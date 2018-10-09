Enbridge 2020 - What's Next?

The adage, “Buy the rumor, sell the news” has never been more relevant than in today’s stock market. When I see the hype being generated by pot stocks, tech stocks and many others with outrageous multiples, I sometimes scratch my head. People are more than willing to sink hard earned cash into companies that may or may not ever meet the hype, but punish others who disappoint on short term news.

In my recent article “Enbridge is delivering the goods” I talked about the company and how their investments are impacting fundamentals and paying dividends to shareholders. Today, I would like to look at the future. What does Enbridge (ENB) look like post 2020, what is the hype that should be driving future share appreciation and dividend growth?

What does the Future look like?

What initially drew me to Enbridge several years ago was their ability to paint a very clear picture of the future. They had a highly regulated business with predictable cash flows. They had a consistent record of dividend increases and stock appreciation that made it easy to connect the dots. Then all craziness broke loose.

Environmental activists began targeting oil sands development in Western Canada, then the Dakotas and suddenly the oil we used to power our vehicles, heat our homes and produce so much of what we consume today was choking off our planet. The goal of seeking energy independence from OPEC nations who were holding us hostage was transformed into what we produced is killing us. The battles over the North Dakota Access Pipeline, Keystone XL, Northern Gateway, Energy East, Transmountain and Line 3 devastated the stock valuations of many midstream companies and thrust uncertainty on the industry.

And yet here we are. NDAP was completed, KXL is about to be approved and Line 3 pushes forward with hopes of being completed in the next year. As a matter of fact Enbridge continues to push forward with their $22 billion capital expansion program. They have slated all projects for completion by 2020 with $7 billion of projects on target to be completed this year and they remain an target for 2019 and 2020. When complete these projects will extend cash flow growth for the company allowing them to meet their forecasted 10% dividend increases in 2019 and 2020 as well as continue to pay down debt and strengthen their balance sheet.

Source: Enbridge Investor Presentation

All this bodes well for Enbridge as they attempt to relieve constrained demand for additional pipeline capacity as production levels in North America continue to reach new records. Looking forward demand for energy continues to grow. As shown in the below released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration EIA. The worldwide demand for oil and natural gas will continue to grow over the next 20 plus years along with as opposed to in spite of increasing supplies of renewable energy. Enbridge, who is North Americas largest energy infrastructure company, is well positioned to profit from this trend.

In the most recent investor presentation brought forward by Enbridge they highlighted their plan to spend up to $35 billion, post 2020, in 4 key areas including; Liquids Pipelines and Terminals, Gas Transmission and Storage, Gas Utilities and Offshore Renewables. This plan, which still requires final approval from shippers and partners will not become official until the necessary contracts are in place, but speaks to the aggressive nature of the company to drive growth in a measured and calculated fashion.

Source: Enbridge Investor Presentation

Also important to note is that Enbridge, by streamlining the company following the Spectra acquisition, has placed a much greater emphasis on their core businesses. They are choosing to focus on the lower risk pipeline/utility model with its steady and predictable cash flows. Their initial efforts to deleverage the company by reducing debt will allow many of these projects to be self- funded from existing cash flows without having to issue significant new equity.

Carbon based energy will continue to power North American economy into the future

As shown in the EIA forecast, energy demand will continue to grow over the next 20 years for carbon based fuels with particularly strong demand for natural gas. This relatively abundant, cleaner burning and inexpensive gas is a sure bet to replace many of North Americas aging coal fired generating stations.

Source: www.eia.gov

Continued Growth in the Oil Sands will support long term growth opportunities

The Canadian Oil Sands are one of the largest proven oil reserves in the world and existing capital investments made by major oil companies will ensure that this resource will continue to produce for decades to come. Forecasts by prominent industry groups are predicting that output will grow from the current 3.5 million barrels per day to around 5 million barrels per day over the next decade.

Source: Enbridge Investor Presentation

With the expected growth in the oil sands Enbridge is confident that its Mainline will remain at close to full capacity through 2021. Beyond 2021 is less clear as one and possibly even two new export pipelines are forecast as a possibility. In a one new pipeline scenario, based on CAPP supply forecasts, Enbridge expects that its Mainline will remain fully utilized based on competitive advantages, contracted capacity and existing take or pay contracts. In a two new pipeline scenario there will be an oversupply of available capacity, however through a combination of competitive advantages and incentive tolling Enbridge is confident that the Mainline will remain fully utilized as supply continues to increase through 2030.

Source: Enbridge Investor Presentation

As indicated below Enbridge also has the opportunity to expand production by investing $2-4 billion in new capacity opportunities. This includes increasing production by up to 450,000 bpd on the Mainline. They also have the opportunity to add an additional 250,000 bpd by expanding the Flanagan South/ Seaway system and adding an additional 300,000 bpd by reversing the Capline System bringing product to the US Gulf Coast.

