Arcus Biosciences: 5 Reasons Why It's A Good Idea After All.

We believe the risk/return profile is so favorable that it is a good idea to buy Arcus Biosciences.

Arcus Biosciences is backed by seasoned investors, has an experienced management, an interesting pipeline and a healthy balance sheet.

The probability of success from Phase 1 to approval in pharmaceutical research is 10% in general and only 5% for oncology research in particular. So, is it a good idea to invest in an early-stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on cancer like Arcus Biosciences (RCUS)? We believe the answer is yes.

Probability of success

Is it a good idea to invest in an early-stage biopharmaceutical company?

Exhibit 1: Probability of success

The chances of approval when you’re in Phase 1 are quite low, even less than 10%. And they are even lower for oncology-research.

Exhibit 2: Probability of success

The likelihood of approval from Phase 1 are only 5.1%. Exhibit 3 summarizes it very clearly.

Exhibit 3: Probability of success

Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating innovative cancer immunotherapies. Arcus Biosciences has several programs targeting important immuno-oncology pathways, including a dual adenosine receptor antagonist and an anti-PD-1 antibody, both of which are in Phase 1 trials, as well as a small molecule inhibitor of CD73 and an anti-TIGIT antibody, which are in IND-enabling studies.

Backing of very seasoned investors

Arcus Biosciences is one of the young oncology-players in which Droia Oncology Ventures invested. Droia is a specialist investor, dedicated to the fight against cancer. Droia invests in promising new cancer therapies, and accelerates their progress by actively supporting young drug development companies to achieve clinical proof of concept with their lead programs. Droia has an in-house team of drug development professionals who accompany the programs closely and provide hands-on support. Droia invests in early financing rounds and also incubates new companies. Droia invests in young companies that employ novel science to develop the most promising and impactful oncology therapies. Above all, those novel therapies should be sufficiently differentiated to earn their place among competing therapies in the future standard of care.

Droia is highly regarded and Venrock invited them e.g. to co-invest in Cyteir Therapeutics. Venrock, a compound of "Venture" and "Rockefeller", is a venture capital firm formed in 1969 to build upon the successful investing activities of the Rockefeller-family. Last year Droia invested in Pact Pharma together with Google Ventures. Pact Pharma was co-founded by Nobel-prize winner David Baltimore.

Recently Droia sold its participation in Tusk Therapeutics, a developer of immuno-oncology drugs, to Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY). Under the terms of the deal, Roche will pay €70M upfront and up to €585M in milestones.

Other big investors in Arcus are Google Ventures, The Column Group and Foresite Capital.

Management with proven experience in early stage research

One of the Board members of Tusk Therapeutics is Terry Rosen, who founded Arcus Biosciences in 2015 together with Juan Jaen. Both men earlier were co-founders (in 2013) of Flexus Biosciences, which was acquired by Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) in 2015. Prior to Flexus Biosciences, Rosen was Vice-President of Therapeutic Discovery for Amgen( AMGN) from 2004 to 2013. Prior to Flexus Biosciences, Jaen was co-founder and President of PACT Pharma (another company Droia invested in).

Exhibit 4: Flexus Biosciences’ success track

Also for Arcus Biosciences things move forward very fast.

Exhibit 5: Arcus Biosciences’ timeline

Interesting pipeline

Arcus’s lead program targets the adenosine pathway, which has been shown to play a significant role in driving immuno-suppression in the tumor micro-environment. Adenosine receptor antagonists and inhibitors of adenosine production are expected to be highly synergistic with other immuno-oncology mechanisms, as well as with chemotherapy. Because of the promise of the adenosine pathway, several adenosine receptor antagonists that were discovered years ago and initially developed for other indications have been repurposed for oncology. Arcus has generated novel, small molecule dual antagonists of key adenosine receptors A2aR and A2bR and believes that its lead molecule, AB928, is the first clinical compound that was designed specifically for its immune-stimulating properties. AB928 is currently in a Phase 1/1b program where it is being combined with Arcus’ anti-PD-1 antibody and with immunogenic cell death (NYSE:ICD) inducing chemotherapy in select tumor types.

Arcus has other product candidates in earlier stages of development that target the adenosine pathway, including AB680, a CD73 inhibitor (which blocks the generation of extracellular adenosine in tumors) that could be the first small-molecule inhibitor of CD73 to enter clinical trials.

In addition to its small-molecule programs, Arcus is advancing several antibody programs against other targets. The lead antibody product candidate, AB122 (an anti-PD-1 antibody), is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1 trial. Arcus expects to initiate clinical trials in 2018 for AB154, its lead antibody product candidate which targets TIGIT. An important element of Arcus’ strategy is the development of intra-portfolio combinations of small- molecule and antibody product candidates, and Arcus believes that many of these combinations will be the first to advance into clinical trials.

Exhibit 6: Pipeline

Arcus-CEO Terry Rosen told BioWorld that, although drugs targeting the adenosine pathway have been around for many years in the central nervous system (CNS) space, “what’s interesting is that a lot of the features that you would design to make a good CNS drug don’t match what you would do if you were trying to design one for the cancer setting, in particular the tumor microenvironment. In the brain, you’re antagonizing adenosine that’s at the level of a neurotransmitter, small little bursts. In the tumor microenvironment, you essentially get tumor cells that are bathed in adenosine. We decided, let’s keep the molecule out of the brain so that we can hit the tumor as hard as possible without running into any CNS pharmacology or toxicity.”

Taking aim at the 2b receptor brings an “incremental advantage,” he said. The candidate boasts a long half-life that could allow for once-a-day dosing.

