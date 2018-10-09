Array Biopharma: Where Quality Meets Quantity

With up to 23 compounds delivered to clinical development, Array is positioned to reap the benefits of several milestones and potential royalties in the near-to-mid future while revenues grow.

Introduction

At the heart of a great growing biotechnology company typically lies either a great laboratory or great collaborations. For Array Biopharma (ARRY), the former is the case. A brief look at Array’s collaboration page reveals an impressive number of product candidates. Array advertising having “delivered 23 compounds into clinical development across multiple therapeutic areas, including cancer and inflammatory disease.” While often quality is sacrificed for quantity, this is not the case for Array. Here, in this first of several pieces in a series on the pipeline and collaborations Array is involved in, I will focus on lead oncology product collaborations in the pivotal point of development, highlighting indications, financial terms of the deals, and timelines.

Figure 1. From October 2018 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference Slide Deck.

Array’s Background

Earlier this summer, Array reached an important milestone, receiving approval for two of its drugs used in combination for the treatment of metastatic melanoma with BRAF mutations. Array is looking forward to sharing some sales numbers regarding the combination during their first quarter of fiscal year 2019 conference call expected later this month or early November. Furthermore, now that Array has a product on the market providing revenue, they have discussed their goal of filing an IND in cancer in 2019. While Array has several exciting trials running, including the BEACON CRC trial, for which binimetinib and encorafenib have been awarded Breakthrough Through Therapy designation in combination with cetuximab, their many collaborators are busy developing the candidates licensed from Array.

Collaborations

AstraZeneca (AZN) - Selumetinib

Background: Announced in 2003, this collaboration in 2018 revolves around the drug selumetinib (formerly ARRY-142886). In this agreement, AstraZeneca gained to worldwide rights to selumetinib and certain second-generation compounds. These second-generation compounds have not been disclosed or developed as of this time. Since this licensing agreement, AstraZeneca has run with selumetinib but have yet to successfully develop it to approval. Following the announcement that the Phase 3 trial of selumetinib and radioactive iodide did not meet its primary endpoint, the most advanced selumetinib program is a Phase 2 registration trial (SPRINT) of selumetinib for neurofibromatosis type 1. There are currently 27 registered clinical trials that are active or active and not yet recruiting involving this oral MEK inhibitor. There are an additional 14 studies that are active but no longer recruiting. While it is clear AstraZeneca is working hard on developing selumetinib, they may have gone too far. There is ongoing litigation between Array and AstraZeneca on two fronts: first, regarding the deal between AstraZeneca and Merck (MRK) and second, that AstraZeneca’s research in NF1 is outside the licensing agreement.

Financials: Thus far, Array has earned $26.5 million in up-front and milestone payments. There are still roughly $30 million in milestones directly related to selumetinib in addition to double-digit royalties on product sales, should selumetinib be approved for an indication.

Things to Watch: Keeping an eye on the resolution of the ongoing litigation can affect Arrays cash position, likely in either a neutral or positive way. Second, the results of the SPRINT trial in NF1 which AstraZeneca has quoted to be in the second half of 2018.

Genentech (OTCQX:RHHBY) - Ipatasertib

Background: Genetech is a member of the Roche Group, with this agreement dating back to 2003. Through the years, a single product has been selected and is being advanced in two Phase 3 trials. This drug is ipatasertib, an AKT inhibitor, and is being studied in metastatic prostate cancer and metastatic/locally advanced breast cancer. The estimated completion dates of these trials are May of 2020 and March 2021 respectively. Genetech is responsible for the clinical development and commercialization of ipatasertib. There are currently 7 registered trials that are recruiting involving ipatasertib, and an additional three trial that are active and not recruiting.

Financials: Thus far, Array has received a total of $26.5 million from this Genetech collaboration. Array has the potential to receive an additional $20 million in clinical (developmental) milestones for all programs. From this wording the most recent yearly report from Array, it is difficult to tell whether all $20 million in remaining milestones are related solely to ipatasertib, or if some milestones may be related to candidates not being developed. Array is also eligible for an undisclosed amount of royalties from sales of ipatasertib.

Things to Watch: This collaboration with Genetech is now in a holding pattern till results from the phase three trials are available. There are additional early phase trials being run, some industry sponsored and others investigator sponsored. Positive results from any of these may trigger small milestones or spark a late-phase trial.

ASLAN (ASLN) - Varlitinib

Background: ASLAN originally signed a collaboration and license agreement with Array for the Pan-HER inhibitor varlitinib in 2011. This original agreement contained provisions that ASLAN would be able to develop and sublicense varlitinib, however this agreement was updated in 2018 to grant ASLAN full global rights to develop and license varlitinib. ASLAN is currently completing a Phase 2/3 trial in Asia using varlitinib in combination with mFOLFOX6 in advanced or metastatic gastric cancer in the first line setting. ASLAN is also performing a global registration trial with varlitinib in the second line setting for biliary tract cancer and a Phase 3 trial specific to China. Results from these trials are expected in the 4th quarter of 2018 (Phase 2 portion) for the gastric cancer trial, late 2018 for the pivotal biliary tract trial in China, and in mid-2019 for the global pivotal trial in biliary tract cancer. ASLAN has registered 5 active clinical trials with varlitinib, four of which are still recruiting.

Financials: Under the new 2018 agreement, Array will be eligible to receive up to $30 million in development milestones and $75 million in commercial milestones. Importantly, Array is eligible for low double-digit tiered royalties of net sales of varlitinib.

Things to Watch: Positive results in the fourth quarter of 2018 in gastric cancer could trigger development milestones payable to Array. Should these results be positive, one would expect the trial to continue into the Phase 3 portion to support approval. Pivotal results for biliary tract cancer in China are expected in late 2018, with global pivotal results expected mid-2019.

