Should DG Investors Worry About Beating The Market?

Yet another article in the “Investors are doing it wrong unless they focus on total return” series

In the comment stream of a recently published article on Seeking Alpha I came across a reference to this article about whether or not DG (Dividend Growth) investors need to beat the S&P500 on a total return basis. The article contained most of the arguments I have heard over the years for such a focus and at least seemed to make a compelling case. I think this is a topic worth discussing and while I will present a case as to why an investor might not need to focus on total return, I will not claim that you are completely wrong if you don’t do it my way, unlike Aristofanis Papadatos.

Aristofanis asserts that the primary goal of investors should be “to compound the highest possible annual returns at a reasonable risk in order to maximize the future value of their portfolio.” His argument in support of this claim is that more cash will allow you to buy more dividend income when you retire.

Next he focuses on statements by Warren Buffett about most investors not being superior stock pickers and that on average investors tend to underperform their benchmarks. This is a common argument for investing in low-cost index-based funds. Aristofanis also makes the argument that SPY is a pretty good dividend investment.

Finally, Aristofanis points to Walmart (WMT) as an example of even Warren Buffett paying more attention to total return than to dividend growth investing. He contends that by selling Walmart, Buffett shows that dividend growth is less important that potential capital gains.

Let’s talk about investing goals

It’s always good to begin at the beginning. For investing, the beginning is what do you want to do with the money your investments will produce? Using the money to pay for a cruise for you and your spouse for your 20th wedding anniversary (5 years away) will and should result in a different portfolio of investments than having enough to live comfortably for the rest of my life once I retire in 20 years.

Lots of investors have goals centered around being able to retire. For me, my goal is to have a portfolio that generates a stream of income sufficient to replace my current work income without being forced to sell shares. I also want that income to grow at least fast enough to keep its purchasing power. Many who use DG investing have similar goals. I call this the primary goal for the portfolio. Once you have decided on this, then you can figure out how to go about achieving it.

As you can see, the primary goal leaves you a few steps short of a full plan to achieve it. At this point you need some of what I call derivative goals. I named them such because which ones you use are ones derived from your primary goal. They are important, but make sense only in that they help you achieve the primary goal. It is into this category that things like maximizing total return or maximizing dividend growth or maximizing current income fall.

So let’s look at a more generalized primary goal than mine. I think many dividend growth investors want a reliable and growing stream of dividends that will help maintain their lifestyle in retirement. Can that be achieved with little or no focus on the total return? Several contributors on Seeking Alpha say that they have done so. I myself am well on track to do just that. It’s clear to me from my own results and the results of others that a focus on total return is not required - and that folks other than those already retired or so wealthy it doesn’t matter what they do can do just fine without a focus on total return.

But will focusing on total return produce a better result?

As Robert Allen Schwartz, who has been of great help to me over the years, often asks, better than what?

Aristofanis accepts, a priori, that a focus on total return will produce the highest total return. And more importantly he and others who make the same argument assert that any other focus will produce lower total returns. An argument that more cash is better doesn’t hold up if you don’t actually have more cash.

Studies have shown that the stocks of companies that pay a growing dividend have a better total return over long periods of time than the market as a whole (and certainly over those who don’t pay dividends or who cut them). So dividend growth investors who pick all or most of their portfolios from such companies, even if they picked them at random, would tend to have a better average total return over the long term than the market as a whole.

Another point to consider is that most dividend growth investors do want to own companies that can afford their dividends and can afford to grow them over time. Since many of those who focus on dividends and dividend growth are long term investors, we also want the company to be able to grow so it has more resources to further grow the dividend. To that end, dividend growth investors look at company fundamentals such as revenues, earnings, debt and various cash generation metrics in order to determine how well supported the dividend is and whether or not the company has the resources to increase the dividend. Well, those are the exact same metrics that folks focusing on total return look at. And both groups of investors are looking for the same things from those company fundamentals. This is why over the long run price appreciation and dividend growth so closely match each other. Sure, over the short term, even a few years, there can be significant divergence, but over 10 or more years these two numbers tend to match closely.