According to Leerink Partners-analyst Geoffrey Porges AB-928 “has potentially the best profile of all the drugs in development in this class (so far) and he believes that the program represents a worthwhile ‘shot on goal’ in this challenging arena. The low response rates that have been observed to competitors’ drugs so far highlight the need to identify the optimal match between the right disease (or patient subset) and the right combination strategy.” Arcus’ deep study of biomarkers – including PD-L1, tumor mutational burden, CD73, and other immune checkpoints – in the planned trials could give the company a leg up, regarding the discovery of the most responsive patient populations.

Using biomarkers has a huge impact on the probability of success from Phase 1 to approval in pharmaceutical research. This probability rises threefold from 8.4% to 25.9! So, it might be a good idea to invest in an early-stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on cancer like Arcus Biosciences after all.

Exhibit 7: Probability of success with selection biomarkers

A February 2016 paper in Trends in Cancer called CD73 “a key molecule, because the degradation of adenosine monophosphate [AMP] into adenosine results in the generation of an immunosuppressed and pro-angiogenic niche within the tumor microenvironment that promotes the onset and progression of cancer. Targeting CD73 has resulted in favorable antitumor effects in preclinical models” and combos with other immune-modulating therapies represent “a particularly attractive therapeutic option.” The same month, a paper in Immunotherapy said “the CD73-adenosine axis constitutes one of the most promising pathways” in immuno-oncology.

Arcus won’t have clinical data until next year. But, Novartis (NVS) offered early results at ASCO with its adenosine 2a receptor antagonist NIR-178/PBF-509, and Astrazeneca (AZN) rolled out findings with the anti-ecto-5′-nucleotidase (CD73) candidate MEDI-9447/oleclumab. Both Novartis and Astrazeneca will follow Arcus’ progress with keen interest.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (CRVS) has CPI-444, an early-stage adenosine 2a receptor inhibitor, as well as CPI-006, an anti-CD73 antibody. Bristol-Myers Squibb is working with an antibody in the latter category as well, BMS-986179.

Healthy balance sheet

Arcus filed for an IPO in which it planned to sell 7.1 million share at a price per share between $13 and $15. In the end it was able to sell 9.2 million shares at $15 per share. The net proceeds amounted to $124.7 million.

The principal purposes of the offering were to increase the financial flexibility and create a public market for its common stock. Arcus intend to use the net proceeds as follows:

approximately $55.0 million to fund the clinical development of AB928 (dual A2aR/A2bR antagonist) and AB122 (anti-PD-1 antibody), including potential milestone payments to WuXi Biologics, and the remaining proceeds to fund the development of other product candidates in the pipeline, including AB680 (CD73 inhibitor) and AB154 (anti-TIGIT antibody), the drug discovery and optimization programs, and other general corporate purposes, which may include the hiring of additional personnel, capital expenditures and the costs of operating as a public company.

Besides the proceeds of the IPO, Arcus also receives guaranteed payments and milestone payments from its collaboration with Taiho Pharmaceutical.

In July, Arcus announced that Taiho Pharmaceutical exercised its option under the Option and License Agreement entered into in September 2017 to obtain an exclusive development and commercialization license to Arcus’ adenosine receptor antagonist program, which includes AB928 and back-up compounds, in Japan and certain other territories in Asia (excluding China). Arcus receives $35 million in guaranteed payments over 3 years and up to $275 million in milestones payments.

Thanks to the successful IPO and the collaboration Taiho Arcus has a very healthy balance sheet.

Based on its current operating plan, Arcus expects that its cash and investments as of June 30, 2018 will enable it to fund its anticipated operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements into at least the fourth quarter of 2020.

Catalysts

There quite a few milestones coming up for Arcus. In the second half of 2018, Arcus expects to:

Present the final data from the Phase 1 trial of AB928 in healthy volunteers at a medical conference in the fall.

Initiate a Phase 1 trial to evaluate the safety and pharmacokinetic profile of AB680 in healthy volunteers.

Present safety, pharmacokinetic, receptor occupancy and clinical activity data from the ongoing Phase 1 trial of AB122.

In the first half of 2019, Arcus expects to:

Present initial data from the dose-escalation trials of AB928 + AB122 and AB928 + chemotherapy, which will include data on safety, biomarker analysis and clinical activity for each of the combinations.

Initiate the expansion cohorts for the AB928 + AB122 and AB928 + chemotherapy combinations. Initial data from the expansion cohorts are expected in late 2019.

Report safety and pharmacokinetic data from the Phase 1 trial of AB680 in healthy volunteers. Initiate clinical testing of AB680 in cancer patients.

Exhibit 8: Upcoming milestones

Valuation

Based on the price Roche paid for Tusk Therapeutics, we arrive at a sum-of-the-parts valuation of $23.7 per share for Arcus.

Exhibit 9: Valuation

This is slightly below the $25 price target of Citigroup when it initiated coverage (with a Buy rating) in April of this year. Citigroup Analyst Robyn Karnauskas sees an attractive risk/return profile. She comments "Arcus is developing immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of solid tumors. While still an early stage company with clinical data from their lead compound expected in 1H2019, we believe that proven management and drugs targeting validated pathway make Arcus competitive despite the crowded immuno-oncology landscape."

Conclusion

Despite the low probabilities of success for oncology trials, we believe there are some good reasons to invest in Arcus Biosciences:

Backing of very seasoned investors. Management with proven experience in early stage research. Interesting pipeline (with selection biomarkers). Healthy balance sheet thanks to a very successful IPO and the collaboration with Taiho. Considerable upside to our target price.

Investing in early stage companies is very risky, but we believe the risk/return profile is so favorable that it is a good idea to buy Arcus Biosciences.

