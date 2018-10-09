Headwinds For Cypress Semiconductor

However, a a significant economic slowdown and decline in market sentiment could be further negatives.

Cypress is far from immune to these, but given the decline it has already experienced we think most of this is priced in.

The market is pricing in slower growth in the semi-conductor industry next year and an escalation of trade tensions.

Despite considerable progress the last couple of years in shifting its business towards secular growth markets, the share price has not done all that much.

We think the shares of Cypress Semiconductor (CY) are plagued by two fears:

Semi-conductor slowdown

China trade escalation

We'll investigate how exposed Cypress is and to what extent (if any) this has already been priced in. We'll start with the semiconductor industry.

Semiconductor slowdown?

Only last month there was a considerable degree of optimism in the semiconductor industry, from September 14 semi.org:

Global semiconductor revenue in 2018 is now expected to reach $473.8 billion and clock a growth rate of 15 percent, a significant upward revision from the 7.5 percent expansion (to $442.9 billion) forecast at the start of the year by six research and investment forecasts tracked by SEMI Industry Research and Statistics (SEMI IR&S). Data center growth will remain robust in the coming quarters, fueling demand for memory devices. In addition, cloud computing will continue to spur strong CPU, GPU, networking, ASIC, and DRAM and NAND demand through 2019, driving a consensus 3.63 percent year-to-year growth to reach the semiconductor revenue of $491 billion in 2019.

They added a graph with other forecasts from other organizations showing a universal and substantial improvement in outlook from the beginning of the year:

But not everybody is sharing this optimism, here is a recent report from semi.org:

The latest semiconductor revenue growth is expected to be in the lower double digits in 2018 and lower single digits in 2019. The investment in fab equipment has responded to the recent change and adjusted with the potential weakening in Memory. In addition, many new fabs are being built in China and we expect the investments to have an increasing impact in 2018, 2019 and beyond.

However, the outlook for next year seems to be considerably less bullish:

And some are considerably more pessimistic, like Sebastian Hou, a semiconductor investment analyst at the brokerage and investment group, from CNBC:

The semiconductor sector is due for a significant decline soon — with or without the brewing trade war between the U.S. and China, a tech analyst from CLSA said. The ongoing tariff battle between the two economic powerhouses has had some impact on demand but there are already warning signs of an impending slowdown, Sebastian Hou, a semiconductor investment analyst at the brokerage and investment group told CNBC at the CLSA Investors' Forum in Hong Kong... Some experts predicted that trade tariffs could worsen the situation by taking up to 25 percent of semiconductor earnings... Hou's predictions for growth in the market were similar. "Starting from the fourth quarter this year to fourth quarter next year, ... some quarters, some months, we're likely to see negative year-over-year growth of semiconductor," he said. Hou said he expects close to zero percent growth in the sector for 2019.

This pessimism is in stark contrast to what we wrote about Cypress Semiconductor (CY) back in April:

The company is benefiting from a number of positives, like the IoT market taking off, increasing electronic content in cars, a USB-C explosion, and very strong memory prices.

Well, here is Sebastian Hou again (CNBC):

Developments in new technologies — such as artificial intelligence, the fifth-generation of mobile networks and the so-called Internet of Things — could ultimately see demand in the semiconductor industry pick up again. However, Hou urged caution over developments in those technologies. "A lot of them are still in the infant and early stage, so people have very high expectation(S)," he said. "I think that explains in the overbooking in the supply chain, that's why there's a lot of the inventory."

It will be clear that investors tend to agree with him, lately:

What we can say is that with regard to our sunny outlook for Cypress in April, there are two things that seems to have changed:

The outlook for the memory market

The outlook for China

NOR memory

In memory there will be a lot of production capacity added (semi.org):

Memory continues to be the biggest swing factor in fab spending in 2018 and is expected to lead growth into 2020. 3D NAND will see the most capacity added in 2018 and 2019 with growth of 41 percent in 2018 and 27 percent in 2019, according to the SEMI World Fab Forecast. DRAM investment will see even stronger growth in 2018 and 2019 driven by new capacity addition as well as the continued technology shrink towards 1y/1z nm.

Added capacity is dampening prices, but we don't think this is affecting Cypress all that much as they produce no 3D NAND, let alone DRAM. What the company does produce in NOR memory, which used to be its mainstay.

