GDX: Is Oversold Really A Reason To Buy?

We're now three quarters through the year, and for those following only gold bugs, it likely feels like Groundhog Quarter. The same analysts that told us to sell stocks and buy gold miners (GDX) in Q1 2017 have put forth the same argument for the last six quarters, and each argument is rooted in the same point: "buy the gold miners while you can still can, they won't be this cheap forever".

This fear of missing out has unfortunately lured many into the sector, and the biggest issue is these analysts had no real plan if their thesis didn't play out. They don't use stops because apparently stops are manipulated, they would never dream to sell at a loss because eventually the whole market is going to collapse, and they would never dare to admit their call was wrong as that would require bruising their ego. This has left many investors trapped in the sector without a plan, with their portfolios hemorrhaging, and with the only comfort being offered by these analysts being "well they're still oversold". This article will hopefully dispel some of these myths, including showing why oversold is meaningless.

Oversold Is Not A Reason To Buy

The same group of analysts that have been telling us to exit our general market stocks before it's too late and buy mining shares seem to love one word as it has such a loose definition: oversold. Unfortunately, they seem to spend more time writing articles than studying what happens to oversold assets. These analysts will tell you that gold stocks have seen explosive rallies after getting oversold, but I've yet to see a single article which actually put forth any real facts. Statements like "buy when there's blood in the streets" and "buy when they're hated" sure sound great and seem to hold some weight, but where are the facts? I don't know about you, but I'm not going to invest any money based on a few fancy quotes and an argument with no real facts.

(Source: TC2000.com)

For those interested in some facts, let's take a look at them below through an exhaustive study I did on the Gold Bugs Index (HUI). I decided to use the HUI vs. the Gold Miners Index and Gold Juniors Index (GDXJ) as it has the longest history and a 20+ year time period to find signals from.

The goal of my study was to find out what happened to the gold miners when they had a larger than average monthly drop while already in a downtrend. The way I controlled for the index being in a downtrend was by using the 20-month moving average, and I looked for all monthly declines of 12% or more on a closing basis. This meant that I did not include months where the index was down more than 12%, but did not close at 12% or worse. My goal was to find months that closed as 12% or larger monthly declines, and not include months that I would define as shake-outs. My choice to use a 12%+ monthly decline and not another arbitrary number was based on trying to find a range well above the HUI's average. For those skeptical that I may have curve-fitted, using a round number like a 10% monthly decline would have actually shown worse returns over the study. Without further adieu, the study is below:

I will explain a bit of terminology quickly so the study is understandable:

The study below shows the 2-month forward return, the 6-month forward return and the 1-year forward return after the HUI registers a monthly decline of 12% or larger while in a downtrend. The study also shows the 2-month draw-down, 6-month draw-down, and 1-year draw-down from the signal date (the close of the month that declines). The draw-downs shown in this study are significant for this study and every study in my opinion. There is absolutely no point in showing a study without showing the draw-downs as it paints an incomplete picture. Showing a study with only returns and no draw-downs is like showing an athlete a gold medal that they can win at the Olympics without telling them how many hours they're going to need to work between now and the Olympics to obtain that medal. Draw-downs show investors the losses that they had to see before they could achieve a given return over the stated time period. This means that if a study shows you that you can obtain a 15% return over 12 months, but the average draw-down is 30%, this suggests your investment will return 15% in 12 months time, but you'll have to sit through a 30% drop along the way. This makes the investment much less attractive at least for my standards. I am looking for high returns with low draw-downs - those are the most attractive investments.

Below is a look at how some of these signals looked:

(Source: TC2000.com)

Finally, the draw-up shows how high an asset class or index traded from its signal date. The draw-up shows what the potential gains were over the next 12 months, but not what the return was. Basically the draw-up is showing you what the gain could have been if you were able to sell for the highest price the asset traded up to over the next 12 months.

So what can we see from this study? Let's take a look.

(Source: Microsoft Excel, Author's Table)

As we can see in the study, there's a lot of red. Let's start with the 2-month returns and draw-downs.

The 2-month return for the HUI if it is bought after a 12% monthly decline is -0.01% on an average and median basis. To obtain this 0.01% return over 2-months, you'll have to sit through a 10.90% draw-down on average. This means that to get a 0.01% return on your investment over the next two months, you'll have to be willing to endure a 10.90% decline on average, and an 8.4% median drop. Those are not very attractive returns at all given what one has to sit through. In only 20% of cases did the index not trade lower in the next two months after a 12% monthly decline, and in 20% of cases the index dropped 15% or more.

Moving to the 6-month return for the HUI, the average 6-month return is actually negative, with a median return that's also negative. The average 6-month return is (-) 0.80%, with a median return of (-) 3.62%. Basically if you hold the index for 6 months, you will achieve a negative return. Not exactly what you'd be expecting after reading all these wildly bullish articles about buying and holding gold stocks for a big move after they get oversold.

The 6-month draw-down to achieve this fantastic (-) 0.80% average return is 21.27%. This means that if you bought the index after a 12% monthly decline, you would have to sit through a 21% drop over the next 6 months so that you could realize a negative return. Calling this a disastrous spot to park your money would be polite.

Finally, let's look at the 12-month returns, the 12-month draw-downs and the 12-month draw-up. When we move to the 12-month forward return, we actually get a positive return of 12.46% and the index is positive 47% of the time. Having said that, you will notice that the median return is actually (-) 10.93%. This is because with the exception of the three larger gains (2008, 2016, 2000) if you caught the exact bottom, the results were solidly red. I believe the median return is a more accurate representation, but if we average the two out (add the median and average together) we still get a negative return.

