at present and has a relatively high PE ratio of 30, making Visa a fair buy at this entry point with steady growth to continue for the long-term investor. If you are a trader, it might be better to wait for a better entry point. One of my guidelines is would I buy the whole company if I could. The answer is yes. The total return is great and makes Visa a good business to own for growth long term while the small dividend yield gives you some income. The Good Business Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, makes a fair profit, invests profits back into the business and also generates a fair income stream. Most of all what makes Visa interesting is the potential long-term growth of the economy and population giving you a growth investment with a company that has a growing demand going forward. Further expansion into foreign countries will drive company growth.

Total Return and Yearly Dividend

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines are just a screen to start with and not absolute rules. When I look at a company, the total return is a key parameter to see if it fits the objective of the Good Business Portfolio. Visa strongly over-performs against the Dow baseline in my 57.0-month test compared to the Dow average. I chose the 57.0 month test period (starting January 1, 2014, and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2017, and other years that had fair and bad performance. The great total return of 169.71% makes Visa a great investment for the total return investor. Visa has a below average dividend yield of 0.6% and has had increases for 10 of the last ten years, making Visa a poor choice for the dividend income investor.

DOW's 57.0 Month total return baseline is 60.88%

Company name 57 Month total return The difference from DOW baseline Quarterly dividend percentage Visa 169.71% 108.83% 0.6%

Last Quarter's Earnings

For the last quarter on July 25, 2018, Visa reported earnings that beat expected by $.11 at $1.20, compared to last year at $0.86. Total revenue was higher at $5.24 Billion more than a year ago by 14.7% year over year and beat expected revenue by $150 Million. This was a good report with bottom line beating expected and the top line increasing with a good increase compared to last year. The next earnings report will be out late October 2018 and is expected to be $1.20 compared to last year at $0.90 a good increase.

The graphic below gives a summary of the third quarter results.

Source: Visa earnings call slides

Business Overview

Visa is the largest credit card servicing company in the United States and foreign countries.

As per excepts from Reuters

Visa, is a payments technology company that connects consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners and government entities to electronic payments. The Company operates through payment services segment. The Company enables global commerce through the transfer of value and information among the participants. The Company's transaction processing network facilitates authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions and enables to provide its financial institution and merchant clients a range of products, platforms, and value-added services. The Company is a retail electronic payment network based on payments volume, number of transactions and the number of cards in circulation. The Company operates in party models, which include card issuing financial institutions, acquirers and merchants. The Company's products/services include core products, processing infrastructure, transaction processing services, digital products, merchant products, and risk products and payment security initiatives."

Overall Visa is a great business with 18% CAGR projected growth as the worldwide economy grows going forward with the increasing demand for more credit card processing. The good earnings and revenue growth provides Visa the capability to continue its growth as the business increases by foreign expansion.

The graphic below shows the growth for the last quarter.

Source: Visa earnings call slides

The FED has kept interest rates low for some years, and on September 26 they raised the base rate 0.25%, which was expected. I believe that they will not raise the rates anymore this year, but will go slow the rest of 2018, which should help keep the economy on a growth path. If infrastructure spending can be increased, this will even increase the United States growth going forward with better economics for the consumer.

From July 25, 2018, earnings release Alfred F. Kelly, Jr.(Chief Executive Officer) said

We are very pleased with our third quarter results. Revenue growth was 15% as all of our key economic drivers remained strong. The healthy global economic fundamentals we've seen in the past few quarters have largely continued. Payments volume growth on a constant dollar basis of 11% accelerated modestly versus the prior quarter fueled by faster growth in almost every region and higher credit growth. Cross-border growth on a constant dollar basis of 10% decelerated by one percentage point versus the prior quarter largely due to the stronger dollar. Processed transaction growth was consistent with the last quarter at 12%. Expense growth adjusted for the U.S. litigation provision increase was 14% as we continue to invest in talent and deploying new capabilities in markets around the world. Adjusted EPS growth was 39%. We also returned approximately $2.2 billion of capital to shareholders this quarter consisting of almost $1.8 billion of share repurchases and nearly $500 million through dividends. Regarding the U.S. interchange multidistrict litigation or the MDL provision increase of $600 million this quarter, we continue to make progress in resolving this litigation and have reached an agreement in principle with the class seeking monetary damages. That agreement is subject to negotiation of a full written agreement, and those negotiations are ongoing. Discussions with the class seeking injunctive relief are also ongoing. We will make an announcement related to any agreement if and when any settlement agreement is finalized.”

