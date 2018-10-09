Novartis Looks To Maintain Market Strength In Multiple Sclerosis Space

Recently, Novartis (NVS) announced that both the FDA and the EMA have accepted applications for regulatory review for its secondary progressive multiple sclerosis (SPMS) drug siponimod. Approval for both the U.S. and European territories are expected in 2019. With all these positive developments along with the patent expiration issue being pushed out by many years, I believe that Novartis is a strong buy.

Double Filing

Novartis wasted no time trying to get siponimod out to patients with SPMS who desperately need a new form of treatment. It announced that it will seek to obtain regulatory approval for siponimod in both the U.S. and Europe. A decision for the drug in the U.S. will be in March of 2019. That's because Novartis has chosen to cash in on its priority review voucher. Such vouchers are put in place to reduce the amount of time needed to review an FDA application for approval. Without this voucher, regulatory approval for the drug in the U.S. would likely not have been attained until late 2019. Unfortunately, when it comes to the European territory, approval is not expected there until late 2019. Still, it is good that at least it will start to get siponimod out to SPMS patients in the U.S. as soon as it can in the early part of 2019 should it be approved. The regulatory applications were made possible based on results from the phase 3 EXPAND study, which were published in the medical journal known as "The Lancet". SPMS is a certain form of MS that leads to progressive and irreversible disability damage. This type of progressive damage is independent upon the number of relapses. Basically, siponimod proved to be superior compared to placebo in multiple validated clinical endpoints. The most notable item associated with SPMS, as I alluded to before, is the progression of disability these patients experience. Patients treated with siponimod were able to reduce the risk of three-month confirmed disability progression by 21% versus placebo. This gave a statistically significant reduction p-value of p = 0.013.

Unmet Medical Need

Clinical data is substantial to gain regulatory approval, but the key item here is how does treatment with siponimod actually help these patients in the real world? With these patients experiencing a progression in disability, they need a drug that can help modify the disease in a drastic way. Siponimod is important in this regard because if it reaches the market, it will be the first FDA approved drug as a disease-modifying therapy that delays disability progression for patients with SPMS. Secondly, there is an extremely high need for a therapy that is both safe and effective in this patient population. There is another important fact to make note of. Patients with an initial phase of relapsing-remitting MS (RRMS) transition to SPMS. RRMS is the most commonly diagnosed form of MS, but the fact that it leads to SPMS means that another highly potent treatment option needs to be in place. Treatments for SPMS patients are sparse. The final item that can't be ignored is that the efficacy of siponimod can't be disputed. A majority of the SPMS patients that entered into the phase 3 EXPAND study already had advanced disability. This can be pointed to the fact that prior treatments were not as effective in preventing disability progression. I find it highly encouraging that siponimod was able to elicit such a strong reduction in disability progression, despite the fact that a majority of these patients were in the advanced part of the disease.

Final Thoughts

Novartis is in a good spot because it has a chance to have a large impact with disease modifying effects for treating these patients with SPMS. Another thing to note is that this builds upon the multiple sclerosis franchise for the company. That's because Gilenya has been doing well on the market treating patients with RRMS. Matter of fact, Gilenya brought in around $3 billion in sales last year. There was going to be a major roadblock for Gilenya, because generics were supposed to kick in. However, Novartis has been able to fend off generics of Gilenya at least until 2027. Some generics might possibly make there way into the market by 2022, but that's not guaranteed. The delay was because it had won a key patent battle in July of 2018. The advancement of siponimod will be a good addition to Novartis' MS business. That's not to say there aren't risks involved with siponimod. For instance, Biogen (BIIB) has been doing quite well with at least 6 MS drugs of its own. It pulled in approximately $4.2 billion in sales in 2017 for its MS franchise. The problem with Biogen is that a huge chunk of its portfolio is based on its MS drugs (up to 90%), and with impending generics looming in the coming years, it will probably take a big hit in sales. Celgene (CELG) might become a competitor, but first it needs to get its application in order for regulatory approval of ozanimod. The latest setback for Celgene is that the FDA refused to file the application for ozanimod treating patients with relapsing MS. The hope for Celgene is that it can file its application again in early 2019. I believe that Novartis is in good shape with respect to its applications for both the U.S. and Europe. For these reasons, I believe that Novartis is a strong buy.

This article is published by Terry Chrisomalis, who runs the Biotech Analysis Central pharmaceutical service on Seeking Alpha Marketplace. If you like what you read here and would like to subscribe to, I'm currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to take advantage of. My service offers deep dive analysis of many pharmaceutical companies. Come see for yourself if my service is right for you.The Biotech Analysis Central SA marketplace is $49 per month, but for those who sign up for the yearly plan will be able to take advantage of a 33.50% discount price of $399 per year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.