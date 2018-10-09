That Moment When You Realize Commodities And Emerging Markets Suddenly Diverge

This is exactly what many emerging markets are suffering from these days.

Once they stopped, another new major problem started for emerging markets: Soaring oil prices.

Different Asset-Classes Performance Over Time

A quick look at the asset class ETF returns since 2008 (per above chart) reveals a few interesting points:

1. The asset classes with the most appearances on both highest and lowest returns (combined) are:

Emerging Markets (EEM), with six appearances overall, equally split between years where EM been the best asset class (2009, 2012, 2017) to years where EM been the worst asset class (2008, 2011, 2018 YTD).

Long-term US Treasuries (TLT), with five appearances overall, out of which two years (2008, 2011) in which Treasuries been the best asset class, and three years (2009, 2012, 2016) in which TLT been the worst asset class.

2. In spite of being the best asset-class in only two years (2015, 2018 YTD), the tech-oriented Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) comes at the top of the pack, based its cumulative and/or annualized total return during the examined (2008-2018 YTD, inclusive) period.

Interestingly, QQQ hasn't finished as the worst asset class, on any given year, during the examined period.

3. In spite of being the worst asset-class in only two years (2014, 2015), the Invesco DB Commodity Tracking (DBC) ends up at the bottom of the pack, based its cumulative and/or annualized total return during the examined (2008-2018 YTD, inclusive) period.

Interestingly, DBC hasn't finished as the best asset class, on any given year, during the examined period.

4. Over the long run, the high-yield space (HYG, JNK, AWF) is going much better than the investment-grade space, corporate bonds (LQD, AGG, BND) and US Treasuries (SHV, SHY, IEF, TLT) alike.

5. Over the long run, there's no better investments than stocks. Be it global (IVV, VTI, VOO), American (SPY, QQQ, DIA, IWM) or European (VGK, EZU) equities - stocks are leading the way, performance wise.

Asset-Classes: The Leading Boards

Top-8 performing asset-classes, 2008 - 2018 YTD

Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ)

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

SPDR® S&P 500 ETF (SPY)

Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ)

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (PFF)

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corp Bd ETF (HYG)

iShares JP Morgan USD Em Mkts Bd ETF (EMB)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

Bottom 8 performing asset classes, 2008-2018 YTD

iShares iBoxx $ Invmt Grade Corp Bd ETF (LQD)

iShares Core US Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

SPDR® Gold Shares (GLD)

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

SPDR® Blmbg Barclays 1-3 Mth T-Bill ETF (BIL)

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Invesco DB Commodity Tracking (DBC)

The parallel underperformance of commodities (worst asset class) and emerging markets (second-worst asset class), over the long term, is notable.

Oil is Functioning as a Proxy for Commodities

More than any other commodity, it's oil that mostly determine the rhythm. As you can see below, both Brent crude oil and WTI crude oil spot prices have been down during the longer-period (2008-2018 YTD), just as DBC is.

On the other hand, when we look at spot prices of oil this year, up 25%-27%, they are doing much better than the commodities ETF, which is down 5%:

Commodities, Oil Spot Prices and Oil ETFs in 2018

Both Brent and WTI crude oil spot prices are up over 50% in the past year alone!

Nonetheless, while oil spot prices are up over 50% YTD leading oil ETFs are up "only" circa 30% this year and over 50% in the past year, leading all commodities prices.

What's Behind the Oil Rush?

What is the main driver behind the surging oil prices? In one word (and one chart): Inventories. Crude oil inventories keep going down, creating (at least allegedly) a shortage in supply.

Brent Crude Oil

Brent crude oil (OIL) had its highest weekly close since October 2014 (>$84).

Trading at its highest level in four years, Brent crude oil is up 209% from its low on January 20th, 2016.

Crude Oil

Crude oil is not far behind, closing above $75 for the first time since November 2014. Crude oil is up 175% from its low on February 9, 2016.