This shows the feelings of top management for the continued growth of the Visa business and shareholder return with an increase in future growth. Visa has good constant growth and will continue as the world economy grows.

The graphic below shows the potential going forward for the company growth.

Source: Visa earnings call slides

Takeaways

Visa is a great investment choice for the total return growth investor with it's well above average total return. Visa will be considered for The Good Business Portfolio when cash is available. If you want a steady growing good total return, in a growing business Visa may be the right investment for you.

Recent Portfolio Changes

I intend to watch the earnings reports for the companies in the portfolio and may finally decide to trim my high flyers that are over 8% of the portfolio so I can invest in good companies on my buy list.

On August 22 increased the percentage of DLR to 3.3% of the portfolio, I want to get this REIT to a full position of 4%.

On August 15 sold all remaining Amerisource Bergen(ABC) in the portfolio.

On August 9 reduced Amerisource Bergen(ABC) to 0.4% of the portfolio. I will most likely sell the remainder of ABC next week. The company margin is very thin, and I don't like the present pressure of the opioid crisis. The risk has gotten too high versus the reward.

On July 12th bought a small starter position (0.1% of the portfolio) in Simulation Plus (SLP) a small software company that helps test/simulate new drugs before they are released. SLP is a very speculative investment and should be watched carefully.

On June 20th closed out covered calls and sold KHC position, I needed some cash. I got a better price using the calls but missed some of the recent gains.

On June 8th sold KHC July 57.5 calls against the position and will make 4% if the KHC price remains the same. The calls are now in the money, and I may move them up and out when the time value is small.

On May 14th, I trimmed the position of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II(EOS) from 9.2% of the portfolio to 8.9%. I still like EOS and don't want to overweight this fund which is high in technology companies.

On March 29 increased position of American Tower (AMT) to 0.8% of the portfolio, I will continue adding to this position as cash is available.

On March 29 sold entire position of L Brands (LB), it does not look good for the company going forward.

The Good Business Portfolio trims a position when it gets above 8% of the portfolio. The four top companies in the portfolio are, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is 8.1% of the portfolio, Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (EOS) is 8.5% of the portfolio, Home Depot (HD) is 10.2% of the portfolio and Boeing (BA) is 14.0% of the portfolio. Therefore BA, EOS, JNJ, and Home Depot are now in trim position, but I am letting them run a bit since they are great companies.

Boeing is going to be pressed to 14% of the portfolio because of it being cash positive on 787 deferred plane costs at $316 Million in the first quarter of 2017, an increase from the fourth quarter. The second quarter saw deferred costs on the 787 go down $530 Million a big jump from the first quarter. The second quarter of 2017 earnings was fantastic with Boeing beating the estimate by $0.25 at $2.55. The third quarter of 2017 earnings were $2.72 beating the expected by$0.06 with revenue increasing 1.7% over last year, another good report. The first quarter earnings for 2018 were unbelievable at $3.64 compared to expected at $2.64. Farnborough Air Show sales in dollar value just beat out Air Bus by about $6 Billion, and both companies had a great number of orders. The second quarter earnings beat expectations by $0.06 at $3.33, but a good report was hurt by a write off expense on the KC-46 which should start delivery in October of 2018. Boeing recently got an order for 18 more KC-46A planes.

JNJ will be pressed to 9% of the portfolio because it's so defensive in this post-BREXIT world. Earnings in the last quarter beat on the top and bottom line and Mr. Market did like it. JNJ has announced a dividend increase to $0.90/Qtr. which is 56 years in a row of increases. JNJ is not a trading stock but a hold forever; it is now a strong buy as the healthcare sector remains under pressure.

For the total Good Business Portfolio, please see my article on The Good Business Portfolio: 2018 2nd Quarter Earnings and Performance Review for the complete portfolio list and performance. Become a real-time follower, and you will get each quarter's performance after the next earnings season is over.

I have written individual articles on JNJ, EOS, GE, IR, MO, BA, PEP, PEP, PM, LB, Omega Health Investors, Digital Investors Trust (DLR) and Automatic Data Processing (ADP) that are in The Good Business Portfolio and other companies being evaluated by the portfolio. If you have an interest, please look for them on my list of previous articles.

Of course, this is not a recommendation to buy or sell, and you should always do your own research and talk to your financial advisor before any purchase or sale. This is how I manage my IRA retirement account, and the opinions of the companies are my own.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, JNJ, HD, OHI, MO, IR, DLR, GE, PM, LB, MMM, ADP, PEP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.