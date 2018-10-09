Johnson & Johnson: Focusing On The Process

From this illustration, we learn to focus on the process, rather than short- or intermediate-term outcomes.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is the model of consistency, with earnings and dividends marching upward year after year for decades. The company is predictable, in a very good way.

With this in mind, I want you to imagine you’re a prospective investor at the beginning of 2007. Johnson & Johnson was about to post ~$3.75 in earnings-per-share and was paying a $0.375 quarterly dividend. Shares traded hands around ~$66, equating to a starting P/E ratio of ~17.6 and a dividend yield of ~2.3%.

Now, whether or not those numbers looked attractive would have depended on your view of the business. For illustration, let’s suppose that you anticipated earnings-per-share growing by ~6% annually and the dividend growing by ~9% per year for the next five years. Based on shares trading in the 16 to 30 times earnings range during the previous decade, you presume a multiple of ~18 times earnings would be reasonable, especially given the quality of the business.

Let’s see what these assumptions would have implied. For earnings-per-share, this would have equated to the expectation of Johnson & Johnson earning $5 or so per share by the end of 2011. Based on 18 times earnings, this would equate to a future price expectation of ~$90. In addition, you would also anticipate receiving ~$9.70 in dividends per share.

Put together, your total anticipated value would be ~$98. Against a starting price of ~$66, this would translate to the potential for annual returns of ~8.2% per year. Satisfied with your assumptions and the underlying quality of the business, you decide to invest.

Now let’s fast forward to the end of 2011, five years later. It turns out that you were spooky accurate with your view on the business. Johnson & Johnson did indeed grow earnings-per-share by ~6% annually, leading to the company earning $5 per share in 2011. In addition, the dividend grew by your predicted ~9% annually, leading to you collecting $9.70 in dividends per share over the half-year period.

The business performed precisely as you had anticipated. And remember, this is despite a recession right in the middle of our observation period. Johnson & Johnson’s quality paved the way for solid business results to come.

Interestingly, this hypothetical investor is not pleased when we get to the end of 2011. Despite predicting business results down to the penny, the share price has not gone from ~$66 up to ~$90 as anticipated. Instead, the price has actually fallen slightly to just below ~$66. The business is earning 33% more and paying out 55% more and yet the share price has “gone nowhere.” The underlying reason is that the valuation drifted from 17.6 times earnings down to ~13 times earnings.

Instead of the 8%+ annual returns that you were anticipating, the security has thus far generated returns of less than 3% per year. A clear disconnect between business results and shareholder results.

This has massive ramifications for the long-term investor. It’s a learning opportunity. The takeaway is that even if you correctly predict business results down to the penny, there’s no mechanism that simultaneously requires the rest of the investing world to value the business how you believe it should be valued. And this applies even more so when you’re expecting it to happen on your arbitrary schedule.

The follow up observation is that you should not allow this sort of thing to discourage you from the process.

It is sort of like if a quarterback throws a perfect pass to the receiver’s numbers, only to see the ball bounce off the player and get intercepted. Perhaps this is unlikely, but it’s entirely in the realm of possibility. The important part is that the quarterback shouldn’t get discouraged and start thinking about changing his throwing mechanics based on this one result. The pass wasn’t the problem. And if he continues to throw good passes, good things will happen more often than not.

Likewise, in the Johnson & Johnson example above, your evaluation of the business wasn’t the problem. The issue, at least in the intermediate term, was a shift in valuation.

The thing to remember is that often investors think in exact numbers instead of ranges. We calculate anticipated prices using exactly 18 times earnings, but really we should be thinking about say 13 to 20 times as well within the realm of possible outcomes. Once you make this distinction, the psychology aspect of the investing process gets a lot easier.

For instance, in this particular case, it would have allowed you to see the situation on much more favorable terms: Yes, the share price had “gone nowhere”, but the business was so much better and the valuation was getting cheaper and cheaper. Instead of a time for gloom, this was the precise moment to get enthused.

Indeed, since that time, the valuation has now “normalized” a bit, moving from ~13 times earnings back up to 17 or 18 times earnings. In turn, shareholder results from 2012 to present have outpaced the strong business results. An investment in Johnson & Johnson from 2012 through 2018 has compounded at ~14% per year, as the spring that was loading in the 2007 to 2011 period has now taken off.

Moving forward, this same learning experience can be beneficial. As I write this, shares of Johnson & Johnson trade hands around ~17 times anticipated earnings. Suppose you think this is fair and further assume that you think earnings and dividends can grow by ~6% per year.

Should the valuation hold up, this would once again imply a compound return expectation of ~8%+ per annum. Yet, keep in mind that is only a single possibility out of a whole range of potential outcomes.

At 20 times earnings, the potential return figure jumps to ~11%+ annual gains. At 13 times earnings, the number falls all the way to ~3%. So an expectation of say ~3% to ~11% returns, with perhaps a “standard” scenario of ~8%, as an expectation is a much more rationale line of thought as compared to a precise 8.27% or whatever your model spits out.

Further, you can use this information to help guide your thinking down the line. If the business performs as anticipated and the valuation goes down, it could be an opportunity a la Johnson & Johnson of 2011. On the other hand, if the business does not perform, or if it does and the valuation increases, your first thought may be caution rather than excitement.

In short, this example demonstrates the power of focusing on the process rather than short-term or intermediate-term results. It can be easy to get swept up in price action, especially if it is over a multi-year period. Someone could have called Johnson & Johnson “dead money” in 2010 or 2011 and decided to sell just as it was about to take off because it had “gone nowhere.”

The way to counter this is by looking at the business performance and keeping in mind that valuation can and does fluctuate wildly. It was obvious that Johnson & Johnson the business was getting better during that time. The harder part was seeing the valuation drift lower and becoming more enthused. Once you can shift to “business thinking” instead of “share price reacting”, the psychology portion of investing gets a lot more fun.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JNJ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.