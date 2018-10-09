Dividend Growth Investing: The Power Of Compounding Dividends

If you have been following us for a while, you know we love our dividend growth stocks. When we set out on this venture to pass our knowledge onto our followers, our main goal was to assist our readers in achieving financial freedom, whether it’s a reader in their 20’s with a long-term horizon or a reader who is basking in the years of retirement. Regardless of your situation, we want to help, and we believe dividend stocks are some of the best and safest picks when it comes to your portfolio.

Warren Buffett’s partner in crime, Charlie Munger, once stated that “Accumulating the first $100,000 is a (you know what).” Whatever your goal may be whether its $100,000 if you are just getting started or $1,000,000 if you have been investing for a while, the important fact is you are putting your money to work and building wealth. As Munger goes onto explain in the book called Damn Right!: Behind the Scenes with Berkshire Hathaway Billionaire Charlie Munger, “Getting wealthy is like a rolling snowball, start early and try to roll that snowball for a very long time.” Without actually knowing for a fact, I think what Mr. Munger was referring to was dividend growth investing, which is going to be the focus of our article today.

As many of our followers have reached out over the past few weeks looking for more content around the strategy of Dividend Growth Investing. We received positive feedback from many of you on one of our first articles we wrote over a year ago on “How to Build Your Dividend Growth Portfolio” and combined with numerous requests, we will be conducting a series of articles breaking down various parts of Dividend Growth Investing. As mentioned above, the premise of this article will be on compounding dividends.

The Power of Compounding Dividends

To fully grasp the power of compounding dividends, one must first understand the power of compounding. As the great Albert Einstein alluded to over 100 years ago:

The most powerful force in the world is compound interest” – Albert Einstein

The quote above has inspired many investors for years to put their money to work in reliable, income generating stocks, such as dividend growth stocks, and let them do the work. As dividends continue to accumulate through reinvestment, the snowball effect Mr. Munger alluded to begins to take shape, leading to a growing income stream.

One of the biggest backers of this idea of investing in stocks with growing dividends over the years has been Warren Buffett, one of the most legendary investors ever. The top 10 holdings in Mr. Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway’s (NYSE:BRK.A) (BRK.B) portfolio account for 80% of the total portfolio value and all 10 are dividend-growth stocks.

The one stock example I always like to share with followers when describing the power of compounding dividends is that of Coca-Cola (KO). KO is Berkshire Hathaway’s fifth largest holding, as Mr. Buffett began accumulating shares back in 1987, and bought $1 billion worth a year later in 1988. Today shares of KO pay an annual dividend of $1.56 with a yield of 3.40%. Based on Berkshire’s cost basis, KO annual dividends yield over 60% for the company. This is astounding! Over the last few years, KO has increased their dividend roughly 6% each year. The increase, when compared to that of say Starbucks (SBUX) who has increased their dividends 20% each year since they started paying one a few years ago, may not sound like a lot but he 6% over time is powerful considering they too had double digit growth early on. It all depends on the stage of the cycle the company is in. If KO continues to grow their dividends by 6%, by the year 2026, BRK.B will have a yield on cost of 100% each year, which will continue to grow with subsequent increases. These returns do not even take into account the gains from the actual shares, which are up 23% over the last five years!

Investor Takeaway

The power of compounding yields is often discussed among the investing community, but rarely understood. Too many investors these days are too focused on a get-rich quick mentality, they fail to look long-term. When the market is humming along like it is currently, that approach seems great for investors, but when things turn, gains can be wiped away faster than they were built up. Hopefully we were able to comprehend for you just how powerful dividend growth investing can be over the long-term. Continue investing in your DGI portfolio today so you, too, can see yields like Mr. Buffett later in life.