Demand for NOR memory is coming from? Well, we can distinguish short-term and a longer-term drivers (Cypress Q2CC):

it's really the enterprise that's driving a lot of this right now, the 5G buildout. So, we've seen strength there. It's broad as well, but if you look at our memory products overall, you're seeing it heavily weighted in terms of the growth really in industrial and enterprise in the short-term. And then as Hassane said longer term, it's really the automotive growth that we would see kicking in later in 2019 and beyond.

Longer term drivers for NOR memory comes increasingly from automotive, from the company's Q2CC:

For failsafe storage, our leadership position with NOR memory solutions is solidified with reference designs secured across all of the top GPU or SoC-based ADAS platforms, securing our leadership position for good code memory in the increasingly important autonomous driving market. As ADAS complexity increases, so do the NOR and RAM requirements. Automobiles with advanced ADAS systems equipped with multiple externally facing cameras for object and lane detection require 3 to 5X more, or $5 to $10 more in external NOR and RAM content per car. We are expecting that that trait of these advanced ADAS systems to grew from 24% of cars today to 49% by 2023, representing another attractive growth opportunity for Cypress.

That increase in NOR memory is specifically tied to the levels of autonomy of the vehicle, and this is of course a secular trend. With the reorientation of their NOR business also comes a less volatile pricing environment (Q2CC, our emphasis):

I would like to highlight how we have successfully executed on the transformation of our flash business over the last two years. We have shifted away from the commoditized market and focused on fail-safe storage solutions in mission-critical applications with longer design cycles and higher margins. Now that over 70% of our storage revenue comes from customers on long-term contracts and approximately half of our NOR revenue comes from automotive, we are positioned to be far less vulnerable to the pricing gyrations notorious within commodity memory businesses.

The company has declined its NOR memory exposure to the more volatile consumer sector from 27% to 16% since Q2 2016. So we're not convinced the company will take much of a hit from the increased capacity in 3D NAND nor DRAM.

The company seems to be successful in having reorientated its NOR memory business to more specialist solutions which enjoy a secular increase in demand and more long-term contracts, significantly dampening cyclical price volatility.

There might still be something of a sympathy sell-off as a result of 3D NAND and DRAM memory price pressures, but that should be an opportunity to take advantage off. To conclude, one might also appreciate that memory isn't their biggest growth driver, from a July 26 IR presentation:

China

China is building out its own semiconductor industry in order to be less dependent on foreign suppliers and as part of its China 2025 strategy. Recent trade tensions are likely to accelerate this desire.

Indeed, once China sets a goal, the resulting build-out usually takes place on a rather massive scale. To give the reader some impression (from semi.org, our emphasis):

In 2018, there are 72 construction projects with investments totaling $15 billion, a year-over-year increase of 23 percent.

Construction spending will reach all-time highs with China continuing its lead at US$7 billion in 2018, shattering its own record of $6.3 billion investment in 2017 .

. Most construction spending in 2018 will be for Memory (just under $9 billion), primarily for 3D NAND followed by DRAM. Foundry will log second place in construction spending at just under $5 billion.

And there are those that suggest China could soon be relatively self-sufficient in DRAM and NAND, from The Register:

Industry researchers have reported that three players in China are currently building flash and memory fabs and appear to be working to make China self-sufficient in NAND and DRAM. A TrendForce report titled "Breakdown Analysis of China's Semiconductor Industry", explains these players are backed by industry and state funds. It added that the fab-building initiatives had been set up after 2013-2015 era attempts to buy or buy into US semi-conductor companies failed. For example, Tsinghua Unigroup made a bid for Micronin 2015.

But this isn't directly affecting Cypress, which produces NOR Flash and SDRAM, which are more niche products for special applications. There are a number of ways Cypress could be negatively impacted by the trade dispute:

Chinese exports to the US

Chinese operations

Sales to the Chinese market

Economic growth and market sentiment

Of these, the first looks like no big deal, from the company Q2CC:

If they do go into effect, approximately 1.5% of our revenue is imported from China to the U.S., and we would be subject to the 25% tariff.

This is referring to the first batch of tariffs on $60B of US imports from China, in the meantime a larger second batch ($200B of imports with tariffs of 5% or 10%) has gone into effect and further escalation is entirely possible.