Crude Oil ETF

The most popular crude oil ETF (USO) just hit its highest level in three years, up more than 58% over the last year.

WTI Crude Oil Prices Over Time

WTI crude oil prices in October of every year during the past circa-16 years:

2018 (10/7): $75

2017: $50

2016: $49

2015: $45

2014: $91

2013: $102

2012: $92

2011: $76

2010: $82

2009: $71

2008: $94

2007: $80

2006: $61

2005: $65

2004: $50

2003: $29

Emerging Markets

Emerging market stocks (EEM) hit a 14-month low, down 13% year-to-date and 21% from their January high.

Total Returns Over the Past 11 Years

How bad is the performance of EM? Bad, very bad...

Nasdaq 100 (QQQ): +285%

S&P 500 (SPY): +135%

Cash (BIL): +4%

Emerging markets (EEM): +0.4%

Again, in case this hasn't been digested properly: Emerging markets are lagging so much that even cash (BIL) is outperforming emerging market stocks (EEM) over the last 11 years.

Relative Valuations Are At Rock Bottom

As a result of EM significant underperformance, the ratio of the S&P 500 (SPY) to emerging markets at its highest level since June 2003.

Furthermore, the valuation of the MSCI Emerging Markets index (EEM), based on price as a multiple of projected earnings, relative to the S&P 500 index (SPY), has fallen to the lowest level since 2008.

Particularly Weaker/Emerging Countries

Russia (ERUS) Ruble plunged despite high oil price, and has decoupled from crude as country could face further sanctions.

Turkey's (TUR) PPI is up an incredible 46% YoY, as oil prices doubled measured in Turkish Lira.

South African (EZA) equities hit a 21-month low, down 29% year-to-date and 35% from their January high.

Greek (GREK) equities hit a 17-month low, down 23% year-to-date and 32% from their January high.

Chinese Internet stocks (KWEB) are down 23% YTD, an 18-month low, while US Internet Stocks (FDN) are up 23% YTD. A perfect mirror image.

Chinese Internet stocks (KWEB) are off 34% from their January high.

As a result of such poor performance, it's no wonder China will reduce the required reserve ratio, RRR, by another 100 bps as of October 15th.

Bottom Line

There's little doubt that oil prices have major effects on any economy, especially on those of weaker and/or emerging countries.

Since 3/9/2009 (record low for the markets, post subprime crisis) and until early 2016, emerging markets, commodities and oil prices moved very much in tandem (price wise):

Nonetheless, since 2/9/2016 - albeit mainly this year - emerging markets lost steam while commodities - specifically oil - prices are surging.

In 2018, YTD, it's more of the same.

Since many emerging markets are commodities-oriented countries, e.g. Brazil (EWZ), and/or large-exporters of oil, e.g. Russia, it's hard to draw a conclusion from the data.

Having said that, it's clear that rising oil prices aren't doing any good for most EM countries that see their purchasing power, foreign-currency reserves, trade deficits and/or growth rates diminishing at a rapid pace.

Add to the salad the strong US Dollar (UUP) and rising yields - and you get yourself a recipe for anything between massive weakness to being on the verge of collapse.

Additional oil-related symbols:

United States Brent Oil (BNO)

iPath® S&P GSCI® Crude Oil TR ETN (OILNF)

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (UCO)

VelocityShares 3x Invrs Crude Oil ETNNew (DWT)

VelocityShares 3x Lng Crude Oil ETN New (UWT)

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (SCO)

SPDR® S&P Oil & Gas Explor & Prodtn ETF (XOP)

United States Oil (USO)

VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH)

iShares US Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF (IEO)

UBS ETRACS ProShares Dly 3x Lng Crud ETN (WTIU)

UBS ETRACS ProShares Dly 3x Invrs CrdETN (WTID)

UBS ETRACS S&P GSCI Crd OilTtl Rt ETN (OILX)

United States 3x Oil (USOU)

Credit Suisse X-Lnks Crde OlShrsCvCllETN (USOI)

