Buy Intel Stock Instead Of AMD (For Now)

The market gets irrational more often the investors would care to admit. So, when shares of Intel Corporation (INTC) fell and traded at a steep discount, investors figured the market was pricing Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) market share gains in both the desktop and server market. The firing of Intel’s CEO did not help, either. But with AMD’s hype on the stock market over, at least in the short term, investors should take another look at Intel.

Intel topped out at over $56 this past June but fell steadily as AMD stock nearly doubled.

AMD stock, even though it's down more than 15 percent in the last week, is still valued at 39 times forward earnings. Intel trades at a ridiculous discount with 11 times forward P/E and a 12 times P/E. The stock also pays a modest dividend of 2.55 percent. Intel bears are in the minority because the short float is just 1.55 percent compared to around 16 percent on AMD stock. So far, betting against Intel is paying off but that may not last for very long. The company announced the launch of its ninth-generation processor.

Previously, bears were so fixated over Intel’s 10nm manufacturing delay that they ignored the prospects of the latest CPUs based on last year’s Coffee Lake chip. Despite using the 14nm++ process, these Core processors run at speeds that range from 3.6 GHz at the base frequency. On the boost frequency, the chip may run up to 5 GHz.

Core i9 Beats AMD’s Threadripper

From a clock speed perspective, Intel’s Core i9-9980XE will run between 3.0GHz to 4.4GHz. Threadripper 2990WX will run between 3.0GHz to 4.2GHz. This 18-core CPU will render nearly 30 percent faster in Maya and up to 108 percent faster when editing videos in Adobe Premiere software. AMD’s HEDT chip has 32 cores but Intel claims its chip may do more with fewer cores.

To the end user, the number of cores will not be the deciding factor: Marketing, support, branding, and the chip’s popularity among the computing community will matter more. The most important factor in choosing AMD or Intel could be pricing.

Competitive Pricing

Intel priced its three mainstream CPUs very competitively. The prices are:

Intel Core i9-9900K - $488

Intel i7-9700K - $374

Intel Core i5-9600K - $262.

For Intel, attractively pricing its CPU to existing customers is critical in winning the sale. When all cores get a third more processing cores and 400MHz faster speeds, consumers may choose to stay with a better-established brand. AMD may have a lead in the manufacturing process but if the price to performance differential is not wide enough, Intel customers may choose not to switch brands.

The market is hardly giving Intel any credit for potentially growing revenue and sustain profit margin in the latest upgrade cycle. Instead, speculators are assigning too high a premium on AMD stock.

Delaying the Upgrade

Fellow Seeking Alpha author The Benjamin Fund suggested the DIY crowd is better off waiting until after CES 2019 before buying this Intel chip:

For customers wanting to buy these new chips, particularly gamers who would be part of the DIY crowd, it makes a ton of sense to hold off buying these processors until after CES in January. With AMD getting a keynote address speaking slot and widely expected to announce their new Zen 2 chips, Intel will likely discount the chips noted in today's announcement by quite a bit come January. There was a rumor going around the internet that originated at [H]ardOCP that AMD has an engineering sample of their 8 core, 16 thread variant of Zen 2 that is already running at 4.0 GHz base clock.

Waiting for AMD’s response to Intel’s release makes perfect sense, as long as consumers decide not to reward themselves with an upgrade for Christmas or on Black Friday.

Valuation

Per Tipranks, based on 29 analysts covering Intel, the average price target is $55.05, which implies the stock has upside of 17 percent.

In the last week, only one analyst dared to rate the stock a "buy" with a $55 price target. The rest of the analysts ranked Intel a "hold."

Similarly, finbox.io models, on average, arrive at a fair value of $57 on Intel stock. The five-year DCF revenue exit model probably gives the most suitable estimate of fair value. Intel should have no trouble growing revenue by at least 3 percent next fiscal year and around 5 percent from FY 2020 through to FY 2022:

Your Takeaway

Investors are taking little risks if nibbling at Intel stock at these levels. The stock is priced for failure in all of its businesses. Yet the market does not give credit for the chip giant’s diversification into businesses outside of the PC market. Mobileye’s unit will very likely earn more than AMD, even with AMD’s success in EPYC sales growth. Intel just needs to maintain its market share in PC and servers. And if it loses some of it to AMD, Intel has other new markets to compete in where it may thrive.

