Geron: Sifting Through The Pieces

Following a clinical hold on imetelstat in 2014, GERN had managed to sign a collaboration with JNJ to push forward with imetelstat trials in myelofibrosis and myelodysplastic syndromes. At the end of Q3 2018, it was expected that JNJ would make a decision as to whether or not they would continue collaborating with GERN to push forward with imetelstat trials. Regrettably, GERN released a statement on Sept. 27, 2018, indicating that JNJ had decided to pull out of the collaboration. A consequence of this action is that all imetelstat rights will be returned back to Geron and they are now free to pursue any avenue they so desire. The question now is whether JNJ pulled out because of bad science or an unappealing business case. As such, it seems a fitting time to revisit the science behind this stock while we wait for the ASH embargo to be lifted. We hope to demonstrate that the science still appears to be fundamentally sound and that there is value buried within, at least in the short term. To begin, let us quickly review both GERN trials to set the context.

IMbark - Phase 2 Myelofibrosis study

IMbark data released in the discontinuation statement is of mixed value and is largely outdated. As a reminder, while JAK inhibitors are used as a front-line treatment, there is no suitable treatment following myelofibrosis (MF) relapse or if refractory response is observed. Moreover, prognosis is generally poor in this subpopulation. Patients have a 7-month median survival if no additional treatment is pursued while additional treatment may help increase median survival to a year plus a few months1,2. JNJ and GERN designed their trial to specifically test imetelstat in intermediate-2 or high-risk MF patients who are relapsed or refractory (R/R) to JAK inhibitor treatment. Patients were randomized into treatment arms that received 9.4 mg/kg or 4.7 mg/kg imetelstat every 3 weeks. Primary efficacy end points were spleen volume (SVR; >= 35% reduction) and total symptom response (TSS; >=50% reduction) rate. Remission, duration of response, and overall survival were included as secondary end points. Subsequently, the 4.7 mg/kg arm was closed in late 2016 due to lack of response, with some of the patients being allowed to enter the 9.4 mg/kg arm per investigator discretion.

As of April 2018, after a median of 23 months follow up, median overall survival (MOS) has not been hit in the IMbark study. In the 9.4 mg/kg arm (n = 59), SVR and TSS were sitting at 10% and 32% respectively, with only 1 partial remission observed. The only problem: As stated in the press release, the 10% and 32% response rates were from patients at 24 weeks. This is roughly at the 6-month mark, while MOS has gone on past 23 months. As such, it is difficult to say anything about the current data other than the majority of patients are still seemingly alive. While some have pointed to the CR + PR in the Mayo pilot (versus the apparent lack of in the IMbark trials), a point of consideration is that in comparison to the Mayo study, the IMbark population is significantly worse for wear. Perhaps a better comparator would be the response in the previously treated patients (i.e. non-naive) in the Mayo study if it is available.

IMerge - Phase 2/3 Myelodysplastic syndromes study

The new preliminary IMerge data failed to live up to expectations, but it isn't all bad. By way of a quick reminder, IMerge assessed patients with IPSS Low or Intermediate-1 Risk MDS who are R/R to erythropoiesis-stimulating agent (ESA) treatment. In part 1 of the trial, patients are grouped into a single arm (7.5 mg/kg) open-label study. 34% of the patient population (11/32) exhibited greater than 8-week transfusion independence (8-week+ TI), with 16% (5/32) going for more than 24 weeks. They had found that lenalidomide/hypomethylating agent naive and non-del 5q (LEN/HMA ND5Q) patients responded better, accounting for 7 of the 11 8-week+ TI responders and 4 of the 5 24-week responders. However, this sub-group only accounted for 41% (13/32) of the initial study population. This led to 1) the expansion of the IMerge trial late 2017 to recruit an additional 25 LEN/HMA ND5Q patients and 2) a Fast Track designation from the FDA for imetelstat in this population group. Unfortunately, a snapshot of the data prior to the JNJ decision in 2018 showed that the LEN/HMA ND5Q patient results were not replicated. The preliminary 8-week+ TI response rate was 28% (7/25 patients), while the 24-week has yet to be determined. From this, the adjusted 8-week+ TI response rate for LEN/HMA ND5Q patients sits at 37% (14/38 patients), a fair amount lower than what some were expecting. Overall, the total 8-week+ response rate is 32% (18/57) if we include all patients studied in the trial to date.

There is one point to note. The baseline transfusion burden for the additional 25 patients was higher (8 units/8 weeks) than the 13 patients in the initial cohort (6 units/8 weeks).

Looking forward:

While it is unfortunate that the collaboration has broken off at this point, there is still value in the data. Both IMbark and IMerge targeted relatively sick patients with few recourses left and have generated a response. Such responses should largely be viewed in a positive light. Unfortunately, data for both studies are currently under embargo, so we can only wait for the ASH abstracts to come out.

With respect to IMbark, it will be interesting to see how response rates have changed since the 24 weeks mark, seeing as data collected at 6 months is likely to be quite different from more recent data. From the latest conference call on Sept. 27, 2018, it does not appear that GERN has decided on how to progress with IMbark, as they intend to solicit external input from a variety of sources to assess the feasibility and path to pursuing imetelstat in MF. Currently, they have mentioned that they will likely be using TSS and/or MOS as endpoints vs. best available therapy (BAT) for phase 3. However, this presents a different problem - mainly how long would it take to complete a trial based on TSS and/or OS. Because of a lack of a comparator arm (best available therapy) in phase 2, it is difficult to gauge the strength of the TSS response. Failing a sufficiently strong TSS at 24 weeks or some other time point, it would likely fall to OS as being the differentiator, which could lead to a lengthy trial, involve more dilution, and be a terrible holding experience. However, with the unusually long OS across nearly 60 patients (compared to literature), it is reasonable to expect some degree of replication potential. What we are hoping to see is some form of disease modifying behavior in the ASH data that could potentially explain the long OS, which would help build confidence. However, we are not expecting anything particularly amazing. If that were the case, GERN would have likely received more recognition from the FDA and would have a clearer direction for phase 3.