Given these two facts, I don’t think it’s a given that focusing on total return will in the end produce more total return. In fact, I think an investor's ability to spot a company in trouble and what risk management plans an investor has will likely to have a far bigger impact.

But Warren Buffett thinks low-cost index funds are best

But does he really? Folks who like index funds often quote him saying that the average investor would be better off in such a fund, but does he advise the Berkshire shareholders to move their money there? Does he have any of his own money in such a fund, or Berkshire's?

What this quote about investing in low-cost index funds ignores is the fairly low opinion that Buffett has of the average investor. It forgets that he calls diversification protection for the ignorant. I say don’t take Buffett’s various pronouncements on how average investors should do things but rather look at what he does with his own money. He certainly doesn’t put it into index funds. Nor does he ignore the cash the companies he owns generates (and can pay to him).

Even Buffett’s bet in 2007 that index funds would beat hedge funds was more about fees than actual performance. Buffett picked a low-cost Vanguard S&P index fund with very low fees, and the other side picked 5 funds that were funds that owned hedge funds. The fees are what killed them.

Is SPY a good dividend payer as Asistofanis claims? Well, according to SA, its 5 year DGR is 9.12%, which is pretty good. But the rate of increase has been declining recently and the 5 year is the highest rate (as the 10 year DGR is also lower). The yield is a low 1.74%. This gives a Chowder number of 10.86, which isn't horrible. SPHD has a 3.85% yield and a much higher DGR (although that seems to be because 2012 was so low). SCHD is also not bad at a yield of 2.62% and a 5 year DGR of 10.69%. If you want to do DGR and want to use an index, I wouldn't use SPY.

But Buffett sold Walmart - certainly that says something about DGI?

Looking at the David Fish’s CCC List (which contains data on companies that have raised their dividend each year for 5 or more years), I see that Walmart has increased its dividends each year for 45 years. Its 10 year DGR is 9.4% and the 5 year DGR is 5.4%. Even the latest increase is 2%. Surely if Buffett sold such a great dividend growth company, that must say something about DGI in general, right?

Well, no, not really. As Aristofanis points out, Buffett sold it because its projected earnings growth had slowed substantially. While that could and eventually will have an impact on share price, it also has an impact on dividend growth. Just look at the 4-cents-a-year dividend increases since 2013. This may surprise some folks, but plenty (but not all) dividend growth investors will sell stocks that while still increasing the dividend has had small recent increases and looks to have small future increases. So Buffett didn’t necessarily sell WMT because of total return considerations, but likely dividend growth considerations played a role as well.

Another action that some dividend growth investors take is to realize capital gains and use them to purchase more dividends, faster dividend growth, or both. So is WMT today at a price where capturing some capital gains might make sense? Well it depends on what the current price is relative to the predicted dividends. To figure out a good price, I do a DDM calculation using my Excel-based DDM calculator (pictured below, you can see the web-based calculator I based it on here and read a discussion on how the formulas were developed here). So if the current market price is well above the value of the dividends, it might make sense to capture those capital gains and use them to get more income.

On a mostly back of the envelop basis, I figure the recent performance of Walmart will allow them to grow the dividend about 50% faster than they have over the last few years, so a 3% dividend growth rate and the next increase is 1.25 pennies a quarter (or 6 cents a year). That works out to be a total of $2.115 in payments over the next 12 months.

Using those parameters, I calculate that the NPV (Net Present Value) of the predicted dividend stream in $64.07 or a buy price of $65. With a current market price around $94, some dividend growth investors would at least be tempted to harvest some capital gains and buy higher paying stocks with it.

Conclusion

I just don’t see the evidence to support the conclusion that all investors should focus on maximizing total return. Focusing on dividends and dividend growth (and the company’s ability to support them) has worked for many investors and can work going forward. Neither will I say that all dividend growth investors should ignore total returns. Whether or not you focus on total return and how important you regard it is a function of your specific goals and temperament. For me and my goals, I find placing little importance on total return works, but your mileage may vary.