So here's where the bulls might get excited. The average draw-up is 45.80% with a median draw-up of 27.24%. So there clearly is money to be made if you can buy almost perfectly and sell into strength and get that exact high. Having said that, in most cases the draw-down is coming before the draw-up. This means that you'll have to sit through a 28% average drop before you can realize a 45.8% draw-up, and that's assuming you can sell the exact high. Even worse, if we go by median returns to cancel out a few of the bigger moves which skew the data, we've got a 28.8% median draw-down to achieve a 27% draw-up. As mentioned the draw-downs typically come first as the miners typically get more oversold before they bounce. This means that if you hold for 1 year and are willing to sit through a 28% drop and hold on, you might be able to sell for a 27% return on a median basis if you sell at the exact high. Sure, in 3 instances you could have sold for 100%+ gains and there's no denying that, but that's assuming you only went long on those 3 of 18 instances (17% of the time) and were not averaging down and getting in early.

The key to this study is very simple. While the median draw-up is 27% and the average draw-up is 46%, the average and median forward 1-year returns are 12% and -10%. If we average these two numbers out we basically get an index that is flat on a return basis over 12 months from these signals. This means that while upside is possible, one should sell into it as they are in a bear market and that upside is likely just a violent bear market rally in most cases.

What I find fascinating about this study is that clearly the returns are dreadful over every time-frame on a median return basis, and the only way to really make money by buying the miners when they're oversold is by willing to sell out into strength when the gains show up. If this is the case and the miners are just a trading vehicle for when they finally do bounce, why is it these same analysts are telling us to buy and hold these miners for the long-run? The study above clearly shows that the best way to make money in this minefield of a strategy is by trading, but you hear very little trading from these analysts. It's typically "buy this solid company and hold on to reap the rewards".

The fact is that these analysts are using a recency bias and have the past two or three instances in their head of the times when the miners did see massive draw-ups after they finally didn't bottom. Digging into the actual data and looking through it, we can see that it's not all rainbows and unicorns. Most investors are not able to sit in a losing investment and endure 25-30% over a year, and even if they are, they're also not likely to sell the high.

So how does the HUI look currently?

As we can see, the most recent signal for the HUI came in August with a 14% decline in the HUI, and the February signal is still in play. The study above is not predictive in any way, but it does give us an idea of how similar signals have played out in the past. Based on this, any rallies into the $170.00 - $180.00 area over the next year will likely be sold into, and it's quite possible the index could go as low as $105.00 on the Gold Bugs Index before bottoming out. This is because the median and average 12-month draw-down are 27% and 28%, indicating that this is where it has traveled over the forward 12 months in previous signals.

The HUI continues to trade beneath its 20-month moving average and the 20-month moving average has now turned down. This is not an ideal sign as this has left the HUI and the other mining indexes in bear markets. These type of markets tend to get sold into on any sharp rallies. A market that has a high probability of being sold into and typically sees more draw-downs once it gets oversold is not one that I want to be involved in. For optimists that believe the bottom is already in on the HUI, the odds don't suggest this. There were only two occasions where the index fell less than 10% from this signal (11% of all cases).

(Source: TC2000.com)

Moving to the Gold Miners Index which traders and investors are more familiar with, we can see the box that we broke down from a couple months ago. The index continues to trade well below support at $21.00 for the time being and below all of its key moving averages.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Short-term resistance for the GDX sits at $19.50, with more resistance at $21.00. If the bulls could put in a monthly close above $19.50, they might be able to move the momentum from the downside back to neutral. This would at least take some pressure off of the bulls, but it would still not help the big picture. In terms of turning around the big picture, the bulls are going to need a monthly close on GDX above $21.00 to exit this bear market. This would not move the index back into a bull market, but it would move it back to neutral which would at least give some reprieve to the bulls which have endured a nasty year. The index still remains beneath its 40-week moving average and this level is now converging with the broken support near $21.00.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Based on the recent signal for the HUI dropping 12% or more while in a downtrend, we now have the 19th signal since the 1990's for the index. The index does not tend to perform well under these conditions and oversold in almost every case tends to get more oversold. While there are bounces in all instances, these bounces are typically opportunities to cover one's losses or take profits quickly. This is not aligned with the view that most mining analysts seem to put forth that one should buy miners when they're oversold and hold for the next big move. Instead one should look to sell into sharp rallies and wait for oversold to get more oversold, or just avoid the indexes completely. I continue to have no exposure to miners in my US Portfolio, but have one miner on the Canadian side.

The Gold Miners indexes continue to trade in bear markets and I continue to believe that any rallies that cannot get through $21.00 on a monthly close are simply rallies within bear markets. I would view these rallies as having a high odds of failing. I have no plan to enter any new miners within the next week and continue to have my lowest exposure since 2015 as even leading miners are having trouble holding up. While mining analysts may sound convincing when they put forth their arguments that you must buy low while you still have the chance, look for the facts first and demand proof before putting blind faith in a strategy that is not as sound as it seems.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I would love to know what companies you believe are superior long ideas that are underrated. While I do track 3000+ stocks on a weekly basis, there are always a few that fly under my radar. My articles get plenty of comments, and I'm always open to new ideas and food for thought. If you like this article and hope to see more like it in the future, check the little thumbs up at the end of the article. In addition, please feel free to follow me by clicking on my name next to my avatar at the top of this article.