Source: Enbridge Investor Presentation

Furthermore there are an additional $1-3 billion in expansion opportunities available expanding the Oil Sands System, the DAPL and the Express-Platte as Enbridge continues to deliver more Oil Sands and Bakken product to the US Gulf Coast for refining and export.

Source: Enbridge Investor Presentation

Enbridge is also looking at $2-3 billion in opportunities to expand their footprint in the Permian Basin where a shortage of pipeline capacity is failing to keep up with the explosion in productivity that is currently taking place. In addition, the expanding export industry which is developing on the US Gulf Coast is creating opportunities for Enbridge to leverage their expertise in fee for service and pipeline operation to create new revenue sources.

Source: Enbridge Investor Presentation

Natural Gas is quickly becoming the preferred source for new power generation

In their medium term the greatest opportunities for Enbridge may come on their gas transmission system. This will come about as a result of growing demand for natural gas in electricity production. The opportunity centers around the electrification of our transportation system, export of liquid natural gas and natural gas fired electricity generation becoming the preferred source for base load electricity production.

Currently, electricity is mainly generated through a combination of coal, nuclear, hydro, natural gas and renewables. Recognizing that environmental concerns are forcing policy shifts towards cleaner forms of energy, natural gas is quickly becoming the preferred choice. Compared to nuclear, natural gas fired generation is cheaper to build, is less expensive to operate and allows greater flexibility to increase or decrease base loads without the long term concerns present with nuclear waste disposal. Natural gas is also 50% cleaner than coal fired stations making it the natural choice for replacing or converting these older units. Hydro is an excellent source of electricity as well, however most of North Americas hydro rivers have been tapped and few new projects are being planned. That leaves renewables which continue to grow, but their unpredictable nature and high costs will continue to make them unsuitable for base load production.

Through their acquisition of Spectra Energy Enbridge now has one of the premier gas transmission footprints in North America serving Western Canada, US Midwest, Central Canadian, US and Canadian East Coast and Gulf Coast regions.

Source: Enbridge Investor Presentation

In the next 5 years $1-3 billion of expansion opportunities exist in the Northeast and New England area as demand for affordable natural gas continues to expand and a number of coal fired generation plants are slated for replacement or conversion to natural gas. Larger scale industrial expansion and LNG export opportunities also exist in the Philadelphia area.

Source: Enbridge Investor Presentation

In the Southeast similar opportunities exist with coal fired conversions and growing demand in the Florida market.

Source: Enbridge Investor Presentation

The US Gulf Coast also presents $2-4 billion in expansion opportunities. This has originated as the area becomes the epicenter of demand in the LNG export market. There is also growing opportunities for exports into Mexico as they also adapt to greater natural gas demand for their growing electricity needs. As with their liquids business Enbridge is also looking at how to offer additional solutions to producers in the Permian Basin as production has outpaced takeaway capacity.

Source: Enbridge Investor Presentation

With the recent agreement to proceed with the $40 billion LNG Canada project in BC there is added enthusiasm that Canada’s LNG industry will take off as well. Offering significant transportation advantages over the US Gulf Coast to Asian markets it is hoped that additional projects will be approved as government approvals and greater stakeholder acceptance takes place. Presently $1-2 billion in opportunities have been identified.

Source: Enbridge Investor Presentation

How to fund the future expansion

The last couple of years have not been kind to Enbridge shareholders as an aggressive capital program combined with the acquisition of Spectra Energy has seen debt loads rise and issuance of new equity dilute shareholder value. However, with the new focus Enbridge has placed on selling off non core assets and applying that funding to improving their balance sheet the future looks much brighter from a financial standpoint.

A combination of increased cash flow being generated by new projects coming on line and a smaller debt burden will result in much better operating metrics going forward. This additional cash flow can be applied towards funding capital projects post 2020. Based on forecasts Enbridge estimates that they can generate more than $20 billion dollars in additional free cash flow by 2024 providing them the funding to support growth projects internally minimizing the need to issue additional dilutive equity. This additional cash flow also creates added visibility towards dividend increases which is even more important to shareholders like myself.

Creating a visible runway

What initially drew me to Enbridge was their clearly visible runway of capital growth projects. Looking at their history of dividend increases exceeding 10% and accepting their guidance of continued 10% through 2020 was compelling as an investor. Despite the turmoil that has resulted from a combination of the Spectra acquisition, protester resistance to the oil and gas sector and other factors both within and beyond their control they have so far managed to deliver as promised.

They have increased their dividend by 10% each year as promised. They have continued to build out their $20 billion capital program as promised and they are addressing their balance sheet concerns as promised. Looking forward I see the next tier of capital projects forming, a commitments to be more fiscally responsible by funding projects from existing cash flows and added diversification that sees them transitioning into future growth areas. It would be easy to follow the crowd and sell my stake in Enbridge but that would be selling low and as a buy and hold investor that is not in my plan. Instead I will wait for the crowd to catch up, keep an eye on the fundamentals and keep cashing those growing checks while I wait.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ENB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.