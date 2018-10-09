Hibbett Sports: What's A Declining Business Worth?

I'll admit to being torn when it comes to Hibbett Sports (HIBB). I'm far from sold on the company's small-town, increasingly footwear-focused business model. And despite a rally in the sector of late, I still lean bearish on brick-and-mortar retail.

But as a value investor, HIBB looks something close to ridiculously cheap. Backing out $6-plus per share in cash - more than one-third of the company's current market capitalization - HIBB trades at 7x the midpoint of FY19 (ending January) EPS guidance, and ~3.4x implied EBITDA. The company continues to aggressively repurchase shares - which will ramp in the second half - and operating lease commitments are rather light.

HIBB seems nears a point where - even in a tough retail space - all but the worst-case scenario seems priced in. But the operative word there is 'seems'. The business continues to head in the wrong direction, with significant margin compression somewhat obscured by share buybacks and income tax reform. Even seemingly cheap numbers still price in some level of stabilization - and in both the numbers and the story, I'm not quite ready to project that just yet.

Hibbett Turns South

I've had a mixed opinion toward HIBB over the past few years. One of my long-held concerns was that middling performance was being camouflaged by the company's aggressive repurchases. FY15 to FY18 EPS (at least based on initial guidance for the latter year) looked relatively stable - but margins were compressing, and net income was falling.

Once FY18 rolled around, performance weakened sharply. A concerning Q1 was followed by a disastrous Q2. Comps fell 11.7%; EPS guidance was slashed from $2.25-$2.35 (after already being cut after Q1) to $1.25-$1.35. HIBB, which briefly touched $45 after a post-election rally, was below $10 nine months later. Even in a retail sector that saw a considerable deal of carnage in the first half of calendar 2017, HIBB's collapse stuck out.

A better second half - full-year EPS wound up coming in at $1.71, albeit with a $0.07 after-tax benefit from a gain on sale - and a rebound in the sector allowed HIBB to rally sharply (it would triple from the lows). But the year was still disastrous - and FY19 guidance doesn't suggest much in the way of improvement:

source: author from HIBB filings. FY19 figures at midpoint of guidance, with author estimate of 18.2M shares for FY19 based on company commentary

As the chart suggests, the problem is mostly margins - but comps are worse than the headline numbers imply. A -3.8% print in FY18 doesn't sound that bad, particularly with the ugly Q2. But the company rolled out its e-commerce business in the second half of the year, which contributed 5% in Q3 and 7%+ in Q4, per conference calls. With those sales included in overall same-store sales, brick-and-mortar comps were closer to -7% excluding any 'cannibalization' of online sales (which management said it was unable to quantify).

The same issue is seen in the first half. Comps were +1.6% (-0.3% Q1, 4.1% in Q2), with e-commerce penetration of 7.4%, per the 10-Q. That in turn suggests brick-and-mortar same-store sales down 5%+ - in a period that included the easy -11.7% comparison for Q2. That in part explains the 30% plunge following the second quarter report in late August, though a 20%+ run into the release played a big part as well.

As Hibbett laps e-commerce, comps are again expected to turn negative. Full-year guidance of -1% to 1% implies second-half performance - including the e-commerce business - in the range of flat to -4%.

The comp weakness of late has pressured margins, particularly in FY18. Gross margin fell sharply due to higher promotional expense; store expense and occupancy have deleveraged; and of late freight and labor inflation have posed additional headwinds. But this, too, isn't a new problem. EBIT margins fell 410 bps in FY18 - but they'd already compressed 340 bps over the previous three years. And the midpoint of guidance appears to suggest another ~160 bps this year, to just 4.2% by my calculations.

All told, operating margins have moved from 13% to 4% in five years. Quite obviously, that trend needs to end at some point relatively soon. But even further modest pressure on margins - say, another stumble that hits merchandise margin by 50 bps or 100 bps - winds up having a more magnified impact on profitability. To model even the gentle decline priced in at the moment, comps need to stay stable and costs need to be controlled. It's a lot more to ask than headline fundamentals might suggest.

Can Hibbett Stabilize?

That said, there is a case that Hibbett might be able to at least get the business stable going forward. SG&A is spiking a bit this year, climbing 7-9% this year due to higher wages (some of which are coming from the reinvestment of tax savings) and spending behind the e-commerce business. Gross margin already is guided to rebound 70-100 bps this year, per the Q2 conference call, as Hibbett has worked through inventory issues from last year and has done a nice job driving more full-priced selling. Product margin increased 80 bps in Q2, after dropping 258 bps last year.