Likewise, IMerge data, while immature, contains potential, owing to the population selected. From GERN's own corporate presentation, they state that ND5Q patients have an 8-week+ TI response of 27% to LEN. Looking at the cited paper, the median transfusion burden of the 160 patients was around 3 units/8 weeks. This would mean that more than half the population wouldn't even make it into the GERN study. And the cited LEN study happens to be a placebo-controlled study, which showed that placebo had low effects (2.5%) for 8 weeks+ TI response, a positive indicator for GERN. Moreover, their analysis showed that a lower transfusion burden, unsurprisingly, was positively associated with a positive 8-week+ TI response. This is supported by an observational study that showed LEN treatment resulting in a 17% (23/139) 8-week+ TI rate when the median transfusion burden was 6 units pRBC/8 weeks - a 10% drop in rates.

Meanwhile, in an open-labeled, non-randomized study using HMA as a monotherapy, where the transfusion burden was similar to that found in IMerge (median 7 units/8 weeks), only 17% (5/30) became TI. Shifting our focus back to GERN, we have imetelstat achieving a better response whether we look at only the new study population (7/25 or 28% in the expansion), or in conjunction with the other 13 LEN/HMA ND5Q patients (37% or 14/37). Granted, this should be taken with a grain of salt, as the comparison was not performed in a controlled study. Rather, it's to help give an idea of how clinically significant imetelstat may be in low-risk MDS. As the data snapshot was performed early, we hope to possibly see an increase in 8-week+ TI and start seeing some 24-week+ TI for ASH.

However, there is a high likelihood of the change being small. The first dosed patient was in November 2017, enrolment closed in February 2018. Median time to response in the past for onset of TI has been around 8 weeks, so if we assume that the last dosed patient was in February as well, then all patients would have passed the median time to TI by some point in April. This would also mean that the 8-week+ TI snapshot would have likely taken place some point in June at the earliest if it were to encompass all patients in the expansion study. Clearly, there is some room for additional TI but without knowing the timing and TI-onset distribution, it is difficult to see how much room there is for movement. Regardless, as the phase 3 study is compared against placebo, the odds of success seems decent. One point of note is whether JNJ or GERN found any additional underlying genotypes or patient characteristics post expansion, aside from transfusion burden, that could correlate with TI and whether this would restrict market potential.

So did JNJ see something?

Let's assume the science was solid. Why would JNJ give GERN a pass? A look into the clinical trials being run tells us that while JNJ is not running anything aside from imetelstat for MF, they are assessing two other drugs for MDS. Trial NCT03011034:

Study to Separately Evaluate the Activity of Talacotuzumab (JNJ-56022473) or Daratumumab in Transfusion-Dependent Participants With Low or Intermediate-1 Risk Myelodysplastic Syndromes (MDS) Who Are Relapsed or Refractory to Erythropoiesis-Stimulating Agent (ESA) Treatment.

The name should be a dead give away as to what lies within protocol. Looking at the trial protocol, we see that it is ran fairly similar to imetelstat. Transfusion dependence was defined as more than 4 units of blood/8 weeks, so in all likelihood, the patient population would have a similar patient profile versus imetelstat. The trial appears to have been set up in early 2017, with recruitment closed by early 2018. There are a number of parallels with IMerge, whether coincidental or not, but the biggest difference is that JNJ appears to own both the compounds being tested, with daratumumab having already been approved for multiple myeloma. So the question is, did JNJ see comparable results between their own holdings and imetelstat. If so, then the value of imetelstat lies more so in MF and JNJ may not want to pay GERN for both MF and MDS, as that would be a poor decision.

Concluding remarks:

While we have no better idea of why JNJ decided to shut down the collaboration, the reality is that GERN's data still looks fairly positive in both IMbark and IMerge. This is particularly true owing to the fact that they have been working with patient groups that tend to be more sickly and difficult to treat. While there is an inherent danger in performing a direct comparison against literature, it gives us an idea of how clinically significant the results could be. Amidst all the turmoil, the silver lining is that GERN is currently well funded. With a war chest of $183 million as of August 31, 2018, they will unlikely need to raise funds for a while. Operations cost for 2018 has been increased from $30 million to $37 million, so barring any mishaps, we should see GERN closing 2018 with over $150 million. But until ASH abstracts start rolling, GERN is still high risk, as we have no indication if JNJ found some limitations in the data that has been euphemistically rephrased or if it was purely a business decision, owing to other drugs in their reserves. Lastly, while we consider the recent drop in share price a good entry point leading up to ASH, there is still a high degree of speculation involved, particularly in the longer term. Current prices value GERN at less than $350 million, which is on the lower end given the market potential of MDS and MF, movement into a phase 3 trial, and GERN's cash position. However, GERN has been running lean on personnel for a while, so their ability to flawlessly execute upon successful transfer of the programs from JNJ some point in 2019 is still up in the air. As mentioned in the latest conference call, GERN does intend to find additional strategic partners to fill the void, but there are far too many variables at play.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GERN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.