Loxo Oncology (LOXO) – Larotrectinib, LOXO-292, LOXO-195

Background: Potentially one of the most successful agreement thus far outside of Array’s own binimetinib and encorafenib is the collaboration with Loxo Oncology. Loxo has the right to three announced compounds from Array: larotrectinib (a tropomyosin receptor kinase [Trk] inhibitor), LOXO-292 (a Ret inhibitor), and LOXO-195 (a next-generation Trk inhibitor). Loxo has completed submission of an NDA for larotrectinib. This was accepted in May of 2018 and granted priority review by the FDA with an action date of November 26th, 2018. Loxo continues to enroll patients in its Phase 2 adult/adolescent basket study, a pediatric Phase 1/2 trial, and an expanded access program. Loxo is also completing a Phase 1/2 trial with LOXO-195 and a Phase 1 trial with LOXO-292. What is most exciting, is that LOXO-195 appears to be able to overcome resistance that cancer cells may acquire to first generation Trk inhibitors. This was observed both in vitro and in vivo.

Financials: Array has received only $13 millions in upfront and milestone payments thus far. However, Array is entitled to an astounding additional $437 million in milestones related to the TRK program and $209 million in non-TRK related candidates. Array will also be entitled to an undisclosed percent royalty of any sales of these compounds.

Things to Watch: It is without a doubt that the FDA decision date of November 26th is something to watch. A positive decision would likely trigger milestone payments to Array and royalties for product sales. An update on duration of responses for larotrectinib will be presented at ESMO 2018 this month. Further development of LOXO-195 could provide a great second line option if active against tumors that have become resistant to larotrectinib and first generation Trk inhibitors. Such a “one-two” punch could become a strong revenue driver for Loxo and subsequently Array. While still in early phases, LOXO-292 has also shown promising results, and the company expects to file an NDA in late 2019.

Seattle Genetics (SGEN) – Tucatinib

Background: Originally signing in an agreement with Cascadian Therapeutics for tucatinib (formerly ARRY-380), responsibility for development of this compound now is the responsibility of Seattle Genetics after acquiring Cascadian Therapeutics. Tucatinib is a small molecule inhibitor that selectively inhibits HER2. Tucatinib is being studied in six active clinical trials. Two of these trials are active but no longer recruiting. Of note, one of these trials is a Phase 2 registration trial in patients with advanced HER2 positive breast cancer. This trial is recruiting 480 patients and is expected to be completed in September of 2020.

Financials: Array has received $30 million in upfront fees from Cascadian (now Seattle Genetics) related to agreements pertaining to this drug. Array does not report being eligible for further milestone payments from Seattle Genetics. However, upon approval, Array is entitled to up to double digit sales royalties on the net sales of tucatinib.

Things to Watch: It will be interesting to watch how Seattle Genetics prioritizes tucatinib after acquiring Cascadian. Three of the six trials registered online are investigator sponsored trials, with the three industry sponsored trials being started by Cascadian prior to being acquired. There is still plenty of time before topline results of the Phase 2 registration trial will be available, as Seattle Genetics expects enrollment to be completed in 2019. Despite this apparent limited current interest in tucatinib, there are not large milestones that Array would miss out on should this program fizzle out.

Fundamentals

For the quarter ended June 30th, 2018, Array reported a net loss of $52.4 million. Array reported having cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of $413 million. This equates to roughly a seven-quarter cash runway without any changes to revenue and expenses. What this does not account for, is the revenue that will be generated from binimetinib and encorafenib. In addition to revenue generated in the US, Array has licensed binimetinib and encorafenib outside the US to Pierre Fabre and Ono Pharmaceuticals (OTC:OPHLF). Array is entitled to substantial milestones and royalties from Pierre Fabre in Europe, with $415 million in milestones remaining in addition to royalties up to 35% above 100 million Euros in annual sales. On September 20th, Pierre Fabre announced receiving approval for marketing of binimetinib and encorafenib. This is likely to trigger an unknown milestone payment to Array. Additionally, costs will be able to be kept down as both Pierre Fabre and Ono are co-funding the development of binimetinib and encorafenib (40% and 12% respectively).

Figure 2. From October 2018 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference Slide Deck.

With regards to debt, Array reports as of June 30th, 2018 having $95.9 million in current liabilities and $93.4 million in long term debt. With the generation of commercial revenue, management of this debt will be a metric to keep an eye on. During this quarter’s conference call, investors will get an idea on the sales of binimetinib and encorafenib, helping give an idea on the revenue expectations. Furthermore, several of the collaborations highlighted above may provide periodic bursts of cash to the balance sheet for Array till commercial revenue grows. The first of these milestones is likely to be the FDA decision date for Loxo oncology’s larotrectinib in November.

Conclusion

From this sampling of advanced collaborations, one can see that the Array laboratory has been able to churn out both quality and quantity. While it is fun to watch Array progress their own candidates, it is easy to lose track of the myriad of compounds they have licensed out and where they stand on the regulatory pathway. Here, the candidates that have the potential to impact Array’s revenue and balance sheet in the near-to-mid-term future were outlined. The first catalyst of these, as discussed above, will be this fall with Loxo’s larotrectinib if approved by the FDA. Other highlights to watch for in 2018 will be selumetinib results in NF1 from the AstraZeneca collaboration and results of trials studying varlitinib from the ASLAN collaboration.

What is most exciting for this company is the prospect of returning to the lab and filing an IND in 2019. It is clear their lab can be very successful in developing lead small molecules, translating to successful products in the clinic. Now that they have approval of their first products and are in position to gain milestones and royalties from products they have licensed out, Array should be able to fund its own research in the coming year. Hopefully, they can continue to produce quality drug candidates and reap the reward for themselves through this form of internal growth.

