Alibaba: Darkest Before Dawn

Alibaba (BABA) stands out amongst Chinese stocks as a best of the breed investment. Alibaba offers investors a high quality, solid growth, and diverse group of holdings. Finally, it all also offers the most important ingredient, a cheap stock.

In the shakeout of Chinese stocks, there has been a mass rejection of all Chinese stocks. But in time, investors will return. And when they do, first stocks to be chosen will be the highest quality companies. It's obvious but it is true, you don't get a bargain basement price when everyone is happy and the outlooks are positive - you get a cheap stock when others don't want it.

The game here is to buy when others don't want it, so you can sell what others want later on. Investing is fraught with challenge. But contrarian investors will win out.

At the end of the day, there is chaos and uncertainty revolving Chinese stocks. The one thing investors hate most after bad news is uncertainty. And there is plenty of uncertainty surrounding Alibaba. But at the end of the day, you are buying a Chinese stock, which trades on the NYSE exchange, backed with SEC filings.

Q1 2019 Results

Having followed Alibaba for some time, I know that Alibaba does not wish to be compared with Amazon (AMZN). However, Amazon's operations overlap considerably with Alibaba's. For instance, both have strong retail offerings, both have cloud businesses, and both offer digital content on the platforms. See below Alibaba's key business units.

Source: Alibaba's Q1 2019 6-K, in RMB - author's calculations

Note that Alibaba's business model is a far superior business model to Amazon - as it is incomparably lighter on assets. Whereas Amazon's retail business units seek to own the whole vertical; Alibaba, for the most part, is content to just take a fee for its core commerce operations.

Furthermore, another area where both companies overlap is that they are both highly acquisitive, seeking inorganic growth to supplement their underlying core operations. I have discussed Amazon's acquisitive background elsewhere on SA. As for Alibaba, management has made it clear that Alibaba is focused on its New Retail strategy, whereby Alibaba will continue to aggressively invest to gain market share. Alibaba hopes to digitize traditional store-based operations.

Moreover, notwithstanding Alibaba's strong ambitions of investing for market share gains, Alibaba succeeded in finishing Q1 2019 with its free cash flow increasing 16% to RMB26.4 billion (approximately $4.0 billion).

Repurchase Plan - Sign of Confidence

At the end of Q1 2019, Alibaba finished the quarter with a net cash position of approximately RMB80 billion (roughly $11.4 billion). Then, early last month, Alibaba announced that it would initiate a $6 billion buyback. Admittedly, the buyback is open-ended which will do little to allay investor worry. On the other hand, the repurchase plan accounts for slightly more than 15% return of capital to investors.

To put this buyback into context, again using the comparison of Amazon. Amazon's balance sheet shows it has a net cash position of $2.4 billion (not including any off-balance sheet commitments or liabilities).

In summary, Alibaba trades for less than half the market cap of Amazon and is looking to deploy 3 times more cash into buybacks than Amazon carries on its balance sheet.

Valuation

Source: author's calculations, morningstar.com

The above table shows either Alibaba's competitors, such as Amazon or companies with underlying exposure to Chinese consumer behavior. The most striking aspect is that all of the Chinese companies represented in the table trade at a discount to their 5-year averages. Investors have given in to their fears and are not willing to invest in Chinese companies until trade tensions calm down and certainty prevails.

Secondly, unlike some of Alibaba's peers, such as JD.com (JD) where I have reported that I find JD.com to be overvalued with its growth to be slowing rapidly, Alibaba is growing at a remarkable and insistent clip. In more detail, we can see how Alibaba's 3-year and 5-year CAGR remains consistently above 45%. Further, in Q1 2019, Alibaba's revenues actually jumped to 61% with its cloud computing segment, although still small, jumping more than 90% compared with the same period last year.

Takeaway

It's not supposed to be easy. Anyone who finds it easy is stupid. - Charlie Munger

Alibaba finds itself in a perfect storm. Yet, I highlight that Alibaba is growing at a remarkably solid pace, backed by strong free cash flows and that it has adopted a meaningful share repurchase program. In summary, Alibaba is undervalued.