What we do know is that the company has operations in China, from the 2017 10-K:

Design and related software development work primarily occurs at design centers located in the United States, Ireland, Germany, Israel, India, Japan and China... The manufacture of product components, the final assembly of our products and other critical operations are concentrated in certain geographic locations, including the Philippines, Thailand, Malaysia, China and India.

And one can gauge the importance of these Chinese operations from the following (10-K, our emphasis):

As of December 31, 2017, we had 6,099 employees. Geographically, 1,946 employees were located in the United States, 1,025 employees were located in Thailand, 910 employees were located in Philippines, 567 employees were located in India, 532 employees were located in Japan, 447 employees were located in Greater China, 244 employees were located in Europe, and 428 employees were located in other countries.

However, manufacturing in China doesn't seem to be all that big (10-K):

It's not surprising that a company like Cypress has Chinese operations (in fact, it would have been surprising if they didn't). There is some manufacturing, but the Chinese presence seems more directed to R&D.

The Chinese market

Here is how Cypress' revenue is split out:

Memory (NOR flash and SDRAM) are the biggest sellers responsible for 41% of the company's revenues. In that light, the following looks uncomfortable, from the 10-K:

Unfortunately for our purposes, Chinese sales are lumped together with those to Hong Kong and Taiwan. The latter especially is an important center for the electronics industry (most notably contract manufacturers and foundries) and likely to be a significant market for Cypress.

Cypress' main adverse consequence from the trade war on its Chinese sales would be through retaliatory measures by China.

We think, given China's high-tech ambitions, this hinges crucially on the importance of the stuff it sells in China and the ease with which China can find alternative (non-US) sources.

First, the NOR flash, for which Cypress is the leading producer. Other big players are:

Macronix is a Taiwanese company producing NAND, ROM NOR and STI NOR memory. Winbond is also a Taiwanese company and Giga Device is actually Chinese and it produces STI NOR (serial-NOR) but the difference refers to the interface and is not crucial.

So we see considerable risk here as there are alternatives to US based suppliers like Cypress and Micron. Limited comfort can be drawn from the fact that Cypress manages to sell into Taiwan and China where most of their competition is actually located.

For starters, we do not know how much of those wider-Chinese sales consist of memory, but if it's proportional it means 41% of $1B, or $400M, ballpark. That would be pretty significant.

We see less danger for Cypress' MCU business. These are mostly specialist chips, like the PSoC6 for IoT devices.

The connectivity business is more vulnerable. While Cypress does provides cutting edge solutions (USB-C, combined WiFi and Bluetooth chips), there are other suppliers and these products have provided much of the growth for the company recently.

We conclude that Cypress wouldn't be immune to Chinese retaliation should trade tensions escalate further. Some of its business seems insulated as it would be hard to find alternative (non-US) suppliers, but this hold by no means for all its sales in China.

This is by no means an effort to get to an exact exposure as the data to accomplish such study is simply not available to an observer outside the company. A line item sales spreadsheet would be needed for that.

However, our little survey shows that a considerable amount of exposure is probable which also makes the company vulnerable to negative swings in market sentiment on trade worries.

Priced in?

CY EV to EBITDA (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

Analyst expect EPS of $1.33 this year rising to $1.47 the next. That doesn't necessarily mean a lot if trade starts to bite in earnest, but it gives you an idea of the valuation on an earnings basis at the moment. What's also notable is the following:

CY Cash from Operations (TTM) data by YCharts

There have been massive increases in cash flows in the last couple of years with the shift towards Cypress 3.0. You might also keep in mind that the shares actually pay a dividend, with a substantial yield of 3.23%, roughly the same as the 10-year Treasuries.

Despite that huge improvement the shares have been trading sideways, and now down significantly since early September, breaking a strong support level in the process (see chart above).

Conclusion

The company has made considerable progress in shifting away from commodity products towards more specialist solutions relevant in markets enjoying secular growth like automotive and IoT.

This progress is most dramatic in the really substantial increase in cash flow, enabling the company to pay an attractive dividend. Yet the share price is reflecting little of this progress.

Which leads us to conclude that a substantial amount of headwinds are already priced in. We're not going to brush aside these headwinds, they could become considerable.

Much of the semiconductor industry looks set to slow down next year, and trade tensions between the US and China have escalated and could easily escalate further.

We do think much of this priced in, with the proviso that should the trade war escalate and produce a considerable economic slowdown and deterioration of market sentiment the stock would not be immune from that.