Hibbett still appears to running the e-commerce business at a loss, per commentary. That business should breakeven around $70 million, per management, once initial investments cease. And there, too, Hibbett is moving toward more full-priced selling after initially using the channel for clearance and liquidation (not necessarily by choice, given last year's struggles).

Overall, CFO Scott Bowman projected flat, if not improved, margins next year. Investments will moderate, and Hibbett does have some ability to close underperforming stores and target better markets (California appears to be a particular focus; the company only has 7 or 8 stores in a state that has a large number of rural/small-town areas).

Even on the comp front, there's some hope for improvement. Footwear now is 55% of revenue, per the 10-K, against 45% in FY14. Licensed apparel has been a long-running sore spot, with double-digit declines the norm in recent quarters. Hibbett is pivoting away from that business, and the struggling equipment category:

source: Hibbett Q1 presentation

Footwear actually has been reasonably solid: comps were positive last year, per the 10-K. Apparel has been choppy, but Hibbett has argued that it can get that category fixed as well from an assortment standpoint. (An interesting note on that front from the 10-K: Under Armour (UA) (UAA) appears to have been a drag on that front. Purchases from that company dropped to under 11% from over 16% last year, replaced by adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY), whose share doubled to 11%.) Add to that e-commerce and omnichannel efforts like BOPIS (buy online, pickup in store) and ROPIS (reserve online, pickup in store) and the comp trend can potentially reverse.

There's a path here. But, to be honest, I'm still reasonably skeptical. The e-commerce business has done well on the revenue front. But breakeven already has come up from $50-$60 million as recently as Q4 to a current $70 million "under a more normal margin scenario with lower clearance," as Bowman put it on the Q2 call. Hibbett - by its own commentary - is spending up on SEO to get e-commerce sales in markets where it doesn't have stores, a strategy that seems relatively unlikely to add much to profits, even accounting for incremental margins.

As for the brick-and-mortar business, I'm not sure why this is necessarily different from Foot Locker (FL), whose business has struggled somewhat over the last few quarters. Hibbett is getting better allocations of premium footwear, per commentary, but long-term it's still competing with DTC efforts from Nike (NKE), which still supplies 58% of product, adidas, and Under Armour.

The argument that small-town markets are protected strikes me as underwhelming, as I've long argued relative to more diversified retailer Stage Stores (SSI), which has a similar model. And - to reiterate a point I've made often relative to stocks in the space - business should be much better. The declining comps and net income seen on the charts above are coming during a multi-year period of economic growth (if not consistently explosive growth).

All of the concerns about retail seem heightened when it comes to Hibbett. The move to omnichannel had to be made - but it affects margins. Comps - in a strong economy - aren't enough to leverage occupancy or labor. Mobile access increases pricing transparency and a "race to the bottom" on that front - for a company that historically hasn't competed on price. And with EBIT margins at 4%+, there's just not that much left to give. Comps need to get consistently positive to stabilize net income and drive upside here. I'm simply not convinced.

Valuation

Of course, HIBB is cheap. It's planning to repurchase ~$30-$35 million in shares just in the second half of the year - at current prices, enough to buy back 10% of the float. As fellow contributor Courage & Conviction Investing pointed out last month, the combination of aggressive buybacks and a short float of 36%+ creates some potential for near-term upside. It's not hard to imagine a short squeeze coming off even decent Q3 results late next month.

Cash flow actually is a bit better than earnings, particularly given net store closures this year. That trend may continue going forward, and Hibbett has a great deal of flexibility. Most of its leases are three years or less; as of the end of FY18, operating lease commitments 3+ years out totaled less than $88 million. At 6x+ cash flow, and with the company funneling that cash into repurchases, ~flat comps and the associated deleverage still probably support the current price, if not upside.

But even those numbers require the company hit guidance this year - something it hasn't done consistently the last couple of years, in particular. ~Flat comps don't sound that difficult - but the in-store two-year stack in Q2 was in the range of -15%.

And because margins are so thin, this still can go wrong. One more misstep a la FY18, with 100 bps+ of margin pressure, and EPS nears $1. The company still hasn't detailed an aggressive store closure program, so commitments may rise.

I do get the bull case here - and to be honest, I don't see the short case, if only from the "there are much easier trades out there" standpoint. But the business underlying that bull case isn't nearly as attractive as the fundamentals are. That's a significant problem - and it's enough to keep me for the sidelines, even at $18.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.